Heritage Environmental Services Addresses Industry Challenges with New State-of-the-Art Shredder

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services (Heritage) is pleased to announce the successful permitting and installation of a new shredder at its East Liverpool, Ohio hazardous waste incineration facility. This strategic investment not only underscores Heritage's commitment to protecting human health and the environment but also provides innovative hazardous waste management solutions amidst increasing demand and constrained incineration capacity across the industry nationwide.

"The addition of this shredding unit represents a transformative step for our East Liverpool facility," said Ernie Walker, President of Heritage. "It strengthens our capabilities and provides relief to the broader industry backlog. As waste generators across the country face mounting deadlines and strict regulations, we're stepping up to ensure their needs are met quickly and responsibly."

Key benefits of the East Liverpool, Ohio shredder include:

Streamlined Operations and Environmental Advantages : By reducing the size and homogenizing waste before incineration, the shredder ensures a more consistent feed into the kiln. This, in turn, translates to an ability to more efficiently process containerized waste.

: By reducing the size and homogenizing waste before incineration, the shredder ensures a more consistent feed into the kiln. This, in turn, translates to an ability to more efficiently process containerized waste. Improved Safety and Efficiency : The mechanical shredding process minimizes the need for labor intensive manual waste processing. This improvement reduces the potential for employee exposure to hazardous materials and improves ergonomics for workers while increasing overall efficiency in the feed preparation process.

: The mechanical shredding process minimizes the need for labor intensive manual waste processing. This improvement reduces the potential for employee exposure to hazardous materials and improves ergonomics for workers while increasing overall efficiency in the feed preparation process. Advanced Design: Housed in a standalone building, the shredder uses vertical feed technology to process waste directly from containers into a kiln-ready bin. Its design incorporates a safer lifting and loading process, reducing manual handling compared to other similar shredders, and prioritizing employee safety throughout the operation.

"By adding this technology, Heritage is better positioned than ever to continue providing fast, reliable solutions for our customers," said Barry Legg, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Our team can now more efficiently handle large volumes of waste, offering much-needed relief to a national industry facing capacity challenges."

Positive Customer Impact

With increasing demand and limited incineration capacity across the industry, our investment in this advanced shredder reflects Heritage's ongoing commitment to improving service for waste generators. The advanced shredding capabilities at Heritage's East Liverpool, Ohio facility enable a greater ability to handle complex waste streams efficiently and safely. Customers can now benefit from quicker processing time, enhanced safety measures, and Heritage's increased ability to meet growing demand.

Heritage invites waste generators to leverage this new capability by entrusting Heritage with their hazardous waste management needs. The team is ready to provide customized solutions that comply with regulatory requirements and ensure timely, responsible waste management. Contact the team at www.heritage-enviro.com/contact/ to learn more.

For more information on how the East Liverpool, Ohio facility can meet your incineration needs, contact Heritage Environmental Services at (877) 436-8778 or visit www.heritage-enviro.com.

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

More info: www.heritage-enviro.com

