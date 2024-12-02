Heritage Environmental Services Announces Rachel Evans as Chief Human Resources Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES"), an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, announces today that Rachel Evans has joined the organization as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective December 2, 2024.

Rachel Evans brings over 28 years of human resources ("HR") experience in the manufacturing industry to HES. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at MITER Brands following their acquisition of PGT Innovations, where she oversaw all facets of human resources for over 5,500 employees, including talent acquisition, learning and development, and employee relations. She also has held the position of Vice President of Human Resources at Fortune Brands Doors and Security and Master Brand Cabinets. Throughout her career, Ms. Evans has successfully navigated seven corporate acquisitions, seamlessly integrating HR processes and driving significant business success.

"We are delighted to welcome Rachel as our new Chief Human Resources Officer. Her extensive experience in human resources and impressive track record of managing large-scale initiatives during times of change bring invaluable expertise to our organization. We are confident that her innovative approach and strategic vision will significantly enhance our people and culture, driving us forward," said HP Nanda, CEO of HES.

In her new role, Ms. Evans will shape HES's HR strategies, including attracting and retaining top talent, succession planning, and enhancing the company's culture to increase employee engagement. Additionally, Ms. Evans will drive performance management, champion equal opportunity, and leverage HR technology to streamline processes and enable data-driven decisions. Her efforts will be pivotal in navigating this transition period, ensuring stability while fostering continuous improvement.

Heritage Environmental Services provides a full suite of tailored solutions, including emergency response, waste management, sustainability services, on-site support, and technical solutions to thousands of customers across various industries. The company has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970.

"I am genuinely excited to join the Heritage team as Chief Human Resources Officer," said Evans. "The company's commitment to innovation and employee growth aligns with my values. I look forward to fostering an inclusive culture, driving strategic HR initiatives, and empowering our team members. Together, we will achieve new milestones and build a bright future for the organization."

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste management, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

More info: www.heritage-enviro.com

SOURCE Heritage Environmental Services