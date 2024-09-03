Heritage Environmental Services Announces Patrick Schultz as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES"), an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, announced today that Patrick Schultz will join the organization as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, effective September 3, 2024.

Schultz will join HES from Veolia North America, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia's Sustainable Industries and Buildings business unit. Previously, Schultz led Veolia's growth efforts across its water, waste, and energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including mergers and acquisitions, business development, and innovation. Prior to that Schultz developed the company's operational excellence and business transformation approach.

"With a proven track record of leading innovative strategies and driving transformative change, Patrick is the ideal leader to guide us into the next chapter of our growth," HP Nanda, HES CEO, said. "His deep expertise and visionary approach will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and accelerating our growth journey to create value for all stakeholders."

Schultz will lead the development and implementation of HES's strategic initiatives including evaluating and executing impactful initiatives to accelerate growth and establish the organization as an industry leader in industrial waste management solutions.

HES provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. The company has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970.

Schultz said, "I'm incredibly excited to join HES. This is a remarkable opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking organization that is viewed as a leader in the industry. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive commercial and operational excellence and innovation as we lead both the organization and the industry into a more efficient and environmentally responsible future."

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

Each one of our 1,600+ employees play an integral role in the process, and our technology continues to be on the cutting edge of this critical industry that has become more imperative than ever.

