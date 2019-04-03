Heritage Financial Celebrates 20 Years Of Service, Growth And Philanthropic Dedication

BALTIMORE, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Consultants, a private, full service, independent wealth management firm, is celebrating the company's 20th anniversary this April 2019. Two decades after its inception, Heritage has grown to $4 billion in assets under management1 with 80+ staff members spread across seven locations in four states to serve a full spectrum of client needs. And while the company has grown exponentially, its mission has remained the same – to manage client assets so they have a positive impact on their life and the lives of their family, now and in the future. Through education and innovative financial solutions, Heritage advisors approach each client individually, ensuring success through an advanced design team analysis and the delivery and implementation of detailed wealth management strategies.

"Our strength lies in our approach; we adhere to the principle of listening before speaking and understanding the lives and goals of our clients before advising," said Brian Gracie, Founder and Partner of Heritage Financial Consultants. "We have come a long way in 20 years, but the focus is still on the relationships we have with our clients. I am so proud of what we have created, and look forward to helping even more families in the next 20 years."

In addition to making a positive impact on the lives of their clients, Heritage was founded on the belief that the company should be a responsible and active corporate partner in the communities in which they work. Over the last 20 years, Heritage has developed a wide range of strong partnerships with not-for-profit organizations that are doing remarkable work every day to improve the lives of local residents. These partnerships have included: 8,800+ meals packaged and delivered through the Maryland Food Bank, over 200 miles walked at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore's Red Shoe Shuffle and continuously being a Leading Sponsor of Kennedy Krieger Institute's festival of trees program.

"When we created Heritage Financial Consultants, we worked hard to make sure it was a philanthropic focused company that instilled a sense of responsibility in our team, a responsibility to make an impact in their communities and on the world around them," explained John McCarthy, Partner, Heritage Financial Consultants. "We are proud that our advisors continually strive to make their communities safer, healthier and happier, and truly live out our motto to 'Work Hard. Play Hard. Make a Difference'."

On top of quarterly, company-wide volunteer days, advisors and employees are encouraged to commit time and resources to board memberships, event participation, volunteer services, mentoring programs, charitable donations and more. Heritage advisor outreach has supported additional organizations including, but not limited to: United Way, ALS Association, WOW Center Miami, Catholic Charities, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, One Love, Maryland SPCA, and more.

"The past 20 years have been remarkable. It has been such an incredible experience to be a part of the company culture we have created, the relationships that have been formed and the milestones we have achieved," said Brian Horn, Partner, Heritage Financial Consultants. "I think I can speak for the entire company when I say that we look forward to seeing what the next 20 year holds for us, our clients and the communities we serve."

Heritage Financial Consultants has been named among the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, a Top Financial Planner by the Baltimore Business Journal, a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun and a Top Money Manager by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Heritage Financial Consultants is a full-service, independent financial services and wealth management firm headquartered in Hunt Valley, Md. with offices in Wilmington, Del., Preston, Md., Vienna, Va., and Miami, FL. Heritage Financial Consultants helps individuals, families and businesses gain a sense of security through comprehensive financial services including wealth management, retirement and estate planning, business ownership and succession, insurance and risk management, and employee benefit services. For more information, please visit www.heritageconsultants.com.

Registered associates of Heritage Financial Consultants, LLC are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (Member SIPC) and registered investment advisor. Insurance offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. Heritage Financial Consultants is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors. CRN-2477681-032619

1Assets under management is approximate as of March 28, 2019.

