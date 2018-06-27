Heritage Financial Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corp. (NASD:HFWA) will replace Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 2. A group that includes S&P 500 constituent Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is acquiring Kindred Healthcare in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Heritage Financial provides various financial services to businesses and individuals.  Headquartered in Olympia, WA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 2, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Heritage
Financial

Financials

Regional Banks

DELETED

Kindred
Healthcare

Health Care

Health Care Facilities

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300673671.html

