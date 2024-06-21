Heritage Environmental Services Appoints Kelly Gast to Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES"), an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, announced today that Kelly Gast has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Gast will also serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

"Kelly brings significant operational and strategic business expertise to the team through her experience as both a Chief Financial Officer and Board member," Howard Lance, HES Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said. "I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Board of Directors and am confident that her unique skillset will add lasting value to the business."

Gast currently sits on the board and audit committee at Advanced Drainage Systems, the second largest recycler of plastic pipe for water which maintain 63 manufacturing plants and 33 distribution centers. She grew to global purview of the Crop Science division at Bayer as CFO, acting as righthand to the divisional Chief Executive Officer and reporting to both the overall CFO and CEO.

HES provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. The company has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970.

Gast said, "I'm truly honored to join the Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to Heritage Environmental Services' legacy of environmental stewardship."

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

Each one of our 1,600+ employees play an integral role in the process, and our technology continues to be on the cutting edge of this critical industry that has become more imperative than ever.

