Heritage Environmental Services Secures Commercial Permit Status for Orange, TX Incinerator

News provided by

Heritage Environmental Services

Oct 31, 2024, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services (HES) is pleased to announce that its Orange, Texas hazardous waste incineration facility has been issued its commercial operating permit by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The facility is now permitted to receive direct shipments of hazardous and non-hazardous waste from its customers. Achieving this significant milestone demonstrates HES's continued commitment to responsible waste disposal solutions for all regions of North America, including the Gulf Coast.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for our Orange facility," said HP Nanda, CEO of Heritage Environmental Services. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. We're ready to serve both new and existing customers with a facility that exemplifies safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship."

The facility features state-of-the-art incineration technology, including a rotary kiln capable of processing containers up to 55 gallons and liquid waste directly from tanker trucks. With a proven destruction removal efficiency of 99.9998 percent, the facility exceeds the minimum requirement of 99.99 percent, underscoring HES's commitment to environmental excellence.   

For more information on how the Orange facility can meet your environmental service needs, contact Heritage Environmental Services at (877) 436-8778 or visit www.heritage-enviro.com.

About Heritage Environmental Services:
Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

More info: www.heritage-enviro.com

SOURCE Heritage Environmental Services

