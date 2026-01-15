Heritage Community Credit Union Partners With Kasasa to Offer Proactive Fraud Protection

SureLock™ empowers members to avoid financial harm while generating consumer-friendly revenue for the financial institution.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, has partnered with Heritage Community Credit Union to offer SureLock to its members. The proactive identity and fraud protection program helps safeguard members while offsetting expected reductions in non-interest income due to regulatory developments.

SureLock integrates monitoring and protection services into Heritage's online banking platform — giving members clearer visibility into account monitoring and security controls. Members can avoid financial harm by taking preventative measures against fraud, such as locking their TransUnion® credit file with one click and scanning messages for risks of scams.

"Members now have a stronger sense of protection," said Craig Engstrom, Chief Member Experience Officer at Heritage Community Credit Union. "Since communicating the changes, we are already seeing members explore the enhanced security dashboard with a vast majority remaining in the program. Our employees have responded favorably as well, especially given the rise in fraud activity affecting our members."

The introduction of SureLock to Heritage's members could not have come at a better time. In addition to rising fraud, the California credit union faces upcoming overdraft privilege regulations that could significantly reduce non-interest income. SureLock offers community financial institutions a new avenue to generate consumer-friendly revenue without risking attrition.

"Non-interest income is just one benefit for institutions," said Engstrom. "It's also an efficient way to enhance security, improve engagement and support member experience and organizational risk management."

"Rising fraud and regulatory changes put community financial institutions' margin under pressure," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "SureLock gives Heritage Community Credit Union a new tool to protect their members while generating non-interest income through a frictionless, digital experience. This is our latest innovation to help future proof community financial institutions. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships with institutions nationwide."

About Heritage Community Credit Union

Heritage Community Credit Union is a forward-looking, full service, not-for-profit financial institution, serving members throughout the Sacramento region with a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services. Established in 1953, the credit union is recognized for its commitment to rewarding its members through superior service, innovative products, competitive rates, and convenience. For more information, visit the Heritage Community Credit Union website at www.heritageccu.com.

About Kasasa

Kasasa is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving real growth for banks and credit unions to help them recapture market share. It partners exclusively with community financial institutions nationwide, serving hundreds of banks and credit unions with over 2.7 million consumer accounts across 3,000+ branches, and has helped return nearly $3 billion in rewards to account holders. Since 2003, their branded and private label retail products, world-class marketing and expert consulting services have helped their clients attract, engage and retain more consumers. Today, their combined network of financial institutions represents the 4th largest branch banking network in the country. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com.

