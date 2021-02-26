Heritage Environmental Services Receives 2020 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ), a business research publication which has provided strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry since 1988, has honored Heritage Environmental Services (Heritage) with 2020 EBJ Business Achievement Awards for COVID Response Services, Battery Recycling (New Practice Area), and a 50-Year Recognition.

"2020 was certainly an exceptional year for our society, the economy and the environmental industry," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), and editor of Environmental Business Journal. "Unique enough that we added two major categories to the EBJ Awards: COVID Resilience that recognizes companies that adapted to work-at-home, travel, field services and other restrictions, as well as rapidly changing client needs; and COVID Response that recognizes companies that developed or accelerated new business initiatives, innovations and entire business units to support the environment, health & safety needs of their diverse client sectors."

Throughout the pandemic, Heritage has actively provided response services to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Services include both routine and emergency disinfection in addition to regular hazardous, industrial and medical waste transportation and disposal. Heritage developed a program to ensure safe, secure transportation and disposal of PPE, diverting this wastestream from landfills to an energy recovery facility to be thermally destroyed.

"I'm proud of how our team continued to service customers with their everyday waste needs while stepping up to perform thousands of COVID disinfecting jobs, helping them keep their companies, employees, and clients safe," said Rudy Streng, Senior Vice President at Heritage. "We also collected N95 masks from hundreds of hospitals across the country, took them to disinfection facilities, and safely returned them to those front line workers."

Heritage was recognized by EBJ with a 50-Year Recognition award, honoring environmental industry firms founded in 1970. Partnering with innovative organizations and launching a new division, Heritage Battery Recycling, is one of many steps the company is taking to ensure the business sustains its track record of success for another 50 years. Heritage has positioned itself to be on the cutting edge of electronic vehicle battery reuse and recycling, receiving an EBJ award for this New Practice Area.

About Heritage Environmental Services, Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout its 50-year history, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

