HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

Heritage Financial Corporation

Jul 25, 2024, 08:00 ET

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income was $14.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter compared to $5.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter.
  • The second quarter results include a loss on sale of securities of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
  • Loans receivable increased $104.5 million, or 2.4% (9.5% annualized), during the second quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 3.29% for the second quarter compared to 3.32% for the first quarter.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.34% for the second quarter compared to 1.19% for the first quarter.
  • Noninterest expense to average total assets was 2.21% for the second quarter compared to 2.29% for the first quarter.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share on July 24, 2024.
  • Announced CEO succession plan, with Bryan McDonald named as President of Heritage Financial Corporation and as Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank effective July 1, 2024; Jeff Deuel will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Financial Corporation until May 6, 2025.

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.41 compared to $0.16 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company incurred a pre-tax loss of $1.9 million on the sale of investment securities due to the  strategic repositioning of its balance sheet, which decreased diluted earnings per share by $0.04 for the quarter. The Company sold $38.7 million in investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 2.73%. The proceeds from sales were used to fund loan growth for the quarter.

Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our accomplishments for the second quarter including recognizing strong loan growth and we are seeing greater benefit from our ongoing expense management measures. Although we continue to experience modest margin compression, we expect our strategies will result in improved profitability as we transition into a more normalized rate environment."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$          14,159

$            5,748

$          16,846

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

$          17,263

$            8,260

$          21,780

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.41

$              0.16

$              0.48

Return on average assets(2)

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.95 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2)

0.98 %

0.47 %

1.22 %

Return on average common equity(2)

6.75 %

2.73 %

8.19 %

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

9.74 %

4.07 %

12.04 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

10.76 %

9.34 %

12.04 %

Net interest margin(2)

3.29 %

3.32 %

3.56 %

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.34 %

1.19 %

0.61 %

Efficiency ratio

69.4 %

83.0 %

65.5 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

67.1 %

68.9 %

65.5 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.21 %

2.29 %

2.32 %

Total assets

$     7,059,857

$     7,091,283

$     7,115,410

Loans receivable, net

$     4,481,396

$     4,378,429

$     4,204,936

Total deposits

$     5,515,652

$     5,532,327

$     5,595,543

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

82.2 %

80.0 %

76.0 %

Book value per share

$            24.66

$            24.43

$            23.39

Tangible book value per share(1)

$            17.56

$            17.36

$            16.34


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $75.9 million, or 40.0%, to $113.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $189.6 million at March 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase in loans.

Total investment securities decreased $71.9 million, or 4.2%, to $1.66 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.73 billion at March 31, 2024. As previously discussed, the Company sold $38.7 million in investment securities at a loss of $1.9 million as part of its ongoing strategic balance sheet repositioning, in addition to which there were investment maturities and repayments of $33.6 million during the second quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:

U.S. government and agency securities

$         12,474

0.8 %

$         13,417

0.8 %

$             (943)

(7.0) %

Municipal securities

69,720

4.2

71,955

4.2

(2,235)

(3.1)

Residential CMO and MBS

446,468

26.9

476,742

27.5

(30,274)

(6.4)

Commercial CMO and MBS

378,768

22.8

409,468

23.7

(30,700)

(7.5)

Corporate obligations

11,384

0.7

11,191

0.6

193

1.7

Other asset-backed securities

12,434

0.7

13,737

0.8

(1,303)

(9.5)

Total

$       931,248

56.1 %

$       996,510

57.6 %

$       (65,262)

(6.5) %

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:

U.S. government and agency securities

$       151,146

9.1 %

$       151,110

8.7 %

$               36

— %

Residential CMO and MBS

256,742

15.5

262,359

15.2

(5,617)

(2.1)

Commercial CMO and MBS

319,454

19.3

320,537

18.5

(1,083)

(0.3)

Total

$       727,342

43.9 %

$       734,006

42.4 %

$         (6,664)

(0.9) %












Total investment securities

$    1,658,590

100.0 %

$    1,730,516

100.0 %

$       (71,926)

(4.2) %

Loans receivable increased $104.5 million, or 2.4%, to $4.53 billion at June 30, 2024 from $4.43 billion at March 31, 2024. New loans funded in the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 totaled $166.7 million and $101.7 million, respectively. Loan prepayments increased slightly during the second quarter of 2024 to $48.5 million, compared to $39.1 million during the prior quarter.

Non-owner occupied CRE increased $56.9 million, or 3.3%, due primarily to new loan production of $40.7 million during the second quarter of 2024 and advances on outstanding commitments. Residential real estate loans increased $27.0 million, or 7.0%, due primarily to residential loan purchases. Commercial and industrial loans increased $19.1 million, or 2.5%, due primarily to new loan production of $62.8 million during the quarter, offset by pay downs on outstanding commitments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Change

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:










Commercial and industrial

$       779,495

17.2 %

$       760,391

17.2 %

$         19,104

2.5 %

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

953,518

21.0

951,583

21.5

1,935

0.2

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,759,605

38.8

1,702,665

38.4

56,940

3.3

Total commercial business

3,492,618

77.0

3,414,639

77.1

77,979

2.3

Residential real estate

413,358

9.1

386,357

8.7

27,001

7.0

Real estate construction and land development:










Residential

80,451

1.8

84,081

1.9

(3,630)

(4.3)

Commercial and multifamily

378,695

8.4

372,532

8.4

6,163

1.7

Total real estate construction and land development

459,146

10.2

456,613

10.3

2,533

0.6

Consumer

167,493

3.7

170,556

3.9

(3,063)

(1.8)

Loans receivable

4,532,615

100.0 %

4,428,165

100.0 %

104,450

2.4

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(51,219)


(49,736)


(1,483)

3.0

Loans receivable, net

$    4,481,396


$    4,378,429


$       102,967

2.4 %

Total deposits decreased $16.7 million, or 0.3%, to $5.52 billion at June 30, 2024 from $5.53 billion at March 31, 2024. Certificates of deposit increased $103.5 million, or 13.3%, to $883.2 million at June 30, 2024 from $779.7 million at March 31, 2024 primarily due to transfers from non-maturity deposit accounts as customers moved balances to higher yielding accounts. Average total deposits increased $29.2 million to $5.56 billion for the second quarter of 2024, from $5.53 billion for the first quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Change

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    1,599,367

29.0 %

$    1,637,111

29.5 %

$        (37,744)

(2.3) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,487,670

27.0

1,552,584

28.1

(64,914)

(4.2)

Money market accounts

1,098,821

19.9

1,099,983

19.9

(1,162)

(0.1)

Savings accounts

446,583

8.1

462,974

8.4

(16,391)

(3.5)

Total non-maturity deposits

4,632,441

84.0

4,752,652

85.9

(120,211)

(2.5)

Certificates of deposit

883,211

16.0

779,675

14.1

103,536

13.3

Total deposits

$    5,515,652

100.0 %

$    5,532,327

100.0 %

$        (16,675)

(0.3) %

Total borrowings were $500 million at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Bank Term Funding Program borrowings totaling $400 million matured in May 2024 and were replaced with $400 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") during the second quarter of 2024.

Total stockholders' equity increased $2.9 million, or 0.3%, to $850.5 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $847.6 million at March 31, 2024 due primarily to $14.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter, partially offset by $8.1 million in dividends paid to common shareholders and $4.4 million in common stock repurchases.

On April 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock or approximately 1.7 million shares. The new stock repurchase program superseded the previous stock repurchase program, which was authorized in March 2020 and allowed for the buyback of approximately 1.8 million shares. The previous program was substantially completed during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 240,153 shares.

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.0 %

12.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.9

8.8

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.6

12.6

Leverage ratio (2)

10.1

10.0

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

13.0

13.0

Total capital ratio (2)

13.9

13.9


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.13% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $1.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $1.7 million provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth during the quarter.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $202,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $312,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the first quarter of 2024. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decrease in the unfunded exposure on loans and an increase in utilization rates.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 49,736

$          976

$ 50,712

$ 47,999

$      1,288

$ 49,287

$ 44,469

$      1,856

$ 46,325

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,470

(202)

1,268

1,704

(312)

1,392

1,988

(79)

1,909

Net recoveries (net charge-offs)

13


13

33

33

(49)


(49)

Balance, end of period

$ 51,219

$          774

$ 51,993

$ 49,736

$          976

$ 50,712

$ 46,408

$      1,777

$ 48,185

Credit Quality

The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable increased to 1.8% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.6% at March 31, 2024. Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse. The increase was due primarily to the downgrade of a single $15.1 million commercial and multifamily construction loan to substandard from special mention. Total loans designated as special mention decreased by $8.5 million to $93.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $102.2 million at March 31, 2024.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:






Pass

$    4,356,425

96.1 %

$    4,255,750

96.1 %

Special Mention

93,694

2.1

102,232

2.3

Substandard

82,496

1.8

70,183

1.6

Total

$    4,532,615

100.0 %

$    4,428,165

100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable were 0.08% and 0.11% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$               4,792

$               4,468

$               4,815

Additions

549

593

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(483)

(269)

(185)

Payoffs

(769)


Charge-offs

(263)


Balance, end of period

$               3,826

$               4,792

$               4,630

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at June 30, 2024 were $2.41 billion. This includes on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the FRB Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at June 30, 2024 represented a coverage ratio of 43.7% of total deposits and 116.1% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

(Dollars in thousands)

On-balance sheet liquidity


Cash and cash equivalents

$           113,757

$           189,647

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1)

926,822

708,378

Total on-balance sheet liquidity

$        1,040,579

$           898,025

Off-balance sheet liquidity


FRB borrowing availability

$           278,632

$             71,300

FHLB borrowing availability (2)

943,492

1,384,631

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000

145,000

Total off-balance sheet liquidity

$        1,367,124

$        1,600,931

Total available liquidity

$        2,407,703

$        2,498,956


(1)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

(2)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.34 billion at June 30, 2024 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.19 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $417,000, or 0.8%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to an increase of $2.6 million in interest expense offset partially by a $2.2 million increase in interest income. Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.29% during the second quarter of 2024 from 3.32% during the first quarter of 2024.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 1.89% for the second quarter of 2024 from 1.70% for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to customers transferring balances from non-maturity deposits to higher rate certificates of deposit.

The yield on interest earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.93% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.79% for the first quarter of 2024. The yield on loans receivable, net, increased 11 basis points to 5.52% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 5.41% during the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to higher rates on new and renewed loans. The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was three basis points during the second quarter of 2024, compared to no impact during the first quarter of 2024. The yield on taxable securities increased nine basis points to 3.38% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.29% during the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to sales of lower yielding investments during the first and second quarters of 2024.

Net interest income decreased $4.7 million, or 8.4%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin decreased 27 basis points to 3.29% from 3.56% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense resulting from increased deposit rates and borrowing expense, partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:
















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 4,415,790

$ 60,608

5.52 %

$ 4,303,394

$ 57,862

5.41 %

$ 4,145,556

$ 53,623

5.19 %

Taxable securities

1,685,795

14,156

3.38

1,810,709

14,834

3.29

1,989,297

14,774

2.98

Nontaxable securities (3)

18,812

165

3.53

21,302

181

3.42

71,803

520

2.90

Interest earning deposits

121,539

1,653

5.47

108,733

1,476

5.46

90,754

1,154

5.10

Total interest earning assets

6,241,936

76,582

4.93 %

6,244,138

74,353

4.79 %

6,297,410

70,071

4.46 %

Noninterest earning assets

864,855




848,314




845,455



Total assets

$ 7,106,791




$ 7,092,452




$ 7,142,865



Interest Bearing Liabilities:
















Certificates of deposit

$    838,285

$   9,128

4.38 %

$    733,816

$   7,671

4.20 %

$    421,451

$   2,483

2.36 %

Savings accounts

453,099

190

0.17

475,075

230

0.19

551,201

157

0.11

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,625,593

9,135

1.40

2,659,999

8,487

1.28

2,782,353

5,967

0.86

Total interest bearing deposits

3,916,977

18,453

1.89

3,868,890

16,388

1.70

3,755,005

8,607

0.92

Junior subordinated debentures

21,874

539

9.91

21,800

547

10.09

21,577

499

9.28

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase







39,755

63

0.64

Borrowings

500,230

6,477

5.21

500,660

5,888

4.73

417,896

5,078

4.87

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,439,081

25,469

2.31 %

4,391,350

22,823

2.09 %

4,234,233

14,247

1.35 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,638,262




1,657,132




1,900,640



Other noninterest bearing liabilities

186,010




197,023




183,250



Stockholders' equity

843,438




846,947




824,742



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,106,791




$ 7,092,452




$ 7,142,865



Net interest income and spread

$ 51,113

2.62 %


$ 51,530

2.70 %


$ 55,824

3.11 %

Net interest margin



3.29 %




3.32 %




3.56 %


(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $971,000, $809,000 and $726,000 for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $8.1 million to $5.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 from a loss of $2.9 million during the first quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to the reduction of loss resulting from the sale of investment securities recognized in the  second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest income decreased $2.0 million from the same period in 2023 due primarily to a $1.9 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities during the second quarter of 2024. Card revenue declined modestly due to a reduction in card activity as non-maturity deposit balances have declined.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$         2,817

$         2,788

$         2,682

$         29

1.0 %

$       135

5.0 %

Card revenue

1,930

1,839

2,123

91

4.9

(193)

(9.1)

Loss on sale of investment securities

(1,921)

(9,973)


8,052

(80.7)

(1,921)

(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net


26

101

(26)

(100.0)

(101)

(100.0)

Interest rate swap fees

52


115

52


(63)

(54.8)

Bank owned life insurance income

931

920

837

11

1.2

94

11.2

Gain on sale of other assets, net

49



49


49

100.0

Other income

1,388

1,500

1,423

(112)

(7.5)

(35)

(2.5)

Total noninterest income (loss)

$         5,246

$       (2,900)

$         7,281

$    8,146

(280.9) %

$  (2,035)

(27.9) %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $1.3 million, or 3.2%, during the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to a decline in compensation and employee benefits. Compensation and employee benefits declined due primarily to severance costs resulting from staff reductions of $1.1 million recognized during the first quarter of 2024 offset partially by an increase in salary expense due to annual merit increases in base pay. Occupancy and equipment declined due primarily to a decrease in maintenance costs related to winter weather conditions experienced in the first quarter of 2024. Data processing increased during the quarter due to a non-recurring $230,000 refund recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to a contract termination.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.2 million, or 5.4%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in data processing and other expense. Data processing decreased primarily due to a decline in ongoing costs resulting from prior technology-related contract renewals and terminations. Other expense decreased due to a decrease in customer account loss expense and a reduction in employee related expenses which included additional expenses in the second quarter of 2024 related to newly added teams. Compensation and employee benefits decreased due to a reduction in full-time equivalent employees to 748 at June 30, 2024 from 813 at June 30, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year
Quarter Change

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$            24,448

$            25,476

$            24,781

$  (1,028)

(4.0) %

$   (333)

(1.3) %

Occupancy and equipment

4,765

4,932

4,666

(167)

(3.4)

99

2.1

Data processing

3,785

3,537

4,500

248

7.0

(715)

(15.9)

Marketing

244

211

441

33

15.6

(197)

(44.7)

Professional services

795

567

751

228

40.2

44

5.9

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,160

1,300

1,054

(140)

(10.8)

106

10.1

Federal deposit insurance premium

812

795

797

17

2.1

15

1.9

Amortization of intangible assets

421

421

623



(202)

(32.4)

Other expense

2,666

3,131

3,712

(465)

(14.9)

(1,046)

(28.2)

Total noninterest expense

$            39,096

$            40,370

$            41,325

$  (1,274)

(3.2) %

$  (2,229)

(5.4) %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased $716,000 during the second quarter of 2024 to $1.8 million compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in income tax expense during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in pre-tax income during the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate declined during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter due to recognition of a discrete tax expense item related to restricted stock awards in the first quarter of 2024 and a reduction in forecasted pre-tax income which caused a downward adjustment to the annualized effective tax rate.

Income tax expense decreased during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 due to lower pre-tax income during the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate declined due to lower pre-tax income which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and tax credits.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Change

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter

(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$         15,995

$           6,868

$         19,871

$         9,127

$         (3,876)

Income tax expense

$           1,836

$           1,120

$           3,025

$            716

$         (1,189)

Effective income tax rate

11.5 %

16.3 %

15.2 %

(4.8) %

(3.7) %

Dividends

On July 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 281184 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through August 1, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 638306.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions generally, and in the financial services industry, nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where our lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, or increased political instability due to acts of war or terrorism; changes in the interest rate environment, including prior increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing elevated inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short-period of time that resulted in a number of bank failures; the impact of recent bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics; credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the overall health of local and national real estate markets; concentrations within our loan portfolio; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; disruptions, fraudulent activity, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; rapid technological change in the financial services industry; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and Fintech companies, including digital asset service providers; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments or new and revised accounting policies, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)


June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets




Cash on hand and in banks

$             55,469

$             52,947

$             55,851

Interest earning deposits

58,288

136,700

169,122

Cash and cash equivalents

113,757

189,647

224,973

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,022,211, $1,087,789 and  $1,227,787, respectively)

931,248

996,510

1,134,353

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $642,051, $649,001 and $662,450, respectively)

727,342

734,006

739,442

Total investment securities

1,658,590

1,730,516

1,873,795

Loans receivable

4,532,615

4,428,165

4,335,627

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(51,219)

(49,736)

(47,999)

Loans receivable, net

4,481,396

4,378,429

4,287,628

Premises and equipment, net

73,218

74,092

74,899

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

22,303

4,303

4,186

Bank owned life insurance

126,420

125,615

125,655

Accrued interest receivable

19,855

19,898

19,518

Prepaid expenses and other assets

319,428

323,472

318,571

Other intangible assets, net

3,951

4,372

4,793

Goodwill

240,939

240,939

240,939

Total assets

$       7,059,857

$       7,091,283

$       7,174,957






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Non-interest bearing deposits

$       1,599,367

$       1,637,111

$       1,715,847

Interest bearing deposits

3,916,285

3,895,216

3,884,025

Total deposits

5,515,652

5,532,327

5,599,872

Borrowings

500,000

500,000

500,000

Junior subordinated debentures

21,912

21,838

21,765

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

171,786

189,538

200,059

Total liabilities

6,209,350

6,243,703

6,321,696






Common stock

541,294

544,636

549,748

Retained earnings

379,714

373,629

375,989

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(70,501)

(70,685)

(72,476)

Total stockholders' equity

850,507

847,580

853,261

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,059,857

$       7,091,283

$       7,174,957






Shares outstanding

34,496,197

34,689,843

34,906,233

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$         60,608

$         57,862

$         53,623

$       118,470

$       104,073

Taxable interest on investment securities

14,156

14,834

14,774

28,990

29,431

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

165

181

520

346

1,106

Interest on interest earning deposits

1,653

1,476

1,154

3,129

2,126

Total interest income

76,582

74,353

70,071

150,935

136,736

Interest Expense








Deposits

18,453

16,388

8,607

34,841

13,135

Junior subordinated debentures

539

547

499

1,086

981

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase



63


110

Borrowings

6,477

5,888

5,078

12,365

6,844

Total interest expense

25,469

22,823

14,247

48,292

21,070

Net interest income

51,113

51,530

55,824

102,643

115,666

Provision for credit losses

1,268

1,392

1,909

2,660

3,734

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

49,845

50,138

53,915

99,983

111,932

Noninterest Income








Service charges and other fees

2,817

2,788

2,682

5,605

5,306

Card revenue

1,930

1,839

2,123

3,769

4,123

Loss on sale of investment securities, net

(1,921)

(9,973)


(11,894)

(286)

Gain on sale of loans, net


26

101

26

150

Interest rate swap fees

52


115

52

168

Bank owned life insurance income

931

920

837

1,851

1,546

Gain on sale of other assets, net

49



49

2

Other income

1,388

1,500

1,423

2,888

4,530

Total noninterest income (loss)

5,246

(2,900)

7,281

2,346

15,539

Noninterest Expense








Compensation and employee benefits

24,448

25,476

24,781

49,924

50,317

Occupancy and equipment

4,765

4,932

4,666

9,697

9,558

Data processing

3,785

3,537

4,500

7,322

8,842

Marketing

244

211

441

455

843

Professional services

795

567

751

1,362

1,379

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,160

1,300

1,054

2,460

2,062

Federal deposit insurance premium

812

795

797

1,607

1,647

Amortization of intangible assets

421

421

623

842

1,246

Other expense

2,666

3,131

3,712

5,797

7,036

Total noninterest expense

39,096

40,370

41,325

79,466

82,930

Income before income taxes

15,995

6,868

19,871

22,863

44,541

Income tax expense

1,836

1,120

3,025

2,956

7,238

Net income

$          14,159

$            5,748

$          16,846

$          19,907

$          37,303










Basic earnings per share

$              0.41

$              0.17

$              0.48

$              0.58

$              1.06

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.41

$              0.16

$              0.48

$              0.57

$              1.06

Dividends declared per share

$              0.23

$              0.23

$              0.22

$              0.46

$              0.44

Average shares outstanding - basic

34,609,900

34,825,471

35,058,155

34,717,685

35,083,133

Average shares outstanding - diluted

34,919,395

35,227,138

35,126,590

35,127,407

35,348,268

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:


Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:










Loans receivable, net(2)(3)

$ 4,359,592

$  118,470

5.46 %

$ 4,092,769

$  104,073

5.13 %

Taxable securities

1,748,252

28,990

3.33

1,998,268

29,431

2.97

Nontaxable securities(3)

20,057

346

3.47

77,317

1,106

2.88

Interest earning deposits

115,136

3,129

5.47

87,086

2,126

4.92

Total interest earning assets

6,243,037

150,935

4.86 %

6,255,440

136,736

4.41 %

Noninterest earning assets

856,584




847,195



Total assets

$ 7,099,621




$ 7,102,635



Interest Bearing Liabilities:










Certificates of deposit

$    786,050

$ 16,799

4.30 %

$    386,026

$   3,707

1.94 %

Savings accounts

464,087

420

0.18

576,046

299

0.10

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,642,796

17,622

1.34

2,805,645

9,129

0.66

Total interest bearing deposits

3,892,933

34,841

1.80

3,767,717

13,135

0.70

Junior subordinated debentures

21,837

1,086

10.00

21,539

981

9.18

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase




41,469

110

0.53

Borrowings

500,445

12,365

4.97

282,502

6,844

4.89

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,415,215

48,292

2.20 %

4,113,227

21,070

1.03 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,647,697




1,984,200



Other noninterest bearing liabilities

191,516




186,553



Stockholders' equity

845,193




818,655



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,099,621




$ 7,102,635



Net interest income and spread

$  102,643

2.66 %


$  115,666

3.38 %

Net interest margin



3.31 %




3.73 %


(1)

Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:


Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:



Balance, beginning of period

$         49,736

$         47,999

$         44,469

$         47,999

$         42,986

Provision for credit losses on loans

1,470

1,704

1,988

3,174

3,701

Charge-offs:








Commercial business

(312)

(77)


(389)

(161)

Consumer

(238)

(123)

(144)

(361)

(297)

Total charge-offs

(550)

(200)

(144)

(750)

(458)

Recoveries:








Commercial business

518

217

38

735

89

Consumer

45

16

57

61

90

Total recoveries

563

233

95

796

179

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

13

33

(49)

46

(279)

Balance, end of period

$         51,219

$         49,736

$         46,408

$         51,219

$         46,408

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net(1)

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.01 %


(1)

Annualized.

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Nonperforming Assets:




Nonaccrual loans:




Commercial business

$            3,826

$            4,792

$            4,468

Total nonaccrual loans

3,826

4,792

4,468

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

4,296

2,628

1,293

Total nonperforming loans

8,122

7,420

5,761

Other real estate owned



Nonperforming assets

$            8,122

$            7,420

$            5,761






ACL on loans to:




Loans receivable

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

Nonaccrual loans

1,338.71 %

1,037.90 %

1,074.28 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.18 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.12 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Earnings:








Net interest income

$         51,113

$         51,530

$         53,871

$         55,618

$         55,824

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,268

1,392

1,424

(878)

1,909

Noninterest income (loss)

5,246

(2,900)

(3,147)

6,271

7,281

Noninterest expense

39,096

40,370

42,723

40,970

41,325

Net income

14,159

5,748

6,233

18,219

16,846

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1)

17,263

8,260

8,001

20,919

21,780

Basic earnings per share

$              0.41

$              0.17

$              0.18

$              0.52

$              0.48

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.41

$              0.16

$              0.18

$              0.51

$              0.48

Average Balances:








Loans receivable, net (2)

$     4,415,790

$     4,303,394

$     4,233,743

$     4,201,554

$     4,145,556

Total investment securities

1,704,607

1,832,011

1,861,587

1,992,303

2,061,100

Total interest earning assets

6,241,936

6,244,138

6,269,805

6,363,043

6,297,410

Total assets

7,106,791

7,092,452

7,140,876

7,212,732

7,142,865

Total interest bearing deposits

3,916,977

3,868,890

3,849,067

3,841,148

3,755,005

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,638,262

1,657,132

1,772,261

1,859,374

1,900,640

Stockholders' equity

843,438

846,947

813,383

821,494

824,742

Financial Ratios:








Return on average assets (3)

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

1.00 %

0.95 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1)(3)

0.98

0.47

0.44

1.15

1.22

Return on average common equity (3)

6.75

2.73

3.04

8.80

8.19

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)

9.74

4.07

4.69

12.90

12.04

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)

10.76

9.34

10.21

13.62

12.04

Efficiency ratio

69.4

83.0

84.2

66.2

65.5

Adjusted efficiency ratio

67.1

68.9

70.4

64.8

65.5

Noninterest expense to average total assets (3)

2.21

2.29

2.37

2.25

2.32

Net interest spread (3)

2.62

2.70

2.84

2.95

3.11

Net interest margin (3)

3.29

3.32

3.41

3.47

3.56


(1)

 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Select Balance Sheet:








Total assets

$    7,059,857

$    7,091,283

$    7,174,957

$    7,150,588

$    7,115,410

Loans receivable, net

4,481,396

4,378,429

4,287,628

4,219,911

4,204,936

Total investment securities

1,658,590

1,730,516

1,873,795

1,894,392

2,030,826

Total deposits

5,515,652

5,532,327

5,599,872

5,635,187

5,595,543

Noninterest demand deposits

1,599,367

1,637,111

1,715,847

1,789,293

1,857,492

Stockholders' equity

850,507

847,580

853,261

813,546

819,733

Financial Measures:








Book value per share

$            24.66

$            24.43

$            24.44

$            23.31

$            23.39

Tangible book value per share (1)

17.56

17.36

17.40

16.25

16.34

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.9

8.8

8.8

8.2

8.3

Loans to deposits ratio

82.2

80.0

77.4

75.7

76.0

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)








Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.6 %

12.6 %

12.9 %

12.9 %

12.8 %

Leverage ratio

10.1

10.0

10.0

9.9

9.9

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.0

13.0

13.3

13.3

13.2

Total capital ratio

13.9

13.9

14.1

14.1

14.1

Credit Quality Metrics:








ACL on loans to:








Loans receivable

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

Nonperforming loans

1,338.7

1,037.9

1,074.3

1,531.7

1,002.3

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.08

0.11

0.10

0.07

0.11

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.18

0.17

0.13

0.12

0.16

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.12

0.10

0.08

0.07

0.10

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net(3)

0.00

0.00

0.06

(0.11)

0.00

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$         93,694

$       102,232

$         79,977

$         72,152

$         84,623

Substandard

82,496

70,183

69,757

62,653

58,653

Other Metrics:








Number of banking offices

50

50

50

50

51

Deposits per branch

$       110,313

$       110,647

$       111,997

$       112,704

$       109,717

Average number of full-time equivalent employees

748

765

803

821

813

Average assets per full-time equivalent employee

9,501

9,271

8,893

8,785

8,786


(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       850,507

$       847,580

$       853,261

$       813,546

$       819,733

Exclude intangible assets

(244,890)

(245,311)

(245,732)

(246,325)

(246,920)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       605,617

$       602,269

$       607,529

$       567,221

$       572,813










Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,059,857

$    7,091,283

$    7,174,957

$    7,150,588

$    7,115,410

Exclude intangible assets

(244,890)

(245,311)

(245,732)

(246,325)

(246,920)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    6,814,967

$    6,845,972

$    6,929,225

$    6,904,263

$    6,868,490










Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.2 %

8.3 %










Shares outstanding

34,496,197

34,689,843

34,906,233

34,901,076

35,047,800










Book value per share (GAAP)

$            24.66

$            24.43

$            24.44

$            23.31

$            23.39

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$            17.56

$            17.36

$            17.40

$            16.25

$            16.34

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio, which excludes certain non-recurring items is useful in measuring performance of the Company's ongoing business operations by removing the volatility of these non-recurring items.

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         14,159

$           5,748

$           6,233

$         18,219

$         16,846

Add amortization of intangible assets

421

421

593

595

623

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(88)

(88)

(125)

(125)

(131)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         14,492

$           6,081

$           6,701

$         18,689

$         17,338










Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         14,492

$           6,081

$           6,701

$         18,689

$         17,338

Exclude loss on sale of investment securities, net

1,921

9,973

10,005

1,940

Exclude gain on sale of branch including related deposits, net




(610)

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(403)

(2,094)

(2,101)

(279)

Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         16,010

$         13,960

$         14,605

$         19,740

$         17,338










Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       843,438

$       846,947

$       813,383

$       821,494

$       824,742

Exclude average intangible assets

(245,106)

(245,536)

(246,022)

(246,663)

(247,278)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       598,332

$       601,411

$       567,361

$       574,831

$       577,464










Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)

6.75 %

2.73 %

3.04 %

8.80 %

8.19 %

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

9.74 %

4.07 %

4.69 %

12.90 %

12.04 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

10.76 %

9.34 %

10.21 %

13.62 %

12.04 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         14,159

$            5,748

$            6,233

$         18,219

$         16,846

Add income tax expense

1,836

1,120

344

3,578

3,025

Add (subtract) provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,268

1,392

1,424

(878)

1,909

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)

$         17,263

$            8,260

$            8,001

$         20,919

$         21,780










Average total assets (GAAP)

$    7,106,791

$    7,092,452

$    7,140,876

$    7,212,732

$    7,142,865










Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

1.00 %

0.95 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.98 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

1.15 %

1.22 %

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes certain non-recurring items is useful in measuring operating income and expenses by removing the volatility of these non-recurring items.

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio :

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)

$         39,096

$         40,370

$         42,723

$         40,970

$         41,325

Net interest income (GAAP)

$         51,113

$         51,530

$         53,871

$         55,618

$         55,824










Total noninterest income (GAAP)

$           5,246

$          (2,900)

$          (3,147)

$           6,271

$           7,281

Exclude (gain) loss on sale of investment securities, net

1,921

9,973

10,005

1,940

Exclude gain on sale of branch including related deposits, net




(610)

Adjusted total noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$           7,167

$           7,073

$           6,858

$           7,601

$           7,281










Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

69.4 %

83.0 %

84.2 %

66.2 %

65.5 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

67.1 %

68.9 %

70.4 %

64.8 %

65.5 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

