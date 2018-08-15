Heritage Environmental Services Partners with Zinc Nacional to Build Waelz Kiln Facility in Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services LLC and Zinc Nacional have decided to partner to build a state-of-the-art Waelz Kiln facility in the Midwestern United States.

The joint venture company, "Waelz Sustainable Products LLC" (WSP), will service the metals sector by providing a sustainable solution for the growing steel industry. Waelz Kiln technology is a proven process for reclaiming valuable Zinc Oxide from recycled steel dust, a byproduct of the electric arc furnaces operated in steel mills. Zinc Oxide is a widely used ingredient in numerous products such as metallic zinc, rubber, ceramics, lubricants, ointments and more.

"WSP combines the experience and know-how of Zinc Nacional as a pioneer in Waelz Kiln technology – a proven method for producing high-value zinc products – along with the environmental expertise, stewardship and innovation of Heritage Environmental Services," said Eduardo Alverde, CEO of Zinc Nacional.

Three states have been selected for siting the WSP plant and negotiations are in the final stages. It is projected that the facility will break ground in late 2018 and commissioned during the first half of 2020. WSP plans to hire up to 60 employees during the initial phase of production and an additional 30 employees after expansions are complete.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zinc Nacional to provide an alternative outlet to our steel customers in the midwestern U.S.," said Jeff Laborsky, CEO of Heritage Environmental Services. "WSP uses a proven technology to solve an unmet market demand for more competition and we're confident WSP will deliver with innovative technology and superior customer service while enhancing the partners' continued commitment to sustainable development."

Zinc Nacional is a privately-held, family-owned business based in Monterrey, Mexico with more than 60 years of experience in zinc compound production. Zinc Nacional operates Waelz Kiln technology in the U.S., Mexico, South Korea and Turkey.

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately-held, family-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. Heritage Environmental Services provides a full suite of tailored solutions – from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions – to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout its 48-year history, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

