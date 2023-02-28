Heritage Environmental Services Provides Waste Management Services for East Palestine Response

ROACHDALE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services (HES) has been engaged to support the cleanup following the February 3, 2023, train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

HES is providing support in accordance with the cleanup plan approved by government agencies with jurisdiction over the response to the event. Materials eligible for management at the HES facility outside of Roachdale, Indiana will be properly disposed of in accordance with the stringent requirements imposed under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The facility is fully permitted to manage the materials designated by the site cleanup plan and remains subject to full oversight by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and US Environmental Protection Agency. The facility was constructed in 1980 and began operating in 1981.

About Heritage Environmental Services

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,400 employees across North America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to onsite support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries. For over 50 years, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

