HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

Net income was $20.5 million , or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $22.5 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million , or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Loans receivable increased $76.6 million , or 1.9% (7.7% annualized), in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital remains strong with a leverage ratio of 9.9% and a total capital ratio of 14.1% at March 31, 2023 .

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.07% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.08% at December 31, 2022 and 0.22% at March 31, 2022 .

Net interest margin was 3.91% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of total deposits was 0.31% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.09% for the first quarter of 2022.

Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share on April 19, 2023 .

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.58 compared to $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.56 for the first quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Results for the first quarter showcase the strengths of our business model with a strong balance sheet, core deposits, ample liquidity and prudent risk management. We reported solid profitability and loan growth while strengthening capital ratios and maintaining credit quality. Although we are experiencing the industry-wide pressure on deposit balances, we have a long track record of core funding with 34.3% of our deposits as non-interest bearing as of March 31, 2023. Further, we are encouraged by the contributions of our new teams in the Portland, Eugene and Boise MSAs which are enhancing our strong core deposit base.

We are delighted to report that Heritage Bank is partnering with El Centro De La Raza in constructing 87 new affordable housing units in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. Heritage is providing construction financing totaling $35.1 million and $9.4 million of permanent financing for the project. In addition to affordable housing, this project will also build an office for a local non-profit, a church to redevelop the longstanding Columbia City Church of Hope, and a new childcare center for El Centro De La Raza. Heritage is proud to be a partner in bringing more affordable housing to families of Columbia City and pairing it with affordable childcare.

We are also pleased to announce that during March 2023, Washington State Department of Commerce notified HBCDE, LLC, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank and a certified Community Development Entity, that our Commercial Real Estate Loan Program was selected for funding. HBCDE's program is one of five capital access programs receiving a total of $163 million awarded to Washington State through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provided $10 billion to fund the State Small Business Credit Initiative ("SSBCI"). We are excited to have this substantial SSBCI subsidy to help us finance business owners that have had diminished access to credit on reasonable terms or who are expanding into underserved communities."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 20,457

$ 22,544

$ 19,757 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 26,495

$ 29,299

$ 19,762 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.64

$ 0.56 Return on average assets (2) 1.17 %

1.26 %

1.08 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2) 1.52 %

1.64 %

1.08 % Return on average common equity (2) 10.21 %

11.46 %

9.47 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 15.05 %

17.21 %

13.83 % Net interest margin (2) 3.91 %

3.98 %

2.84 % Cost of total deposits (2) 0.31 %

0.16 %

0.09 % Efficiency ratio 61.1 %

58.0 %

64.4 % Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 2.39 %

2.26 %

1.95 % Total assets $ 7,236,806

$ 6,980,100

$ 7,483,814 Loans receivable, net $ 4,083,003

$ 4,007,872

$ 3,780,845 Total deposits $ 5,789,022

$ 5,924,840

$ 6,491,500 Loan to deposit ratio (3) 71.3 %

68.4 %

58.9 % Book value per share $ 23.53

$ 22.73

$ 23.40 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.48

$ 15.66

$ 16.27 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at March 31, 2023 were $3.09 billion. This includes internal as well as external sources of liquidity. The Company has access to Federal Home Loan Bank advances,the Federal Reserve Bank's Discount Window and Bank Term Funding Program.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:



March 31, 2023

Total Available Amount Used Net Availability

(Dollars in thousands) Internal Sources





Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,481 $ — $ 301,481 Unencumbered investment securities available for sale(1) 1,116,013 — 1,116,013 External Sources



— Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowing availability(2) 1,197,964 383,100 814,864 Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) borrowing availability 640,635 — 640,635 Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks 215,000 — 215,000 Total liquidity $ 3,471,093 $ 383,100 $ 3,087,993 (1) Investment securities available for sale at fair value. (2) Includes FHLB borrowing availability of $1.20 billion at March 31, 2023 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.10 billion.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents increased $197.9 million, or 191.0%, to $301.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $103.6 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in borrowings offset by an increase in loans receivable and a decrease in deposits.

Total investment securities decreased $19.6 million, or 0.9%, to $2.08 billion at March 31, 2023 from $2.10 billion at December 31, 2022 due primarily to maturities and prepayments of $32.9 million and sales of $22.7 million, partially offset by purchases of $15.0 million. Net unrealized losses declined by $39.1 million due primarily to improvement in fair values of investment securities available for sale and held to maturity since December 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the Company's investment securities at the dates indicated including change in net unrealized loss:



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$ Change in

Net

Unrealized

Loss

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Loss

Fair Value

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Loss

Fair Value



(Dollars in thousands) Investment securities available for sale: U.S. government and agency securities $ 68,514

$ (3,964)

$ 64,550

$ 68,912

$ (5,053)

$ 63,859

$ 1,089 Municipal securities 146,525

(14,028)

132,497

171,087

(18,061)

153,026

4,033 Residential CMO and MBS(1) 481,380

(47,668)

433,712

479,473

(55,087)

424,386

7,419 Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 704,156

(40,659)

663,497

714,136

(49,715)

664,421

9,056 Corporate obligations 4,000

(183)

3,817

4,000

(166)

3,834

(17) Other asset-backed securities 20,394

(395)

19,999

22,425

(508)

21,917

113 Total 1,424,969

(106,897)

1,318,072

1,460,033

(128,590)

1,331,443

21,693



























Investment securities held to maturity: U.S. government and agency securities 150,969

(28,298)

122,671

150,936

(33,585)

117,351

5,287 Residential CMO and MBS(1) 285,337

(12,303)

273,034

290,318

(17,440)

272,878

5,137 Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 323,857

(34,915)

288,942

325,142

(41,937)

283,205

7,022 Total 760,163

(75,516)

684,647

766,396

(92,962)

673,434

17,446



























Total investment securities $ 2,185,132

$ (182,413)

$ 2,002,719

$ 2,226,429

$ (221,552)

$ 2,004,877

$ 39,139 (1) U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 684,998

16.6 %

$ 692,100

17.1 %

$ (7,102)

(1.0) % SBA PPP 900

—

1,468

—

(568)

(38.7) Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") 949,064

23.0

937,040

23.1

12,024

1.3 Non-owner occupied CRE 1,601,789

38.8

1,586,632

39.2

15,157

1.0 Total commercial business 3,236,751

78.4

3,217,240

79.4

19,511

0.6 Residential real estate 363,777

8.8

343,631

8.5

20,146

5.9 Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 72,926

1.8

80,074

2.0

(7,148)

(8.9) Commercial and multifamily 270,547

6.6

214,038

5.3

56,509

26.4 Total real estate construction and land development 343,473

8.4

294,112

7.3

49,361

16.8 Consumer 183,471

4.4

195,875

4.8

(12,404)

(6.3) Loans receivable 4,127,472

100.0 %

4,050,858

100.0 %

76,614

1.9 Allowance for credit losses on loans (44,469)





(42,986)





(1,483)

3.4 Loans receivable, net $ 4,083,003





$ 4,007,872





$ 75,131

1.9 %

Loans receivable grew $76.6 million, or 1.9% (7.7% annualized), in the first quarter of 2023. New loans funded in the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 were $138.1 million and $203.1 million, respectively. Fourth quarter of 2022 included purchased residential real estate loans of $40.5 million. Loan repayments decreased during the first quarter of 2023 to $60.8 million, compared to $147.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, exclusive of SBA PPP loan repayments, net deferred fees, and net acquired discounts. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased by $56.5 million or 26.4% due to new loan originations and advances on outstanding loans during the first quarter of 2023. Total new commitments for commercial and multifamily construction loans was $76.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Change

Balance (1)

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,982,909

34.3 %

$ 2,099,464

35.5 %

$ (116,555)

(5.6) % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,675,393

28.9

1,830,727

30.9

(155,334)

(8.5) Money market accounts 1,155,559

20.0

1,063,243

17.9

92,316

8.7 Savings accounts 578,807

10.0

623,833

10.5

(45,026)

(7.2) Total non-maturity deposits 5,392,668

93.2

5,617,267

94.8

(224,599)

(4.0) Certificates of deposit 396,354

6.8

307,573

5.2

88,781

28.9 Total deposits $ 5,789,022

100.0 %

$ 5,924,840

100.0 %

$ (135,818)

(2.3) % (1) Deposit balances includes deposits held for sale at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Total deposits decreased $135.8 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2022. The decrease was due to competitive pricing pressures and customers moving excess funds to alternative higher yielding investments as well as general declines in individual customer balances. Money market accounts increased due primarily to an increase in public deposits. Certificate of deposit balances increased mostly due to the addition of $52.3 million in brokered deposits.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $383.1 million at March 31, 2023. There were no borrowings at December 31, 2022. All borrowings at March 31, 2023 were overnight advances.

Total stockholders' equity increased $28.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to net income recognized for the quarter as well as a reduction of accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of improved fair values of available for sale investment securities. The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized".

The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Change Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.4 %

11.4 %

— % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.3

8.2

0.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.9

12.8

0.1 Leverage ratio (2) 9.9

9.7

0.2 Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.3

13.2

0.1 Total capital ratio (2) 14.1

14.0

0.1 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 42,986

$ 1,744

$ 44,730

$ 42,089

$ 1,023

$ 43,112

$ 42,361

$ 2,607

$ 44,968 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,713

112

1,825

689

721

1,410

(2,522)

(1,055)

(3,577) (Net charge-offs) recoveries (230)

—

(230)

208

—

208

494

—

494 Balance, end of period $ 44,469

$ 1,856

$ 46,325

$ 42,986

$ 1,744

$ 44,730

$ 40,333

$ 1,552

$ 41,885

The ACL on loans increased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase related to the growth in loans receivable as well as a change in mix of loans. The ACL on unfunded increased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in unfunded commitment balances.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2022 and 0.22% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at both March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

(In thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 5,906

$ 6,234

$ 23,754 Additions 468

605

— Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (909)

(828)

(3,804) Payoffs (650)

(105)

(3,369) Charge-offs —

—

(54) Balance, end of period $ 4,815

$ 5,906

$ 16,527

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $3.3 million, or 5.2%, during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase in cost of interest bearing liabilities including an increase in deposit costs due to competitive rate pressures as well as an increase in borrowing costs. Net interest income increased $12.9 million, or 27.5%, during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates. The yield on interest earning assets increased to 4.35% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.16% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.94% in the first quarter of 2022.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.69% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.29% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.16% in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased costs of interest bearing deposits due to competitive rate pressures as well as an increase in borrowings which were at a higher rate.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to an increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased from 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022 due to a shift into higher yielding interest earning assets as well as higher average yields on all interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

$

%

$

%

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Service charges and other fees $ 2,624

$ 2,651

$ 2,474

$ (27)

(1.0) %

$ 150

6.1 % Card revenue 2,000

2,111

2,263

(111)

(5.3)

(263)

(11.6) Loss on sale of investment securities, net (286)

(256)

—

(30)

11.7

(286)

(100.0) Gain on sale of loans, net 49

40

241

9

22.5

(192)

(79.7) Interest rate swap fees 53

19

279

34

178.9

(226)

(81.0) Bank owned life insurance income 709

565

1,695

144

25.5

(986)

(58.2) Gain on sale of other assets, net 2

—

204

2

100.0

(202)

(99.0) Other income 3,107

1,454

1,382

1,653

113.7

1,725

124.8 Total noninterest income $ 8,258

$ 6,584

$ 8,538

$ 1,674

25.4 %

$ (280)

(3.3) %

Noninterest income increased during the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase in other income which included a gain from a one-time sale of Visa Inc. Class B common stock of $1.6 million.

Noninterest income decreased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due to a decline in card revenue, interest rate swap fees and gain on sale of loans as well as a decline in bank owned life insurance income due to a death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2022. These declines were offset partially by an increase in other income which included the gain on sale of Visa Inc. Class B common stock discussed above.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

$

%

$

%

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 25,536

$ 24,856

$ 21,252

$ 680

2.7 %

$ 4,284

20.2 % Occupancy and equipment 4,892

4,541

4,331

351

7.7

561

13.0 Data processing 4,342

4,369

4,061

(27)

(0.6)

281

6.9 Marketing 402

675

266

(273)

(40.4)

136

51.1 Professional services 628

630

699

(2)

(0.3)

(71)

(10.2) State/municipal business and use tax 1,008

1,008

796

—

—

212

26.6 Federal deposit insurance premium 850

490

600

360

73.5

250

41.7 Amortization of intangible assets 623

671

704

(48)

(7.2)

(81)

(11.5) Other expense 3,324

3,152

3,011

172

5.5

313

10.4 Total noninterest expense $ 41,605

$ 40,392

$ 35,720

$ 1,213

3.0 %

$ 5,885

16.5 %

Noninterest expense increased during the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits due to an increase in benefit costs and higher payroll taxes paid in the first quarter each year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to an increase in the number of locations resulting from the expansion into Boise, Idaho as well as an increase in maintenance costs related to winter weather conditions. Federal deposit insurance premiums increased during the first quarter of 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to an increase in assessment rates effective January 1, 2023.

Noninterest expense increased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits resulting from an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees including the addition of commercial and relationship banking teams in 2022 and an increase in salaries and wages due to upward market pressure. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to the expansion into Eugene, Oregon and Boise, Idaho as well as an increase in maintenance costs related to winter weather conditions. Data processing costs increased due primarily to the expansion of digital services including the addition of the ability to open accounts online. The federal deposit insurance premium increased due to the increase in the assessment rate discussed above.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

$

%

$

%

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 24,670

$ 27,889

$ 23,339

$ (3,219)

(11.5) %

$ 1,331

5.7 % Income tax expense $ 4,213

$ 5,345

$ 3,582

$ (1,132)

(21.2) %

$ 631

17.6 % Effective income tax rate 17.1 %

19.2 %

15.3 %

(2.1) %

(10.9) %

1.8 %

11.8 %

Income tax expense decreased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to a lower effective income tax rate during the first quarter of 2023 following a decrease in pre-tax income which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Income tax expense increased during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 primarily due to higher estimated pre-tax income in 2023 than in 2022.

Dividends

On April 19, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2023.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 51 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions; the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of new COVID-19 variants; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash on hand and in banks $ 68,969

$ 74,295 Interest earning deposits 232,512

29,295 Cash and cash equivalents 301,481

103,590 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,424,969 $1,460,033, respectively) 1,318,072

1,331,443 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $684,647 $673,434, respectively) 760,163

766,396 Total investment securities 2,078,235

2,097,839 Loans receivable 4,127,472

4,050,858 Allowance for credit losses on loans (44,469)

(42,986) Loans receivable, net 4,083,003

4,007,872 Premises and equipment, net 80,094

76,930 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 23,697

8,916 Bank owned life insurance 122,767

122,059 Accrued interest receivable 18,548

18,547 Prepaid expenses and other assets 281,438

296,181 Other intangible assets, net 6,604

7,227 Goodwill 240,939

240,939 Total assets $ 7,236,806

$ 6,980,100







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits $ 5,771,787

$ 5,907,420 Deposits held for sale 17,235

17,420 Total deposits 5,789,022

5,924,840 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 383,100

— Junior subordinated debentures 21,546

21,473 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 39,161

46,597 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 177,895

189,297 Total liabilities 6,410,724

6,182,207







Common stock 550,869

552,397 Retained earnings 358,010

345,346 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (82,797)

(99,850) Total stockholders' equity 826,082

797,893 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,236,806

$ 6,980,100







Shares outstanding 35,108,120

35,106,697

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Interest Income









Interest and fees on loans $ 50,450

$ 48,513

$ 41,025 Taxable interest on investment securities 14,657

14,655

6,003 Nontaxable interest on investment securities 586

843

860 Interest on interest earning deposits 972

2,010

706 Total interest income 66,665

66,021

48,594 Interest Expense









Deposits 4,528

2,457

1,424 Junior subordinated debentures 482

410

194 Other borrowings 1,813

47

32 Total interest expense 6,823

2,914

1,650 Net interest income 59,842

63,107

46,944 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,825

1,410

(3,577) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 58,017

61,697

50,521 Noninterest Income









Service charges and other fees 2,624

2,651

2,474 Card revenue 2,000

2,111

2,263 Loss on sale of investment securities, net (286)

(256)

— Gain on sale of loans, net 49

40

241 Interest rate swap fees 53

19

279 Bank owned life insurance income 709

565

1,695 Gain on sale of other assets, net 2

—

204 Other income 3,107

1,454

1,382 Total noninterest income 8,258

6,584

8,538 Noninterest Expense









Compensation and employee benefits 25,536

24,856

21,252 Occupancy and equipment 4,892

4,541

4,331 Data processing 4,342

4,369

4,061 Marketing 402

675

266 Professional services 628

630

699 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,008

1,008

796 Federal deposit insurance premium 850

490

600 Amortization of intangible assets 623

671

704 Other expense 3,324

3,152

3,011 Total noninterest expense 41,605

40,392

35,720 Income before income taxes 24,670

27,889

23,339 Income tax expense 4,213

5,345

3,582 Net income $ 20,457

$ 22,544

$ 19,757











Basic earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.64

$ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.64

$ 0.56 Dividends declared per share $ 0.22

$ 0.21

$ 0.21 Average shares outstanding - basic 35,108,390

35,104,701

35,094,725 Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,445,340

35,480,848

35,412,098

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Balance, beginning of period $ 42,986

$ 42,089

$ 42,361 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans 1,713

689

(2,522) Charge-offs:









Commercial business (161)

—

(199) Residential real estate —

—

(30) Consumer (153)

(151)

(126) Total charge-offs (314)

(151)

(355) Recoveries:









Commercial business 51

53

272 Residential real estate —

—

3 Real estate construction and land development —

210

8 Consumer 33

96

566 Total recoveries 84

359

849 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries (230)

208

494 Balance, end of period $ 44,469

$ 42,986

$ 40,333 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net(1) 0.02 %

(0.02) %

(0.05) % (1) Annualized.



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2021 Nonperforming Assets:





Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial business $ 4,815

$ 5,869 Real estate construction and land development —

37 Total nonaccrual loans 4,815

5,906 Nonperforming assets $ 4,815

$ 5,906







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 2,344

1,615 ACL on loans to:





Loans receivable 1.08 %

1.06 % Nonaccrual loans 923.55 %

727.84 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.12 %

0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 %

0.08 %

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable, net (2)(3) $ 4,039,395

$ 50,450

5.07 %

$ 3,963,042

$ 48,513

4.86 %

$ 3,773,325

$ 41,025

4.41 % Taxable securities 2,007,339

14,657

2.96

1,983,178

14,655

2.93

1,271,557

6,003

1.91 Nontaxable securities (3) 82,893

586

2.87

123,430

843

2.71

146,409

860

2.38 Interest earning deposits 83,376

972

4.73

222,538

2,010

3.58

1,503,287

706

0.19 Total interest earning assets 6,213,003

66,665

4.35 %

6,292,188

66,021

4.16 %

6,694,578

48,594

2.94 % Noninterest earning assets 848,956









808,656









740,209







Total assets $ 7,061,959









$ 7,100,844









$ 7,434,787







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 350,206

$ 1,224

1.42 %

$ 299,364

$ 455

0.60 %

$ 336,353

$ 338

0.41 % Savings accounts 601,166

142

0.10

632,536

107

0.07

646,684

87

0.05 Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,829,198

3,162

0.45

2,946,425

1,895

0.26

3,066,320

999

0.13 Total interest bearing deposits 3,780,570

4,528

0.49

3,878,325

2,457

0.25

4,049,357

1,424

0.14 Junior subordinated debentures 21,501

482

9.09

21,430

410

7.59

21,214

194

3.71 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 43,202

47

0.44

43,694

41

0.37

50,017

32

0.26 FHLB advances and other borrowings 145,605

1,766

4.92

543

6

4.38

—

—

— Total interest bearing liabilities 3,990,878

6,823

0.69 %

3,943,992

2,914

0.29 %

4,120,588

1,650

0.16 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,068,688









2,239,806









2,359,451







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 189,893









136,645









108,663







Stockholders' equity 812,500









780,401









846,085







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,061,959









$ 7,100,844









$ 7,434,787







Net interest income and spread



$ 59,842

3.66 %





$ 63,107

3.87 %





$ 46,944

2.78 % Net interest margin







3.91 %









3.98 %









2.84 %

(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $752,000, $723,000 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 59,842

$ 63,107

$ 59,286

$ 50,048

$ 46,944 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,825

1,410

1,945

(1,204)

(3,577) Noninterest income 8,258

6,584

7,453

7,016

8,538 Noninterest expense 41,605

40,392

39,147

35,707

35,720 Net income 20,457

22,544

20,990

18,584

19,757 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3) 26,495

29,299

27,592

21,357

19,762 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.64

$ 0.60

$ 0.53

$ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.52

$ 0.56 Average Balances:

















Loans receivable, net (1) $ 4,039,395

$ 3,963,042

$ 3,859,839

$ 3,812,045

$ 3,773,325 Total investment securities 2,090,232

2,106,608

2,001,922

1,587,757

1,417,966 Total interest earning assets 6,213,003

6,292,188

6,592,361

6,612,958

6,694,578 Total assets 7,061,959

7,100,844

7,367,736

7,385,616

7,434,787 Total interest bearing deposits 3,780,570

3,878,325

4,017,490

4,041,706

4,049,357 Total noninterest demand deposits 2,068,688

2,239,806

2,356,688

2,349,746

2,359,451 Stockholders' equity 812,500

780,401

811,052

810,961

846,085 Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 1.17 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.01 %

1.08 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3) 1.52

1.64

1.49

1.16

1.08 Return on average common equity (2) 10.21

11.46

10.27

9.19

9.47 Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3) 15.05

17.21

15.20

13.68

13.83 Efficiency ratio 61.1

58.0

58.7

62.6

64.4 Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 2.39

2.26

2.11

1.94

1.95 Net interest spread (2) 3.66

3.87

3.50

2.98

2.78 Net interest margin (2) 3.91

3.98

3.57

3.04

2.84 (1) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale. (2) Annualized. (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



As of or for the Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,236,806

$ 6,980,100

$ 7,200,312

$ 7,316,467

$ 7,483,814 Loans receivable, net 4,083,003

4,007,872

3,959,206

3,834,368

3,780,845 Total investment securities 2,078,235

2,097,839

2,129,461

1,803,241

1,462,137 Deposits 5,789,022

5,924,840

6,237,735

6,330,190

6,491,500 Noninterest demand deposits 1,982,909

2,099,464

2,308,583

2,325,139

2,393,972 Stockholders' equity 826,082

797,893

776,702

805,366

821,449 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 23.53

$ 22.73

$ 22.13

$ 22.94

$ 23.40 Tangible book value per share (1) 16.48

15.66

15.04

15.83

16.27 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.4 %

11.4 %

10.8 %

11.0 %

11.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.3

8.2

7.6

7.9

7.9 Loans to deposits ratio 71.3

68.4

64.1

61.2

58.9 Regulatory Capital Ratios:

















Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.9 %

12.8 %

12.8 %

13.2 %

13.4 % Leverage ratio(2) 9.9

9.7

9.2

8.9

8.8 Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 13.3

13.2

13.3

13.6

13.9 Total capital ratio(2) 14.1

14.0

14.0

14.4

14.7 Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.08 %

1.06 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

1.06 % Nonperforming loans 923.55

727.84

675.15

378.96

244.04 Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.12

0.15

0.16

0.27

0.43 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07

0.08

0.09

0.14

0.22 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net(3) 0.02

(0.02)

(0.05)

—

(0.05) Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating: Special mention $ 96,832

$ 69,449

$ 84,439

$ 72,062

$ 63,269 Substandard 48,824

65,765

66,376

94,419

111,300 Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 51

50

50

49

49 Deposits per branch $ 113,510

$ 118,497

$ 124,755

$ 129,188

$ 132,480 Average number of full-time equivalent employees 808

806

790

765

751 Average assets per full-time equivalent employee 8,740

8,810

9,326

9,654

9,900 (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. (3) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 826,082

$ 797,893

$ 776,702

$ 805,366

$ 821,449 Exclude intangible assets (247,543)

(248,166)

(248,837)

(249,508)

(250,212) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 578,539

$ 549,727

$ 527,865

$ 555,858

$ 571,237



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,236,806

$ 6,980,100

$ 7,200,312

$ 7,316,467

$ 7,483,814 Exclude intangible assets (247,543)

(248,166)

(248,837)

(249,508)

(250,212) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,989,263

$ 6,731,934

$ 6,951,475

$ 7,066,959

$ 7,233,602



















Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.4 %

11.4 %

10.8 %

11.0 %

11.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.3 %

8.2 %

7.6 %

7.9 %

7.9 %



















Shares outstanding 35,108,120

35,106,697

35,104,248

35,103,929

35,102,372



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.53

$ 22.73

$ 22.13

$ 22.94

$ 23.40 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.48

$ 15.66

$ 15.04

$ 15.83

$ 16.27

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 20,457

$ 22,544

$ 20,990

$ 18,584

$ 19,757 Add amortization of intangible assets 623

671

671

704

704 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (131)

(141)

(141)

(148)

(148) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 20,949

$ 23,074

$ 21,520

$ 19,140

$ 20,313



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 812,500

$ 780,401

$ 811,052

$ 810,961

$ 846,085 Exclude average intangible assets (247,922)

(248,560)

(249,245)

(249,890)

(250,593) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 564,578

$ 531,841

$ 561,807

$ 561,071

$ 595,492



















Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP) 10.21 %

11.46 %

10.27 %

9.19 %

9.47 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 15.05 %

17.21 %

15.20 %

13.68 %

13.83 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.



Quarter Ended

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 20,457

$ 22,544

$ 20,990

$ 18,584

$ 19,757 Add income tax expense 4,213

5,345

4,657

3,977

3,582 Add provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,825

1,410

1,945

(1,204)

(3,577) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 26,495

$ 29,299

$ 27,592

$ 21,357

$ 19,762



















Average total assets (GAAP) $ 7,061,959

$ 7,100,844

$ 7,367,736

$ 7,385,616

$ 7,434,787



















Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP) 1.17 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.01 %

1.08 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.52 %

1.64 %

1.49 %

1.16 %

1.08 %

