Heritage Environmental Services Announces Chris Ebeling as Chief Commercial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES"), an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, announces today that Chris Ebeling has joined the organization as Chief Commercial Officer, effective February 3, 2025.

Chris Ebeling joins HES from Messer, LLC, where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for US Bulk Products. In this role, he oversaw sales and applications teams generating the majority of the multi-billion-dollar regional revenue, managed product strategy, customer experience, and R&D initiatives. Working with his team, by employing a strategic vision and hands-on management approach, his groups consistently delivered impressive results, including sustained EBITDA growth over the past five years. Since 2017, he was also Messer's executive board chair for the Compressed Gas Association. Prior to his role at Messer, Ebeling served as Vice President of Marketing for North and South America at Linde Gas NA, LLC and was the General Manager of Linde's Canadian Business. In each of these roles, he instituted sales strategies that exceeded budgets, by delivering new products, optimizing processes and aligning teams on winning strategies.

"We are genuinely excited to welcome Chris to the Heritage team and am confident that his experience and leadership will not only strengthen our market position but also inspire new opportunities, propelling us to even greater success in the years ahead," said HP Nanda, CEO of HES.

In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer at HES, Mr. Ebeling will be responsible for driving the company's commercial strategy and overseeing all sales and marketing activities. He will focus on expanding market share, enhancing customer relationships, and developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers. Ebeling's leadership will be instrumental in guiding HES through its next phase of growth and ensuring the company continues to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

Heritage Environmental Services provides a full suite of tailored services, including emergency response, waste management, sustainability services, on-site support, and technical solutions to thousands of customers across various industries. The company has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970.

"I am honored to join HES as its new CCO and excited about the opportunities ahead," said Mr. Ebeling. "HES has a strong reputation for innovation and customer focus. I look forward to working with the talented team at HES to drive growth, enhance our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

