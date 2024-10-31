Heritage Environmental Services Secures Commercial Permit Status for Orange, TX Incinerator

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for our Orange facility," said HP Nanda, CEO of Heritage Environmental Services. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. We're ready to serve both new and existing customers with a facility that exemplifies safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship."

The facility features state-of-the-art incineration technology, including a rotary kiln capable of processing containers up to 55 gallons and liquid waste directly from tanker trucks. With a proven destruction removal efficiency of 99.9998 percent, the facility exceeds the minimum requirement of 99.99 percent, underscoring HES's commitment to environmental excellence.

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste disposal, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

