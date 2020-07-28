Heritage Global Partners and Federal Equipment Company to Conduct Major Auction of Veterinary Biologics/Vaccine Manufacturing Site Online Auction Features State of the Art Processing and Lab Equipment

August 19, 2020 – August 20, 2020

https://www.hgpauction.com/auctions/104084/vos/

SAN DIEGO, CALIF., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Heritage Global Partners ("HGP"), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, in conjunction with Federal Equipment Company ("FEC"), a reliable resource for processing and packaging equipment, today announced that it will be conducting an online auction of the assets from Vos BioTech's Larchwood, Iowa facility. The veterinary biologics site is being offered both as a turnkey production site inclusive of all real estate and equipment, as well as on a piecemeal, individual equipment basis.

The online auction opens August 19, 2020 and closes August 20, 2020. The sale catalog is currently posted with equipment photos, descriptions and links to the auction registration. Additional information can be found on HGP's website as well.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for companies seeking to acquire a new site or expand their veterinary, biologics, or vaccine manufacturing," said Nick Dove, Executive Vice President of HGP. "In the event the site is not sold in its entirety, the state-of-the-art equipment inside will be in extreme demand by buyers around the world."

Adam Covitt, Vice President of FEC added, "Given the current environment we are living in, expanded R&D and production is critical, and these state-of-the-art assets provide a rare procurement opportunity for biotech and pharmaceutical companies to enhance their current capabilities.

Notable assets up for auction include:

30+ Bioreactor/Fermentation Systems

IMA Life MULTIFILL F57 Liquid Filling and Closing Machine

Bosch VRK 2005 Vial & Bottle Capping Machine

Perry Industries TPLF-8 AquaFil 8-Station In-Line Filling Machine

(2) MicroFluidics M-700 Series (7125-30) Mobile Microfluidizer Processors

150+ Stainless Steel, Jacketed Tanks

Lab Equipment

Facility Support Equipment

And More!

