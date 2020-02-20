Heritage Global Partners to Manage Massive Auction of Collins Aerospace's Chula Vista Manufacturing Plant

Online Auction Features Hundreds of Quality Machine Tools & Facility Assets!

March 24, 2020- March 25, 2020

https://www.hgpauction.com/auctions/102468/collins-aerospace-2/

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Heritage Global Partners ("HGP"), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL and CSE: HGP), today announced it is managing a massive auction featuring all remaining manufacturing and related equipment assets from Collins Aerospace's Chula Vista, California plant.

"The Chula Vista plant has been a key part of Collins' manufacturing over the years and represents a great opportunity for machine shops, manufacturing businesses, and individuals to acquire quality metal fabrication equipment, facility support assets, and related tooling from a top tier global manufacturer," said Tim Shaeffer, Director of Business Development at HGP. "We expect a significant turnout with fierce competition in this auction."

The online auction begins March 24th, 2020 and will close March 25th 2020. The auction sale catalog is currently posted with equipment photos, lot descriptions and links to the auction registration. Additional information can be found on HGP's website as well.

Key Assets Will Include:

Williams-White 3,500 lb. Capacity Hydraulic 4-Column Press

Williams-White 1,000 lb. Capacity Hydraulic 4-Column Press

Yamazaki MAZAK Corporation FH-8800 4-Axis CNC Machine Center

Cincinnati 175 AS x 14 Ft. 175 Ton Autoshape CNC Forming Center

175 AS x 14 Ft. 175 Ton Autoshape CNC Forming Center Armada Prima Optimo 100 MC 5-Axis Robotic Laser Cutting Cell

(2) Fadal Engineering 907-1 VMC 8030HT CNC

Kearney & Trecker Marwin Limited Bridge 16 Heavy Duty Two Spindle CNC Bridge Mill

Sheridan TC-L300/90-R CNC Stretch Forming Press Machine

Verson Frame -5 Hydroform Press

-5 Hydroform Press And Hundreds of Other Quality Assets!

Nick Dove, Executive Vice President of HGP added, "HGP continues to maintain a strong presence and core expertise assisting clients with complex disposition projects in the aerospace and aviation related sectors, and we are delighted to work alongside Collins to maximize the asset recovery of this facility."

SOURCE Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”)