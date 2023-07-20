HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

  • Net income was $16.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $20.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $123.9 million, or 3.0% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Capital remains strong with a leverage ratio of 9.9% and a total capital ratio of 14.1% at June 30, 2023.
  • The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was 0.07%.
  • Net interest margin was 3.56% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of total deposits was 0.61% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.31% for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased $193.5 million or 3.3% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share on July 19, 2023.

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.48 compared to $0.58 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Results for the second quarter continue to demonstrate the strength of our business model. We have a balance sheet with a legacy of strong core deposits and ample liquidity which allows us to maintain loan production. Although we are experiencing the industry-wide pressure on funding costs, we are encouraged with the ongoing development of customer relationships, particularly in the markets where we've hired banking teams over the past year, such as the Portland, Eugene and Boise MSAs. We believe our continued focus on prudent risk management, coupled with strategic and measured growth, will benefit our long-term returns for shareholders.

We are proud to report that Heritage Bank has partnered with Francis + Clare Place to provide financing for 61 affordable housing units in Portland, Oregon. These units will house individuals who have been living on the street and will provide substantial social safety-net services to help them reintegrate into the community. This Catholic Charities of Oregon sponsored transaction is the second of two complexes located in an area that has been especially hurt by homelessness."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$           16,846

$          20,457

$           18,584

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$           21,780

$          26,495

$           21,357

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.48

$               0.58

$               0.52

Return on average assets (2)

0.95 %

1.17 %

1.01 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)

1.22 %

1.52 %

1.16 %

Return on average common equity (2)

8.19 %

10.21 %

9.19 %

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)

12.04 %

15.05 %

13.68 %

Net interest margin (2)

3.56 %

3.91 %

3.04 %

Cost of total deposits (2)

0.61 %

0.31 %

0.09 %

Efficiency ratio

65.5 %

61.1 %

62.6 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.32 %

2.39 %

1.94 %

Total assets

$     7,115,410

$     7,236,806

$     7,316,467

Loans receivable, net

$     4,204,936

$     4,083,003

$     3,834,368

Total deposits

$     5,595,543

$     5,789,022

$     6,330,190

Loan to deposit ratio (3)

76.0 %

71.3 %

61.2 %

Book value per share

$            23.39

$            23.53

$            22.94

Tangible book value per share (1)

$            16.34

$            16.48

$            15.83

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2) Annualized.

(3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $193.1 million, or 64.1%, to $108.4 million at June 30, 2023 from $301.5 million at March 31, 2023 due primarily to an increase in loans receivable and a decrease in deposits, partially offset by an increase in borrowings.

Total investment securities decreased $47.4 million, or 2.3%, to $2.03 billion at June 30, 2023 from $2.08 billion at March 31, 2023 due primarily to maturities and prepayments. There were no investment securities purchased in the second quarter of 2023. The total of net unrealized losses in available for sale and net unrecognized losses in held to maturity investments increased $32.6 million due primarily to a decline in fair values of investment securities available for sale and held to maturity since March 31, 2023 due to changes in market rates.

The following table summarizes the Company's investment securities at the dates indicated including change in net unrealized loss and net unrecognized loss:

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023


Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Loss

Fair
Value

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Loss

Fair
Value

$ Change in Net
Unrealized Loss

(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale:

U.S. government and
     agency securities

$     68,514

$         (4,255)

$    64,259

$     68,514

$         (3,964)

$    64,550

$                       (291)

Municipal securities

145,681

(15,666)

130,015

146,525

(14,028)

132,497

(1,638)

Residential CMO and
     MBS(1)

465,625

(54,653)

410,972

481,380

(47,668)

433,712

(6,985)

Commercial CMO
     and MBS(1)

698,833

(50,492)

648,341

704,156

(40,659)

663,497

(9,833)

Corporate obligations

4,000

(226)

3,774

4,000

(183)

3,817

(43)

Other asset-backed
     securities

19,491

(302)

19,189

20,394

(395)

19,999

93

Total

1,402,144

(125,594)

1,276,550

1,424,969

(106,897)

1,318,072

(18,697)















June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023


Amortized
Cost

Net

Unrecognized
Loss

Fair
Value

Amortized
Cost

Net

Unrecognized
Loss

Fair
Value

$ Change in Net
Unrecognized Loss

(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities held to maturity:

U.S. government and
     agency securities

151,005

(30,245)

120,760

150,969

(28,298)

122,671

(1,947)

Residential CMO and
     MBS(1)

280,032

(17,219)

262,813

285,337

(12,303)

273,034

(4,916)

Commercial CMO
     and MBS(1)

323,239

(42,002)

281,237

323,857

(34,915)

288,942

(7,087)

Total

754,276

(89,466)

664,810

760,163

(75,516)

684,647

(13,950)














Total investment
     securities

$  2,156,420

$     (215,060)

$  1,941,360

$  2,185,132

$     (182,413)

$  2,002,719

$                  (32,647)

(1) U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Loans receivable increased $123.9 million, or 3.0% in the second quarter of 2023, due to a combination of loan originations and net advances on loans outstanding.  New loans funded in the second quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023 were $133.6 million and $138.1 million, respectively. Net advances on loans outstanding increased $47.8 million to $60.9 million during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.  Loan prepayments increased slightly during the second quarter of 2023 to $52.3 million, compared to $41.5 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased by $42.7 million, or 2.7%, during the second quarter of 2023 due to new loan originations of $46.2 million offset partially by loan repayments. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased by $36.5 million, or 13.5%, due primarily to advances on outstanding loans during the second quarter of 2023. Total new commitments for commercial and multifamily construction loans were $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. In addition, commercial and industrial loans increased $23.0 million, or 3.4%, due to new loan originations of $34.4 million offset partially by loan repayments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Change

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:










Commercial and industrial

$       708,021

16.7 %

$       684,998

16.6 %

$         23,023

3.4 %

SBA PPP

567


900


(333)

(37.0)

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

958,912

22.6

949,064

23.0

9,848

1.0

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,644,490

38.6

1,601,789

38.8

42,701

2.7

Total commercial business

3,311,990

77.9

3,236,751

78.4

75,239

2.3

Residential real estate

375,659

8.8

363,777

8.8

11,882

3.3

Real estate construction and land development:










Residential

78,660

1.9

72,926

1.8

5,734

7.9

Commercial and multifamily

307,041

7.2

270,547

6.6

36,494

13.5

Total real estate construction and land
     development

385,701

9.1

343,473

8.4

42,228

12.3

Consumer

177,994

4.2

183,471

4.4

(5,477)

(3.0)

Loans receivable

4,251,344

100.0 %

4,127,472

100.0 %

123,872

3.0

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(46,408)


(44,469)


(1,939)

4.4

Loans receivable, net

$    4,204,936


$    4,083,003


$       121,933

3.0 %

Total deposits decreased $193.5 million, or 3.3%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease was due to competitive pricing pressures and customers moving excess funds to alternative higher yielding investments as well as general decreases in individual customer balances which included large capital expenditures and tax payments.

Certificates of deposit increased $44.8 million, or 11.3%, from March 31, 2023. The increase in certificates of deposits included transfers from non-maturity deposit accounts. Brokered deposits decreased $7.6 million, or 14.5%, to $44.7 million at June 30, 2023 from $52.3 million at March 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Change

Balance (1)

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    1,857,492

33.2 %

$    1,982,909

34.3 %

$     (125,417)

(6.3) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,618,539

28.9

1,675,393

28.9

(56,854)

(3.4)

Money market accounts

1,143,284

20.4

1,155,559

20.0

(12,275)

(1.1)

Savings accounts

535,065

9.6

578,807

10.0

(43,742)

(7.6)

Total non-maturity deposits

5,154,380

92.1

5,392,668

93.2

(238,288)

(4.4)

Certificates of deposit

441,163

7.9

396,354

6.8

44,809

11.3

Total deposits

$    5,595,543

100.0 %

$    5,789,022

100.0 %

$     (193,479)

(3.3) %

(1) Deposit balances include deposits held for sale of $15.9 million and $17.2 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total borrowings increased $66.9 million, or 17.5%, to $450.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $383.1 million at March 31, 2023. All borrowings at March 31, 2023 were advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"). During the second quarter of 2023, the Company transferred all borrowings to the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") due to advantageous terms and conditions. The BTFP offers loans of up to one year in length to institutions pledging eligible investment securities. The advance rate on the collateral is at par value. The average rate on borrowings from the BTFP was 4.72% as compared to an average rate of 5.15% for FHLB borrowings during the second quarter of 2023.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $6.3 million, or 0.8%, to $819.7 million  at June 30, 2023 compared to $826.1 million at March 31, 2023 due primarily to an increase of $14.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of declining fair values of available for sale investment securities and $7.8 million in dividends paid offset partially by $16.8 million of net income recognized for the quarter.

The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized".

The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Change

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.5 %

11.4 %

0.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.3

8.3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.8

12.9

(0.1)

Leverage ratio (2)

9.9

9.9

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

13.2

13.3

(0.1)

Total capital ratio (2)

14.1

14.1


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The ACL as a percentage of loans was 1.09% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.08% at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $1.9 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $1.8 million provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023 and a $1.2 million reversal of the provision for credit losses during second quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by growth in loans receivable, net and changes in loan mix primarily due to the increases in non-owner occupied CRE, commercial and multifamily construction, and commercial and industrial loans.

The ACL on unfunded commitments ("unfunded") decreased during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase in loan utilization rates.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
     period

$ 44,469

$      1,856

$ 46,325

$ 42,986

$      1,744

$ 44,730

$ 40,333

$      1,552

$ 41,885

Provision for (reversal
     of) credit losses

1,988

(79)

1,909

1,713

112

1,825

(649)

(555)

(1,204)

(Net charge-offs)
     recoveries

(49)


(49)

(230)

(230)

12


12

Balance, end of period

$ 46,408

$      1,777

$ 48,185

$ 44,469

$      1,856

$ 46,325

$ 39,696

$          997

$ 40,693

Credit Quality

The ratio of classified loans increased slightly to 1.38% at June 30, 2023 as compared to 1.18% at March 31, 2023. Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:






Pass

$    4,108,068

96.6 %

$    3,981,816

96.5 %

Special Mention

84,623

2.0

96,832

2.3

Substandard

58,653

1.4

48,824

1.2

Total

$    4,251,344

100.0 %

$    4,127,472

100.0 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.07% at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to 0.14% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 consisted only of nonaccrual loans.

Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$               4,815

$               5,906

$             16,527

Additions


468

720

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(185)

(909)

(5,964)

Payoffs


(650)

(691)

Charge-offs



(117)

Balance, end of period

$               4,630

$               4,815

$             10,475

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at June 30, 2023 were 2.75 billion. This includes internal as well as external sources of liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances, the FRB Discount Window and BTFP. The Company's available liquidity sources  at June 30, 2023 represented a coverage ratio of 49.2% of total deposits and 150.6% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

(Dollars in thousands)

FRB borrowing availability

$           859,730

$           640,635

$              46,827

FHLB borrowing availability(1)

1,216,990

1,197,964

1,226,234

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale(2)

872,109

1,116,013

1,323,947

Cash and cash equivalents

108,378

301,481

103,590

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000

215,000

215,000

Total sources of liquidity

3,202,207

3,471,093

2,915,598

Less: Borrowings outstanding

(450,000)

(383,100)

Total liquidity

$        2,752,207

$        3,087,993

$        2,915,598


(1)

Includes FHLB borrowing availability of $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.10 billion.

(2)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $4.0 million, or 6.7%, during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023. In addition, net interest margin decreased 35 basis points to 3.56% from 3.91% as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was due primarily to a $4.1 million increase in interest expense on deposits and $3.3 million increase in interest expense on borrowings. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due to a 43 basis point increase in average rates due to competitive rate pressures. The average cost of interest bearing deposits increased from 0.49% to 0.92%. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due to an increase in average balances. The average cost of borrowings declined 5 basis points from 4.92% to 4.87% as the Company transferred borrowings from the FHLB to the FRB's BTFP during the second quarter of 2023 due to a lower borrowing rate. The increase in interest expense was partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in interest income, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in interest income on loans receivable, net. The average balance of loans receivable, net increased by $106.2 million and the average yield on loans receivable, net increased 12 basis points to 5.19% during the second quarter of 2023. 

Net interest income increased $5.8 million, or 11.5%, during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin increased 52 basis points during this same period.  The increase was due primarily to an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates and a shift into higher yielding interest earning assets.  This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to an increase in deposit rates and borrowing expense.  

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

(Dollars amounts in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:
















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 4,145,556

$ 53,623

5.19 %

$ 4,039,395

$ 50,450

5.07 %

$ 3,812,045

$ 40,890

4.30 %

Taxable securities

1,989,297

14,774

2.98

2,007,339

14,657

2.96

1,450,328

7,607

2.10

Nontaxable securities (3)

71,803

520

2.90

82,893

586

2.87

137,429

893

2.61

Interest earning deposits

90,754

1,154

5.10

83,376

972

4.73

1,213,156

2,342

0.77

Total interest earning assets

6,297,410

70,071

4.46 %

6,213,003

66,665

4.35 %

6,612,958

51,732

3.14 %

Noninterest earning assets

845,455




848,956




772,658



Total assets

$ 7,142,865




$ 7,061,959




$ 7,385,616



Interest Bearing Liabilities:
















Certificates of deposit

$    421,451

$   2,483

2.36 %

$    350,206

$   1,224

1.42 %

$    321,926

$      324

0.40 %

Savings accounts

551,201

157

0.11

601,166

142

0.10

652,407

88

0.05

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,782,353

5,967

0.86

2,829,198

3,162

0.45

3,067,373

1,001

0.13

Total interest bearing deposits

3,755,005

8,607

0.92

3,780,570

4,528

0.49

4,041,706

1,413

0.14

Junior subordinated debentures

21,577

499

9.28

21,501

482

9.09

21,287

239

4.50

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

39,755

63

0.64

43,202

47

0.44

48,272

32

0.27

Borrowings

417,896

5,078

4.87

145,605

1,766

4.92



Total interest bearing liabilities

4,234,233

14,247

1.35 %

3,990,878

6,823

0.69 %

4,111,265

1,684

0.16 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,900,640




2,068,688




2,349,746



Other noninterest bearing liabilities

183,250




189,893




113,644



Stockholders' equity

824,742




812,500




810,961



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,142,865




$ 7,061,959




$ 7,385,616



Net interest income and spread

$ 55,824

3.11 %


$ 59,842

3.66 %


$ 50,048

2.98 %

Net interest margin



3.56 %




3.91 %




3.04 %


(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $726,000, $752,000 and $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.


Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased during the second quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in other income as a result of a $1.6 million gain from the sale of Visa Inc. Class B common stock during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income increased during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to higher deposit service charges and an increase in FHLB dividend income included in other income. The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter
Change

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

$

%

$

%

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$        2,682

$        2,624

$        2,577

$          58

2.2 %

$        105

4.1 %

Card revenue

2,123

2,000

2,146

123

6.2

(23)

(1.1)

Loss on sale of investment securities


(286)


286

(100.0)


(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net

101

49

219

52

106.1

(118)

(53.9)

Interest rate swap fees

115

53

26

62

117.0

89

342.3

Bank owned life insurance income

837

709

764

128

18.1

73

9.6

Gain on sale of other assets, net


2


(2)

(100.0)


Other income

1,423

3,107

1,284

(1,684)

(54.2)

139

10.8

Total noninterest income

$        7,281

$        8,258

$        7,016

$      (977)

(11.8) %

$        265

3.8 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $0.3 million or 0.7% during the second quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits resulting from a decrease in the accrual for incentive-based compensation  and decrease in payroll taxes offset partially by an increase in salary expense due to annual merit increases in base pay. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased due to a decrease in maintenance costs related to winter weather conditions experienced in the first quarter of 2023. Other expense increased due to an increase in customer account loss expense in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $5.6 million or 15.7% during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits resulting from an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees including the addition of commercial and relationship banking teams in 2023 and an increase in salaries and wages due to upward market pressure. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to the expansion into Eugene, Oregon and Boise, Idaho. Data processing costs increased due primarily to the expansion of digital services including the addition of the ability to open accounts online. Federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the increase in the assessment rate starting in January 2023. Other expense increased due to an increase in customer account loss expense, employee related expenses which included additional expenses related to calling efforts for the newly added teams, as well as a general increase in operating costs in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter
Change

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

$

%

$

%

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$     24,781

$     25,536

$     21,778

$   (755)

(3.0) %

$  3,003

13.8 %

Occupancy and equipment

4,666

4,892

4,171

(226)

(4.6)

495

11.9

Data processing

4,500

4,342

4,185

158

3.6

315

7.5

Marketing

441

402

344

39

9.7

97

28.2

Professional services

751

628

529

123

19.6

222

42.0

State/municipal business and use tax

1,054

1,008

867

46

4.6

187

21.6

Federal deposit insurance premium

797

850

425

(53)

(6.2)

372

87.5

Amortization of intangible assets

623

623

704



(81)

(11.5)

Other expense

3,712

3,324

2,704

388

11.7

1,008

37.3

Total noninterest expense

$     41,325

$     41,605

$     35,707

$   (280)

(0.7) %

$  5,618

15.7 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense decreased during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the same period in 2022 due primarily to a lower effective income tax rate during the second quarter of 2023 following a decrease in pre-tax income which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits. The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year
Quarter Change

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

$

%

$

%

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$  19,871

$  24,670

$  22,561

$  (4,799)

(19.5) %

$  (2,690)

(11.9) %

Income tax expense

$    3,025

$    4,213

$    3,977

$  (1,188)

(28.2) %

$      (952)

(23.9) %

Effective income tax rate

15.2 %

17.1 %

17.6 %

(1.9) %

(11.1) %

(2.4) %

(13.6) %

Dividends

On July 19, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 536813 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through July 27, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 925696.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 51 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions; higher inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)


June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets




Cash on hand and in banks

$             73,464

$             68,969

$             74,295

Interest earning deposits

34,914

232,512

29,295

Cash and cash equivalents

108,378

301,481

103,590

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,402,144,
      $1,424,969, and  $1,460,033, respectively)

1,276,550

1,318,072

1,331,443

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $664,810,
      $684,647, and $673,434, respectively)

754,276

760,163

766,396

Total investment securities

2,030,826

2,078,235

2,097,839

Loans held for sale

752


Loans receivable

4,251,344

4,127,472

4,050,858

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(46,408)

(44,469)

(42,986)

Loans receivable, net

4,204,936

4,083,003

4,007,872

Premises and equipment, net

79,401

80,094

76,930

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

8,373

23,697

8,916

Bank owned life insurance

122,905

122,767

122,059

Accrued interest receivable

18,969

18,548

18,547

Prepaid expenses and other assets

293,950

281,438

296,181

Other intangible assets, net

5,981

6,604

7,227

Goodwill

240,939

240,939

240,939

Total assets

$       7,115,410

$       7,236,806

$       6,980,100






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Deposits

$       5,579,657

$       5,771,787

$       5,907,420

Deposits held for sale

15,886

17,235

17,420

Total deposits

5,595,543

5,789,022

5,924,840

Borrowings

450,000

383,100

Junior subordinated debentures

21,619

21,546

21,473

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

38,215

39,161

46,597

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

190,300

177,895

189,297

Total liabilities

6,295,677

6,410,724

6,182,207






Common stock

550,103

550,869

552,397

Retained earnings

367,085

358,010

345,346

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(97,455)

(82,797)

(99,850)

Total stockholders' equity

819,733

826,082

797,893

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,115,410

$       7,236,806

$       6,980,100






Shares outstanding

35,047,800

35,108,120

35,106,697

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$         53,623

$         50,450

$         40,890

$       104,073

$         81,915

Taxable interest on investment securities

14,774

14,657

7,607

29,431

13,610

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

520

586

893

1,106

1,753

Interest on interest earning deposits

1,154

972

2,342

2,126

3,048

Total interest income

70,071

66,665

51,732

136,736

100,326

Interest Expense








Deposits

8,607

4,528

1,413

13,135

2,837

Junior subordinated debentures

499

482

239

981

433

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

63

47

32

110

64

Borrowings

5,078

1,766


6,844

Total interest expense

14,247

6,823

1,684

21,070

3,334

Net interest income

55,824

59,842

50,048

115,666

96,992

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,909

1,825

(1,204)

3,734

(4,781)

Net interest income after provision for
     (reversal of) credit losses

53,915

58,017

51,252

111,932

101,773

Noninterest Income








Service charges and other fees

2,682

2,624

2,577

5,306

5,051

Card revenue

2,123

2,000

2,146

4,123

4,409

Loss on sale of investment securities, net


(286)


(286)

Gain on sale of loans, net

101

49

219

150

460

Interest rate swap fees

115

53

26

168

305

Bank owned life insurance income

837

709

764

1,546

2,459

Gain on sale of other assets, net


2


2

204

Other income

1,423

3,107

1,284

4,530

2,666

Total noninterest income

7,281

8,258

7,016

15,539

15,554

Noninterest Expense








Compensation and employee benefits

24,781

25,536

21,778

50,317

43,030

Occupancy and equipment

4,666

4,892

4,171

9,558

8,502

Data processing

4,500

4,342

4,185

8,842

8,246

Marketing

441

402

344

843

610

Professional services

751

628

529

1,379

1,228

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,054

1,008

867

2,062

1,663

Federal deposit insurance premium

797

850

425

1,647

1,025

Amortization of intangible assets

623

623

704

1,246

1,408

Other expense

3,712

3,324

2,704

7,036

5,715

Total noninterest expense

41,325

41,605

35,707

82,930

71,427

Income before income taxes

19,871

24,670

22,561

44,541

45,900

Income tax expense

3,025

4,213

3,977

7,238

7,559

Net income

$          16,846

$          20,457

$          18,584

$          37,303

$          38,341










Basic earnings per share

$              0.48

$              0.58

$              0.53

$              1.06

$              1.09

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.48

$              0.58

$              0.52

$              1.06

$              1.08

Dividends declared per share

$              0.22

$              0.22

$              0.21

$              0.44

$              0.42

Average shares outstanding - basic

35,058,155

35,108,390

35,110,334

35,083,133

35,102,572

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,126,590

35,445,340

35,409,524

35,348,268

35,412,722

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:


Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:



Balance, beginning of period

$                44,469

$                42,986

$                40,333

$         42,986

$         42,361

Provision for (reversal of) credit
     losses on loans

1,988

1,713

(649)

3,701

(3,171)

Charge-offs:








Commercial business


(161)

(117)

(161)

(316)

Residential real estate





(30)

Consumer

(144)

(153)

(132)

(297)

(258)

Total charge-offs

(144)

(314)

(249)

(458)

(604)

Recoveries:








Commercial business

38

51

149

89

421

Residential real estate





3

Real estate construction and
      land development



59


67

Consumer

57

33

53

90

619

Total recoveries

95

84

261

179

1,110

Net (charge-offs) /
     recoveries

(49)

(230)

12

(279)

506

Balance, end of period

$                46,408

$                44,469

$                39,696

$         46,408

$         39,696

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on
      loans to average loans
      receivable, net(1)

— %

0.02 %

— %

0.01 %

(0.03) %

(1) Annualized.

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Nonperforming Assets:




Nonaccrual loans:




Commercial business

$            4,630

$            4,815

$            5,869

Real estate construction and land development



37

Total nonaccrual loans

4,630

4,815

5,906

Other real estate owned



Nonperforming assets

$            4,630

$            4,815

$            5,906






Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,274

2,344

1,615

ACL on loans to:




Loans receivable

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.06 %

Nonaccrual loans

1,002.33 %

923.55 %

727.84 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:


Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:










Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$ 4,092,769

$  104,073

5.13 %

$ 3,792,792

$ 81,915

4.36 %

Taxable securities

1,998,268

29,431

2.97

1,361,437

13,610

2.02

Nontaxable securities (3)

77,317

1,106

2.88

141,894

1,753

2.49

Interest earning deposits

87,086

2,126

4.92

1,357,420

3,048

0.45

Total interest earning assets

6,255,440

136,736

4.41 %

6,653,543

100,326

3.04 %

Noninterest earning assets

847,195




756,523



Total assets

$ 7,102,635




$ 7,410,066



Interest Bearing Liabilities:










Certificates of deposit

$    386,026

$   3,707

1.94 %

$    329,100

$      662

0.41 %

Savings accounts

576,046

299

0.10

649,562

175

0.05

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,805,645

9,129

0.66

3,066,849

2,000

0.13

Total interest bearing deposits

3,767,717

13,135

0.70

4,045,511

2,837

0.14

Junior subordinated debentures

21,539

981

9.18

21,250

433

4.11

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

41,469

110

0.53

49,140

64

0.26

Borrowings

282,502

6,844

4.89 %



— %

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,113,227

21,070

1.03 %

4,115,901

3,334

0.16 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,984,200




2,354,571



Other noninterest bearing liabilities

186,553




111,167



Stockholders' equity

818,655




828,427



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,102,635




$ 7,410,066



Net interest income and spread

$  115,666

3.38 %


$ 96,992

2.88 %

Net interest margin



3.73 %




2.94 %


(1)

Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.5 million and $5.8 million for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Earnings:








Net interest income

$         55,824

$         59,842

$         63,107

$         59,286

$         50,048

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,909

1,825

1,410

1,945

(1,204)

Noninterest income

7,281

8,258

6,584

7,453

7,016

Noninterest expense

41,325

41,605

40,392

39,147

35,707

Net income

16,846

20,457

22,544

20,990

18,584

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

21,780

26,495

29,299

27,592

21,357

Basic earnings per share

$              0.48

$              0.58

$              0.64

$              0.60

$              0.53

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.48

$              0.58

$              0.64

$              0.59

$              0.52

Average Balances:








Loans receivable, net (1)

$     4,145,556

$     4,039,395

$     3,963,042

$     3,859,839

$     3,812,045

Total investment securities

2,061,100

2,090,232

2,106,608

2,001,922

1,587,757

Total interest earning assets

6,297,410

6,213,003

6,292,188

6,592,361

6,612,958

Total assets

7,142,865

7,061,959

7,100,844

7,367,736

7,385,616

Total interest bearing deposits

3,755,005

3,780,570

3,878,325

4,017,490

4,041,706

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,900,640

2,068,688

2,239,806

2,356,688

2,349,746

Stockholders' equity

824,742

812,500

780,401

811,052

810,961

Financial Ratios:








Return on average assets (2)

0.95 %

1.17 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.01 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
     average assets (2)(3)

1.22

1.52

1.64

1.49

1.16

Return on average common equity (2)

8.19

10.21

11.46

10.27

9.19

Return on average tangible common
     equity (2) (3)

12.04

15.05

17.21

15.20

13.68

Efficiency ratio

65.5

61.1

58.0

58.7

62.6

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.32

2.39

2.26

2.11

1.94

Net interest spread (2)

3.11

3.66

3.87

3.50

2.98

Net interest margin (2)

3.56

3.91

3.98

3.57

3.04

(1) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(2) Annualized.

(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Select Balance Sheet:








Total assets

$     7,115,410

$     7,236,806

$     6,980,100

$     7,200,312

$     7,316,467

Loans receivable, net

4,204,936

4,083,003

4,007,872

3,959,206

3,834,368

Total investment securities

2,030,826

2,078,235

2,097,839

2,129,461

1,803,241

Deposits

5,595,543

5,789,022

5,924,840

6,237,735

6,330,190

Noninterest demand deposits

1,857,492

1,982,909

2,099,464

2,308,583

2,325,139

Stockholders' equity

819,733

826,082

797,893

776,702

805,366

Financial Measures:








Book value per share

$            23.39

$            23.53

$            22.73

$            22.13

$            22.94

Tangible book value per share (1)

16.34

16.48

15.66

15.04

15.83

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.5 %

11.4 %

11.4 %

10.8 %

11.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
     assets (1)

8.3

8.3

8.2

7.6

7.9

Loans to deposits ratio

76.0

71.3

68.4

64.1

61.2

Regulatory Capital Ratios:








Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2)

12.8 %

12.9 %

12.8 %

12.8 %

13.2 %

Leverage ratio(2)

9.9

9.9

9.7

9.2

8.9

Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

13.2

13.3

13.2

13.3

13.6

Total capital ratio(2)

14.1

14.1

14.0

14.0

14.4

Credit Quality Metrics:








ACL on loans to:








Loans receivable

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.06 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

Nonperforming loans

1,002.3

923.6

727.8

675.2

379.0

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.11

0.12

0.15

0.16

0.27

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.09

0.14

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
      to average loans receivable, net(3)


0.02

(0.02)

(0.05)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$         84,623

$         96,832

$         69,449

$         84,439

$         72,062

Substandard

58,653

48,824

65,765

66,376

94,419

Other Metrics:








Number of banking offices

51

51

50

50

49

Deposits per branch

$       109,717

$       113,510

$       118,497

$       124,755

$       129,188

Average number of full-time equivalent
     employees

811

808

806

790

765

Average assets per full-time
     equivalent employee

8,807

8,740

8,810

9,326

9,654

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       819,733

$       826,082

$       797,893

$       776,702

$       805,366

Exclude intangible assets

(246,920)

(247,543)

(248,166)

(248,837)

(249,508)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       572,813

$       578,539

$       549,727

$       527,865

$       555,858










Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,115,410

$    7,236,806

$    6,980,100

$    7,200,312

$    7,316,467

Exclude intangible assets

(246,920)

(247,543)

(248,166)

(248,837)

(249,508)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    6,868,490

$    6,989,263

$    6,731,934

$    6,951,475

$    7,066,959










Stockholders' equity to total assets
     (GAAP)

11.5 %

11.4 %

11.4 %

10.8 %

11.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
      assets (non-GAAP)

8.3 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

7.6 %

7.9 %










Shares outstanding

35,047,800

35,108,120

35,106,697

35,104,248

35,103,929










Book value per share (GAAP)

$            23.39

$            23.53

$            22.73

$            22.13

$            22.94

Tangible book value per share (non-
     GAAP)

$            16.34

$            16.48

$            15.66

$            15.04

$            15.83

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         16,846

$         20,457

$         22,544

$         20,990

$         18,584

Add amortization of intangible
     assets

623

623

671

671

704

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(131)

(131)

(141)

(141)

(148)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         17,338

$         20,949

$         23,074

$         21,520

$         19,140










Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       824,742

$       812,500

$       780,401

$       811,052

$       810,961

Exclude average intangible
     assets

(247,278)

(247,922)

(248,560)

(249,245)

(249,890)

Average tangible common
      stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       577,464

$       564,578

$       531,841

$       561,807

$       561,071










Return on average common equity,
     annualized (GAAP)

8.19 %

10.21 %

11.46 %

10.27 %

9.19 %

Return on average tangible common
     equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

12.04 %

15.05 %

17.21 %

15.20 %

13.68 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         16,846

$         20,457

$         22,544

$         20,990

$         18,584

Add income tax expense

3,025

4,213

5,345

4,657

3,977

Add/(subtract) provision for
     (reversal of) credit losses

1,909

1,825

1,410

1,945

(1,204)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
     GAAP)

$         21,780

$         26,495

$         29,299

$         27,592

$         21,357










Average total assets (GAAP)

$    7,142,865

$    7,061,959

$    7,100,844

$    7,367,736

$    7,385,616










Return on average assets, annualized
     (GAAP)

0.95 %

1.17 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.01 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
      average assets (non-GAAP)

1.22 %

1.52 %

1.64 %

1.49 %

1.16 %

