Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

News provided by

Heritage Financial Corporation

Oct 23, 2025, 08:00 ET

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income was $19.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.3% (5.0% annualized), with noninterest demand deposits increasing 2.1% (8.4% annualized), from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 4.3% (17.2% annualized) from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.64%, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.51% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Yield on loans increased to 5.53%, from 5.50% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.89%, from 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.24 per share on October 22, 2025.
  • Heritage announced a definitive agreement to acquire Olympic Bancorp, Inc. on September 25, 2025.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company", "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.36 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.33 for the third quarter of 2024.

Bryan McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued growth in core earnings driven by our margin expansion as loan yields continue to expand and our deposits costs are decreasing. Net interest income increased 8.3% from the same quarter of 2024. The growth in core deposits has allowed us to reduce borrowings by $245 million, or 64%, in 2025 year to date, which further strengthened our net interest margin in the quarter."

Mr. McDonald continued, "Of course, we are excited about the pending acquisition of Olympic Bancorp and its subsidiary, Kitsap Bank. This acquisition will further enhance the strength of our balance sheet and improve our profitability. We look forward to closing the transaction in the first quarter of 2026."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$           19,169


$           12,215


$           11,423

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.55


$               0.36


$               0.33

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)

$               0.56


$               0.53


$               0.45

Return on average assets(2)

1.09 %


0.70 %


0.63 %

Return on average common equity(2)

8.52


5.57


5.30

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

11.86


7.85


7.62

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

12.16


11.59


10.42

Net interest margin(2)

3.64


3.51


3.30

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.37


1.40


1.42

Efficiency ratio

63.3


72.7


71.7

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

62.4


64.9


65.2

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.36


2.34


2.18

Total assets

$     7,011,879


$     7,070,641


$     7,153,363

Loans receivable

4,769,160


4,774,855


4,679,479

Total deposits

5,857,464


5,784,413


5,708,492

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

81.4 %


82.5 %


82.0 %

Book value per share

$            26.62


$            26.16


$            25.61

Tangible book value per share(1)

19.46


18.99


18.45



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities decreased $33.4 million, or 2.5%, to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.35 billion at June 30, 2025. Investment maturities and repayments totaled $38.5 million during the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was partially offset by a $4.9 million decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


Change


Balance


% of

Total


Balance


% of

Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:

U.S. government and agency securities

$         11,642


0.9 %


$         11,510


0.9 %


$           132


1.1 %

Municipal securities

51,197


3.9


50,215


3.7


982


2.0

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

298,737


22.8


317,214


23.6


(18,477)


(5.8)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

255,995


19.5


260,720


19.3


(4,725)


(1.8)

Corporate obligations

7,019


0.5


10,010


0.7


(2,991)


(29.9)

Other asset-backed securities

6,641


0.5


6,783


0.5


(142)


(2.1)

Total

$       631,231


48.1 %


$       656,452


48.7 %


$   (25,221)


(3.8) %

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:

U.S. government and agency securities

$       151,297


11.5 %


$       151,274


11.2 %


$             23


— %

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

224,654


17.1


232,244


17.3


(7,590)


(3.3)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

305,675


23.3


306,304


22.8


(629)


(0.2)

Total

$       681,626


51.9 %


$       689,822


51.3 %


$     (8,196)


(1.2) %













Total investment securities

$   1,312,857


100.0 %


$   1,346,274


100.0 %


$   (33,417)


(2.5) %



(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS

Loans receivable decreased $5.7 million, or 0.1%, during the third quarter of 2025 due primarily to an elevated level of prepaid and closed loans, offset partially by new loan production for the quarter. New loans funded increased during the third quarter of 2025 to $174.5 million, compared to $139.9 million during the second quarter of 2025. New loan commitments increased during the third quarter of 2025 to $341.2 million, compared to $267.6 million during the second quarter of 2025. Loan prepayments increased to $75.6 million during the quarter, compared to $58.9 million during the prior quarter. Loan payoffs increased to $55.8 million, compared to $51.0 million in the prior quarter.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $12.0 million, or 1.4%, during the third quarter of 2025, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances, partially offset by new loan production of $65.6 million. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased $7.8 million, or 0.8%, during the third quarter of 2025, due primarily to new loan production of $24.8 million, partially offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Non-owner occupied CRE loans decreased $1.6 million, or 0.1%, during the quarter, due primarily to loan payoffs, partially offset by new loan production of $50.7 million. Residential real estate loans decreased by $9.1 million, or 2.4%, during the quarter due to loan payoffs. Residential construction loans increased by $12.4 million, or 15.8% during the quarter due primarily to new loan production. Commercial and multifamily construction loans decreased $4.1 million, or 1.1%, during the quarter due primarily to loan payoffs.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$       819,076


17.2 %


$       831,096


17.4 %


$        (12,020)


(1.4) %

Owner-occupied CRE

1,022,727


21.4


1,014,891


21.3


7,836


0.8

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,938,190


40.6


1,939,752


40.7


(1,562)


(0.1)

Total commercial business

3,779,993


79.2


3,785,739


79.4


(5,746)


(0.2)

Residential real estate

374,875


7.9


383,927


8.0


(9,052)


(2.4)

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

90,440


1.9


78,070


1.6


12,370


15.8

Commercial and multifamily

351,196


7.4


355,268


7.4


(4,072)


(1.1)

Total real estate construction and land
   development

441,636


9.3


433,338


9.0


8,298


1.9

Consumer

172,656


3.6


171,851


3.6


805


0.5

Loans receivable

$    4,769,160


100.0 %


$    4,774,855


100.0 %


$          (5,695)


(0.1)

Total deposits increased $73.1 million, or 1.3%, to $5.86 billion at September 30, 2025 from $5.78 billion at June 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased by $104.5 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2025 due primarily to an increase in customer balances in noninterest bearing demand and interest bearing demand accounts. The increase in non-maturity deposits was partially offset by a decrease of $31.4 million in certificates of deposit accounts. The decline in certificates of deposit accounts was due primarily to the maturity of $25.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    1,617,909


27.6 %


$    1,584,231


27.4 %


$         33,678


2.1 %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,526,685


26.1


1,487,208


25.7


39,477


2.7

Money market accounts

1,332,501


22.7


1,308,952


22.6


23,549


1.8

Savings accounts

430,127


7.3


422,372


7.3


7,755


1.8

Total non-maturity deposits

4,907,222


83.7


4,802,763


83.0


104,459


2.2

Certificates of deposit

950,242


16.3


981,650


17.0


(31,408)


(3.2)

Total deposits

$    5,857,464


100.0 %


$    5,784,413


100.0 %


$         73,051


1.3 %

Total borrowings decreased $125.2 million to $138.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $263.2 million at June 30, 2025. All outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2025 were with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and mature within one year.

Total stockholders' equity increased $15.9 million, or 1.8%, to $904.1 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $888.2 million at June 30, 2025 due primarily to $19.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter and a $3.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. These increases were partially offset by $8.3 million in dividends paid to common shareholders during the quarter.

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2025.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:

September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.9 %


12.6 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

9.8


9.4

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.4


12.2

Leverage ratio (2)

10.5


10.3

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.8


12.6

Total capital ratio (2)

13.8


13.6



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.13% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2025. The increase in the ACL as a percentage of loans was due primarily to changes in the weighted average life of loans in the real estate construction and land development segment. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $0.9 million provision during the second quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $212,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $93,000 provision during the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2025 was due primarily to an increase in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
  period

$ 52,529


$          740


$ 53,269


$ 52,160


$          647


$ 52,807


$ 51,219


$          774


$ 51,993

Provision for (reversal of)
  credit losses

1,563


212


1,775


863


93


956


2,705


(266)


2,439

(Net charge-offs) /
  recoveries

(118)



(118)


(494)



(494)


(2,533)



(2,533)

Balance, end of period

$ 53,974


$          952


$ 54,926


$ 52,529


$          740


$ 53,269


$ 51,391


$          508


$ 51,899

Credit Quality

Classified loans (loans rated substandard or worse) decreased $5.3 million from the prior quarter, resulting in the percentage of classified loans to loans receivable decreasing to 2.0% at September 30, 2025 compared to 2.1% at June 30, 2025.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:








Pass

$    4,574,623


95.9 %


$    4,560,994


95.5 %

Special Mention

100,160


2.1


114,146


2.4

Substandard

94,377


2.0


99,715


2.1

Total

$    4,769,160


100.0 %


$    4,774,855


100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans increased by $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2025 due primarily to the migration of two residential construction loans totaling $6.7 million. The following table illustrates changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$            9,865


$            4,438


$            3,826

Additions

8,288


7,922


4,990

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(207)


(2,041)


(173)

Payoffs

(137)



(1,832)

Charge-offs

(197)


(454)


(2,510)

Balance, end of period

$         17,612


$            9,865


$            4,301

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.37 %


0.21 %


0.09 %

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2025 were $2.51 billion. This includes on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2025 represented a coverage ratio of 42.8% of total deposits and 100.6% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:

Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


(Dollars in thousands)

On-balance sheet liquidity




Cash and cash equivalents

$           245,491


$           254,096

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1)

630,666


655,876

Total on-balance sheet liquidity

$           876,157


$           909,972

Off-balance sheet liquidity




FRB borrowing availability

$           347,119


$           346,307

FHLB borrowing availability (2)

1,140,425


977,805

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000


145,000

Total off-balance sheet liquidity

$        1,632,544


$        1,469,112

Total available liquidity

$        2,508,701


$        2,379,084



(1)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

(2)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.28 billion at September 30, 2025 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.18 billion.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.64% during the third quarter of 2025 from 3.51% during the second quarter of 2025.

The yield on interest earning assets increased three basis points to 5.04% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 5.01% for the second quarter of 2025. The yield on loans receivable increased three basis points to 5.53% during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 5.50% during the second quarter of 2025 as new loans were booked and adjustable rate loans repriced at higher rates.

The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased five basis points to 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025 from 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in certificate of deposit rates.

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 4.3%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to a $1.0 million increase in total interest income and a decrease in interest expense of $1.4 million.

Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.64% from 3.30% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net interest income increased $4.4 million, or 8.3%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to a change in the mix of earning assets to higher yielding loan balances and a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest expense due to lower rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable (2)(3)

$ 4,762,648


$ 66,422


5.53 %


$ 4,768,558


$ 65,373


5.50 %


$ 4,606,856


$ 64,138


5.54 %

Taxable securities

1,314,374


11,102


3.35


1,374,770


11,579


3.38


1,604,529


13,472


3.34

Nontaxable securities (3)

15,242


138


3.59


15,294


137


3.59


17,482


159


3.62

Interest earning deposits

166,182


1,846


4.41


127,687


1,411


4.43


150,384


2,048


5.42

Total interest earning assets

6,258,446


79,508


5.04 %


6,286,309


78,500


5.01 %


6,379,251


79,817


4.98 %

Noninterest earning assets

747,694






760,634






803,670





Total assets

$ 7,006,140






$ 7,046,943






$ 7,182,921





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$    955,737


$   8,822


3.66 %


$    979,997


$   9,349


3.83 %


$    906,743


$ 10,052


4.41 %

Savings accounts

428,256


296


0.27


425,703


288


0.27


445,926


220


0.20

Interest bearing demand and
  money market accounts

2,833,048


11,003


1.54


2,770,352


10,513


1.52


2,644,827


9,984


1.50

Total interest bearing deposits

4,217,041


20,121


1.89


4,176,052


20,150


1.94


3,997,496


20,256


2.02

Junior subordinated debentures

22,239


474


8.46


22,165


472


8.54


21,946


541


9.81

Borrowings

136,582


1,542


4.48


245,663


2,895


4.73


452,364


6,062


5.33

Total interest bearing
  liabilities

4,375,862


22,137


2.01 %


4,443,880


23,517


2.12 %


4,471,806


26,859


2.39 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,625,945






1,602,987






1,677,984





Other noninterest bearing
  liabilities

112,053






120,268






175,332





Stockholders' equity

892,280






879,808






857,799





Total liabilities and
  stockholders' equity

$ 7,006,140






$ 7,046,943






$ 7,182,921





Net interest income and spread



$ 57,371


3.03 %




$ 54,983


2.89 %




$ 52,958


2.59 %

Net interest margin





3.64 %






3.51 %






3.30 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1,054,000, $903,000 and $938,000 for the third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $6.8 million to $8.3 million during the third quarter of 2025 from $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was due primarily to a $6.9 million loss recognized in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from the sale of investment securities as part of the Company's strategic repositioning of its balance sheet. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income due to nonrecurring death benefit proceeds received in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income increased $6.5 million from the same period in 2024 due primarily to a $6.9 million loss recognized in the third quarter of 2024 resulting from the sale of investment securities as part of the above-mentioned strategic repositioning of the Company's balance sheet. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other assets, net which was due to the $1.5 million gain on sale of an administrative building recognized during the third quarter of 2024.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year

Quarter Change


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$         3,046


$         2,932


$         2,788


$       114


3.9 %


$       258


9.3 %

Card revenue

2,209


2,008


2,134


201


10.0


75


3.5

Loss on sale of investment securities


(6,854)


(6,945)


6,854


100.0


6,945


100.0

Interest rate swap fees

96


19



77


405.3


96


Bank owned life insurance income

1,008


1,280


860


(272)


(21.3)


148


17.2

Gain on sale of other assets, net


5


1,480


(5)


(100.0)


(1,480)


(100.0)

Other income

1,966


2,127


1,520


(161)


(7.6)


446


29.3

Total noninterest income (loss)

$         8,325


$         1,517


$         1,837


$    6,808


448.8 %


$    6,488


353.2 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.5 million, or 1.3%, to $41.6 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $41.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits resulting from an increase in the accrual for incentive compensation. Professional fees increased due primarily to merger related costs of $630,000 incurred during the third quarter of 2025, offset partially by a reduction in other professional expenses.

Noninterest expense increased $2.3 million, or 5.9%, during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits due to annual merit increases in base pay and related incentive compensation expense accruals. Professional fees increased due primarily to merger related costs of $630,000 incurred during the third quarter of 2025.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee
  benefits

$            26,082


$            25,467


$            24,367


$     615


2.4 %


$ 1,715


7.0 %

Occupancy and equipment

4,665


4,840


4,850


(175)


(3.6)


(185)


(3.8)

Data processing

3,754


3,666


3,964


88


2.4


(210)


(5.3)

Marketing

284


336


128


(52)


(15.5)


156


121.9

Professional services

1,332


1,122


490


210


18.7


842


171.8

State/municipal business and use
  taxes

1,235


1,205


1,249


30


2.5


(14)


(1.1)

Federal deposit insurance premium

796


810


824


(14)


(1.7)


(28)


(3.4)

Amortization of intangible assets

284


302


399


(18)


(6.0)


(115)


(28.8)

Other expense

3,183


3,337


3,019


(154)


(4.6)


164


5.4

Total noninterest expense

$            41,615


$            41,085


$            39,290


$     530


1.3 %


$ 2,325


5.9 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased $0.9 million to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million during second quarter of 2025 due to an increase in pre-tax income. Impacting the amount of the increase from the prior quarter was the recognition of $515,000 in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2025 related to the surrender of $8.5 million in BOLI policies.

Income tax expense increased $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to same period in 2024 due primarily to higher pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2025.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended


Change


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$         22,306


$         14,459


$         13,066


$        7,847


$           9,240

Income tax expense

$           3,137


$           2,244


$           1,643


$            893


$           1,494

Effective income tax rate

14.1 %


15.5 %


12.6 %


(1.4) %


1.5 %

Dividends

On October 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 265266 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through November 6, 2025 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 672978.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of 50 branches and one loan production office in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where we have lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reductions in real estate market values, employment levels, labor shortages, and a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the level and impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response thereto; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in banking, securities, and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation and prioritization of such rules and regulations; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to existing, policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes to immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy, and tax regulations;  credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits and deposit concentrations; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio; disruptions, security breaches, insider fraud, cybersecurity incidents or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for our business, including sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; rapid technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and financial technology companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace, including as a result of competition from other commercial banks, mortgage banking firms, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, and financial technology companies; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies, including the pending acquisition of Olympic; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement, costs, effects and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Olympic; loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business and the businesses of our clients; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.hf-wa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the proposed acquisition of Olympic. The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement of the Company and Olympic that also constitutes a prospectus of the Company, which will be sent to the shareholders of the Company and Olympic. The Company and Olympic shareholders are advised to read the joint proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available because it will contain important information about the Company, Olympic and the proposed transaction. When filed, this document and other documents relating to the merger filed by the Company can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company's website at hf-wa.com under the tab "Financials." Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from the Company upon written request to the Company, Attn: Investor Relations, 201 Fifth Avenue S.W., Olympia, Washington 98501 or by calling (360) 943-1500 or from Olympic, upon written request to Olympic Bancorp, Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, PO Box 9, Port Orchard WA 98366. The contents of the website referenced above are not deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statement or the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

Participants in This Transaction

This release does not constitute a solicitation of proxy, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Company, Olympic, and certain of their directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company and Olympic in connection with the proposed merger under SEC rules. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company and Olympic will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger filed with the SEC. These documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge in the manner described above under "Additional Information and Where to Find It."

Security holders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of the Company's directors and executive officers in the definitive proxy statement of the Company relating to its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025 and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025. To the extent the holdings of the Company's securities by the Company's directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in the Company's proxy statement for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge in the manner described above under "Additional Information and Where to Find It."

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)



September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$             74,030


$             90,754


$             58,821

Interest earning deposits

171,461


163,342


58,279

Cash and cash equivalents

245,491


254,096


117,100

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
   $674,108, $704,207 and $835,592, respectively)

631,231


656,452


764,394

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
   $628,049, $629,658 and $623,452, respectively)

681,626


689,822


703,285

Total investment securities

1,312,857


1,346,274


1,467,679

Loans receivable

4,769,160


4,774,855


4,802,123

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(53,974)


(52,529)


(52,468)

Loans receivable, net

4,715,186


4,722,326


4,749,655

Premises and equipment, net

70,382


71,111


71,580

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

10,473


16,107


21,538

Bank owned life insurance

105,464


104,456


111,699

Accrued interest receivable

19,146


18,559


19,483

Prepaid expenses and other assets

289,677


294,225


303,452

Other intangible assets, net

2,264


2,548


3,153

Goodwill

240,939


240,939


240,939

Total assets

$       7,011,879


$       7,070,641


$       7,106,278







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Non-interest bearing deposits

$       1,617,909


$       1,584,231


$       1,654,955

Interest bearing deposits

4,239,555


4,200,182


4,029,658

Total deposits

5,857,464


5,784,413


5,684,613

Borrowings

138,000


263,200


383,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,277


22,204


22,058

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

90,074


112,612


153,080

Total liabilities

6,107,815


6,182,429


6,242,751







Common stock

529,949


528,758


531,674

Retained earnings

407,561


396,643


387,097

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(33,446)


(37,189)


(55,244)

Total stockholders' equity

904,064


888,212


863,527

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,011,879


$       7,070,641


$       7,106,278







Shares outstanding

33,956,738


33,953,194


33,990,827

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$          66,422


$          65,373


$          64,138


$        196,231


$        182,608

Taxable interest on investment securities

11,102


11,579


13,472


34,420


42,462

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

138


137


159


414


505

Interest on interest earning deposits

1,846


1,411


2,048


4,309


5,177

Total interest income

79,508


78,500


79,817


235,374


230,752

Interest Expense










Deposits

20,121


20,150


20,256


59,760


55,097

Junior subordinated debentures

474


472


541


1,417


1,627

Borrowings

1,542


2,895


6,062


8,153


18,427

Total interest expense

22,137


23,517


26,859


69,330


75,151

Net interest income

57,371


54,983


52,958


166,044


155,601

Provision for credit losses

1,775


956


2,439


2,782


5,099

Net interest income after provision for
   credit losses

55,596


54,027


50,519


163,262


150,502

Noninterest Income










Service charges and other fees

3,046


2,932


2,788


8,953


8,393

Card revenue

2,209


2,008


2,134


5,950


5,903

Loss on sale of investment securities, net


(6,854)


(6,945)


(10,741)


(18,839)

Gain on sale of loans, net





26

Interest rate swap fees

96


19



115


52

Bank owned life insurance income

1,008


1,280


860


3,206


2,711

Gain on sale of other assets, net


5


1,480


8


1,529

Other income

1,966


2,127


1,520


6,254


4,408

Total noninterest income (loss)

8,325


1,517


1,837


13,745


4,183

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits

26,082


25,467


24,367


77,348


74,291

Occupancy and equipment

4,665


4,840


4,850


14,431


14,547

Data processing

3,754


3,666


3,964


11,317


10,879

Marketing

284


336


128


955


583

Professional services

1,332


1,122


490


3,188


1,852

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,235


1,205


1,249


3,660


3,709

Federal deposit insurance premium

796


810


824


2,418


2,431

Amortization of intangible assets

284


302


399


889


1,241

Other expense

3,183


3,337


3,019


9,877


9,223

Total noninterest expense

41,615


41,085


39,290


124,083


118,756

Income before income taxes

22,306


14,459


13,066


52,924


35,929

Income tax expense

3,137


2,244


1,643


7,629


4,599

Net income

$          19,169


$          12,215


$          11,423


$          45,295


$          31,330











Basic earnings per share

$               0.56


$               0.36


$               0.33


$               1.33


$               0.91

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.55


$               0.36


$               0.33


$               1.31


$               0.90

Dividends declared per share

$               0.24


$               0.24


$               0.23


$               0.72


$               0.69

Average shares outstanding - basic

33,953,810


34,028,592


34,322,069


34,009,010


34,584,851

Average shares outstanding - diluted

34,413,386


34,446,710


34,658,674


34,481,877


35,002,375

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable(2)(3)

$ 4,774,926


$  196,231


5.49 %


$ 4,475,642


$  182,608


5.45 %

Taxable securities

1,371,957


34,420


3.35


1,699,995


42,462


3.34

Nontaxable securities(3)

15,406


414


3.59


19,193


505


3.51

Interest earning deposits

130,253


4,309


4.42


126,970


5,177


5.45

Total interest earning assets

6,292,542


235,374


5.00 %


6,321,800


230,752


4.88 %

Noninterest earning assets

759,206






805,790





Total assets

$ 7,051,748






$ 7,127,590





Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$    971,933


$ 27,841


3.83 %


$    826,575


$ 26,852


4.34 %

Savings accounts

426,767


877


0.27


457,989


640


0.19

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,770,162


31,042


1.50


2,643,478


27,605


1.39

Total interest bearing deposits

4,168,862


59,760


1.92


3,928,042


55,097


1.87

Junior subordinated debentures

22,164


1,417


8.55


21,874


1,627


9.94

Borrowings

233,504


8,153


4.67


484,300


18,427


5.08

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,424,530


69,330


2.10 %


4,434,216


75,151


2.26 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,620,047






1,657,867





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

127,505






186,081





Stockholders' equity

879,666






849,426





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,051,748






$ 7,127,590





Net interest income and spread



$  166,044


2.90 %




$  155,601


2.62 %

Net interest margin





3.53 %






3.29 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.7 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$         52,529


$         52,160


$         51,219


$         52,468


$         47,999

Provision for credit losses on loans

1,563


863


2,705


2,417


5,879

Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(195)


(454)


(2,560)


(871)


(2,949)

Residential real estate

(27)




(27)


Consumer

(152)


(104)


(85)


(410)


(446)

Total charge-offs

(374)


(558)


(2,645)


(1,308)


(3,395)

Recoveries:










Commercial business

219


18


72


263


807

Residential real estate

1




1


Consumer

36


46


40


133


101

Total recoveries

256


64


112


397


908

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(118)


(494)


(2,533)


(911)


(2,487)

Balance, end of period

$         53,974


$         52,529


$         51,391


$         53,974


$         51,391

Net charge-offs on loans to average
   loans receivable annualized

0.01 %


0.04 %


0.22 %


0.03 %


0.07 %


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$            3,418


$            2,916


$            3,919

Residential real estate

1,290


832


Real estate construction and land development

12,760


5,969


Consumer

144


148


160

Total nonaccrual loans

17,612


9,865


4,079

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

3,338


8,613


1,195

Total nonperforming loans

20,950


18,478


5,274

Other real estate owned



Nonperforming assets

$         20,950


$         18,478


$            5,274







ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.13 %


1.10 %


1.09 %

Nonaccrual loans

306.46 %


532.48 %


1,286.30 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.37 %


0.21 %


0.08 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.44 %


0.39 %


0.11 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30 %


0.26 %


0.07 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Earnings:










Net interest income

$         57,371


$         54,983


$         53,690


$         53,763


$         52,958

Provision for credit losses

1,775


956


51


1,183


2,439

Noninterest income

8,325


1,517


3,903


3,290


1,837

Noninterest expense

41,615


41,085


41,383


39,540


39,290

Net income

19,169


12,215


13,911


11,928


11,423

Basic earnings per share

$              0.56


$              0.36


$              0.41


$              0.35


$              0.33

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.55


$              0.36


$              0.40


$              0.34


$              0.33

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)

$              0.56


$              0.53


$              0.49


$              0.51


$              0.45

Average Balances:










Loans receivable

$    4,762,648


$    4,768,558


$    4,793,917


$    4,717,748


$    4,606,856

Total investment securities

1,329,616


1,390,064


1,443,662


1,530,348


1,622,011

Total interest earning assets

6,258,446


6,286,309


6,333,697


6,367,371


6,379,251

Total assets

7,006,140


7,046,943


7,103,227


7,149,294


7,182,921

Total interest bearing deposits

4,217,041


4,176,052


4,112,343


4,011,793


3,997,496

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,625,945


1,602,987


1,631,268


1,703,357


1,677,984

Stockholders' equity

892,280


879,808


866,629


868,308


857,799

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

1.09 %


0.70 %


0.79 %


0.66 %


0.63 %

Return on average common equity (2)

8.52


5.57


6.51


5.46


5.30

Return on average tangible common
   equity (1)(2)

11.86


7.85


9.22


7.81


7.62

Adjusted return on average tangible
   common equity (1)(2)

12.16


11.59


11.21


11.59


10.42

Efficiency ratio

63.3


72.7


71.9


69.3


71.7

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

62.4


64.9


67.3


64.4


65.2

Noninterest expense to average total
   assets (2)

2.36


2.34


2.36


2.20


2.18

Net interest spread (2)

3.03


2.89


2.79


2.66


2.59

Net interest margin (2)

3.64


3.51


3.44


3.36


3.30



(1)

 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$    7,011,879


$    7,070,641


$    7,129,862


$    7,106,278


$    7,153,363

Loans receivable

4,769,160


4,774,855


4,764,848


4,802,123


4,679,479

Total investment securities

1,312,857


1,346,274


1,413,903


1,467,679


1,572,179

Total deposits

5,857,464


5,784,413


5,845,335


5,684,613


5,708,492

Noninterest demand deposits

1,617,909


1,584,231


1,621,890


1,654,955


1,682,219

Stockholders' equity

904,064


888,212


881,515


863,527


874,514

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$            26.62


$            26.16


$            25.85


$            25.40


$            25.61

Tangible book value per share (1)

19.46


18.99


18.70


18.22


18.45

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.9 %


12.6 %


12.4 %


12.2 %


12.2 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
   assets (1)

9.8


9.4


9.3


9.0


9.1

Loans to deposits ratio

81.4


82.5


81.5


84.5


82.0

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)










Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.4 %


12.2 %


12.2 %


12.0 %


12.3 %

Leverage ratio

10.5


10.3


10.2


10.0


9.9

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.8


12.6


12.6


12.4


12.7

Total capital ratio

13.8


13.6


13.6


13.3


13.6

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.13 %


1.10 %


1.09 %


1.09 %


1.10 %

Nonaccrual loans

306.5


532.5


1,175.3


1,286.3


1,194.9

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.37


0.21


0.09


0.08


0.09

Nonperforming loans to loans
   receivable

0.44


0.39


0.09


0.11


0.21

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30


0.26


0.06


0.07


0.13

Net charge-offs on loans to average
   loans receivable (3)

0.01


0.04


0.03


0.00


0.22

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$       100,160


$       114,146


$       113,704


$       110,725


$         99,078

Substandard

94,377


99,715


64,387


68,318


71,977

Other Metrics:










Number of branches

50


50


50


50


50

Deposits per branch

$       117,149


$       115,688


$       116,907


$       113,692


$       114,170

Average number of full-time equivalent
   employees

749


745


757


751


749

Average assets per full-time
   equivalent employee

9,354


9,459


9,383


9,520


9,590



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

 Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company believes that presenting the adjusted diluted earnings per share provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.

September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:

Net income (GAAP)

$             19,169


$             12,215


$             13,911


$             11,928


$             11,423

Exclude loss on sale of
   investment securities, net


6,854


3,887


3,903


6,945

Exclude merger related costs

635





Exclude gain on sale of premises
   and equipment


(5)


(3)


(23)


(1,480)

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(133)


(1,438)


(816)


(815)


(1,148)

Exclude BOLI restructuring costs
   included in BOLI Income




508


Exclude tax expense related to
   BOLI restructuring


515



2,371


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$             19,671


$             18,141


$             16,979


$             17,872


$             15,740











Average number of diluted shares
   outstanding

34,413,386


34,446,710


34,506,238


34,553,139


34,658,674











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$                 0.55


$                 0.36


$                 0.40


$                 0.34


$                 0.33

Adjusted diluted earnings per share
   (non-GAAP)

$                 0.56


$                 0.53


$                 0.49


$                 0.51


$                 0.45

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.

September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       904,064


$       888,212


$       881,515


$       863,527


$       874,514

Exclude intangible assets

(243,203)


(243,487)


(243,789)


(244,092)


(244,491)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       660,861


$       644,725


$       637,726


$       619,435


$       630,023











Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,011,879


$    7,070,641


$    7,129,862


$    7,106,278


$    7,153,363

Exclude intangible assets

(243,203)


(243,487)


(243,789)


(244,092)


(244,491)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    6,768,676


$    6,827,154


$    6,886,073


$    6,862,186


$    6,908,872











Stockholders' equity to total assets
   (GAAP)

12.9 %


12.6 %


12.4 %


12.2 %


12.2 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
   assets (non-GAAP)

9.8 %


9.4 %


9.3 %


9.0 %


9.1 %











Shares outstanding

33,956,738


33,953,194


34,105,516


33,990,827


34,153,539











Book value per share (GAAP)

$            26.62


$            26.16


$            25.85


$            25.40


$            25.61

Tangible book value per share (non-
   GAAP)

$            19.46


$            18.99


$            18.70


$            18.22


$            18.45

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.

Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         19,169


$         12,215


$         13,911


$         11,928


$         11,423

Add amortization of intangible
   assets

284


302


303


399


399

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(60)


(63)


(64)


(84)


(84)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         19,393


$         12,454


$         14,150


$         12,243


$         11,738











Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         19,393


$         12,454


$         14,150


$         12,243


$         11,738

Exclude loss on sale of
   investment securities, net


6,854


3,887


3,903


6,945

Exclude merger related costs

635





Exclude gain on sale of premises and equipment


(5)


(3)


(23)


(1,480)

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(133)


(1,438)


(816)


(815)


(1,148)

Exclude BOLI restructuring costs
   included in BOLI Income




508


Exclude tax expense related to
   BOLI restructuring


515



2,371


Adjusted tangible net income (non-
   GAAP)

$         19,895


$         18,380


$         17,218


$         18,187


$         16,055











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       892,280


$       879,808


$       866,629


$       868,308


$       857,799

Exclude average intangible assets

(243,350)


(243,651)


(243,945)


(244,302)


(244,706)

Average tangible common
   stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       648,930


$       636,157


$       622,684


$       624,006


$       613,093











Return on average common equity,
   annualized (GAAP)

8.52 %


5.57 %


6.51 %


5.46 %


5.30 %

Return on average tangible common
   equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

11.86 %


7.85 %


9.22 %


7.81 %


7.62 %

Adjusted return on average tangible
   common equity, annualized (non-
   GAAP)

12.16 %


11.59 %


11.21 %


11.59 %


10.42 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.

Quarter Ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio :

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)

$         41,615


$           41,085


$           41,383


$           39,540


$         39,290

Exclude merger related costs

$              635


$                  —


$                  —


$                  —


$                —

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-
GAAP)

$         40,980


$           41,085


$           41,383


$           39,540


$         39,290











Net interest income (GAAP)

$         57,371


$           54,983


$           53,690


$           53,763


$         52,958











Total noninterest income (GAAP)

$            8,325


$             1,517


$             3,903


$             3,290


$           1,837

Exclude loss on sale of
   investment securities, net


6,854


3,887


3,903


6,945

Exclude gain on sale of premises
   and equipment


(5)


(3)


(23)


(1,480)

Exclude BOLI restructuring costs
   included in BOLI Income




508


Adjusted total noninterest income
(non-GAAP)

$            8,325


$            8,366


$            7,787


$            7,678


$            7,302











Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

63.3 %


72.7 %


71.9 %


69.3 %


71.7 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

62.4 %


64.9 %


67.3 %


64.4 %


65.2 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage") anticipates issuing its third quarter earnings release on Thursday,...
Heritage Financial Corporation to Acquire Olympic Bancorp, Inc.

Heritage Financial Corporation to Acquire Olympic Bancorp, Inc.

Heritage Financial Corporation ("Heritage"), the holding company for Heritage Bank, (Nasdaq: HFWA) and Olympic Bancorp, Inc. ("Olympic"), the holding ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics