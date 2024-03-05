Heritage Environmental Services Announces HP Nanda as CEO; CEO Jeff Laborsky Transitions to Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES") announced today that HP Nanda will join the organization as CEO and Jeff Laborsky, current CEO of HES, will transition to the Board of Directors of the company, effective April 1, 2024.

HP will join HES from Grundfos Water Utility, where he is currently CEO. Previously, he served as the Global Vice President & General Manager of the DuPont Water Solutions business.

"HES is at a pivotal growth moment in our company's history, and HP brings a unique blend of experience and innovative leadership style that will guide us forward as we enter this next chapter of progress. He shares our passion for protecting human health and the environment and his expertise will be invaluable to the team," Jeff Laborsky, HES CEO, said. "I look forward to partnering with him as I continue to serve the company on the Board of Directors."

In January 2024, EQT Infrastructure VI fund ("EQT Infrastructure") assumed a majority position of HES, which has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Under its new structure, HES will remain a stand-alone platform led by its existing management team with the addition of HP as CEO.

HP said, "I truly look forward joining the team at HES and admire their purposeful mission rooted in sustainability. I'm honored to build upon this legacy of stewardship as we become an even stronger industrial partner and environmental advocate."

Howard Lance, HES Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said, "On behalf of the Board, I'm proud to welcome HP to the team. I am confident that HP's robust expertise and entrepreneurial leadership skills will position the company for growth in the future, all while continuing to serve our customers and the environment."

About HP Nanda:

HP Nanda was appointed Divisional CEO, Water Utility, at Grundfos in March 2022, where he was a member of the Grundfos Group Management Team. Prior to joining Grundfos, HP served as the Global Vice President and General Manager of the DuPont Water Solutions business. HP has a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from Sambalpur University in India and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Xavier Institute of Management, also in India.

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

Each one of our 1,600+ employees play an integral role in the process, and our technology continues to be on the cutting edge of this critical industry that has become more imperative than ever.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 232 billion in total assets under management (EUR 128 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

