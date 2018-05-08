Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct a Sealed-Bid Auction of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) Patent Portfolio of Proxy Technologies, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks has been retained to conduct a Sealed-Bid Auction of the Intellectual Property of Proxy Technologies, Inc. The IP is inclusive of Proxy Technology's Drone patent and trademark portfolio and will be sold as one auction lot to the highest bidder. The Deadline for Bid Submission is June 7, 2018.

Click Here to View Patent & Trademark Portfolio

Proxy Technologies, Inc.

Proxy Technologies Inc. designed, developed and supplied optionally-piloted aircraft and multi-aircraft cooperative flight control systems for the U.S. government and the commercial sector. Formerly known as Proxy Aviation Systems, Inc., the company changed its name to Proxy Technologies Inc. in September 2012, and transferred its assets to IRIS ISR, Inc in 2017.

The company's technology includes:

Software and hardware implementations enabling cooperative, collaborative communications and distributed control of a swarm of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle or drones) or autonomous vehicles for use in a variety of scenarios including: GPS denied zones, loss of ground communications, high radio latency or distance from ground-based transmitters/receivers.

Technology enabling cooperative flight and enhanced avoidance detection, situational awareness and autonomous insight generation and reaction based on multiple sensors, receivers and communications between UAVs.

Virtual Pilot / Virtual Operator, a rules-based software system for distributed control, communications, and cuing between UAVs equipped with flight control and rules-based flight systems and/or ground control systems.

Universal Distributed Management System enabling integration with existing ground stations and communication networks.

Cooperative Control, a Virtual Pilot / Virtual Operator allowing individual platforms to share messages with each other.

SkyRaider, a heavy payload (over 1,700 lbs.) high persistence, unmanned fixed winged aircraft with capability for ATOL (autonomous take-off and landing) as well as ability for autonomous flight or optional pilot control.

Proxy Technology systems have been used in various applications including: Homeland Security, Coastal Surveillance, Border Patrols, Drug Interdiction, Aerial Mapping, and Natural Disaster Humanitarian Relief.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global remarked, "Proxy Technology's Intellectual Property should be an excellent fit for existing Drone firms, Fortune 500 Defense companies, Venture Capital, Private Equity and Technology Accelerators active in the Drone space as well as those seeking entrée to that market segment. The buyer of these patents will leapfrog the competition by capitalizing on the time, money and research that went into creating this patent portfolio."

"In addition to the portfolio's civilian and commercial applications, this Drone patent portfolio should be a very attractive proposition to firms doing business with or seeking to do business with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the US Border Patrol and Coast Guard, and all their international governmental counterparts," added Doug Berman, Director of Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks.

Click Here for Auction Info

About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL) - (CSE: HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. It's "APEX" – "Affordable Patent Exchange" is a Patent Monetization platform for corporations to sell:

Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives but with ongoing costs and declining market value for every year of non-use.

Non-Commercialized Patents for which there are no plans to commercialize.

Contact

Doug Berman, Director

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

"Converting Gray Matter into Green"

707-245-4417

194656@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-global-patents--trademarks-to-conduct-a-sealed-bid-auction-of-the-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-drone-patent-portfolio-of-proxy-technologies-inc-300644319.html

SOURCE Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Related Links

http://www.heritageglobalinc.com

