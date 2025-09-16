HERITAGE FINANCIAL - A BARRON'S TOP 100 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is honored that its Founder and Chairman, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors in the country-ranking #43 in the nation!

This is the 15th consecutive year and 16th year overall making this prestigious list of advisors.

"It is an incredible honor for our team to once again be recognized by Barron's as one of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors in the country," said Chuck Bean. "As we approach our 30th anniversary this October, our independence has allowed us to remain nimble, adapt quickly to industry changes, and fulfill the evolving wealth management needs of our clients. I am deeply grateful to our clients and professional colleagues for their continued trust and partnership, and I sincerely appreciate the exceptional work and dedication of the entire Heritage team."

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm managing over $3 billion in assets for clients nationwide. Physical offices are located in Westwood, Woburn, and Rockland, MA.

The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen, revenues generated, and the quality of the advisors' practices. No compensation has been provided for placement on this ranking. Compensation has been provided for the right to use the award logo and to access premium website features. Awarded September 13, 2025 based on data as of June 30, 2025.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial is focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

