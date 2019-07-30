Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of FlexCut Surgical Shaver Patent # US 9,474,541 B2 on Behalf of The Beta Group
Unique FlexCut Surgical Shaver Optimizes Bone and Tissue Resection Efficiency in Arthroscopic Procedures
Bid Submission Deadline: September 12, 2019
SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FlexCut Surgical Shaver is an innovative solution enhancing the performance of surgical shaver blades, burrs, cutters and microdebriders.
The primary objective of a resection device is the precise removal of damaged bone and tissue while preserving healthy segments intact. Rigid resection devices have historically predominated the market – the unique FlexCut technology optimizes resection efficiency by introducing flexibility into the device – thus enabling the blade to respond naturally along irregular and contoured surfaces. The inner cutting shaft and outer sheath "flex" in accordance with the patient's anatomy.
- Provides optimum surface contact
- Provides surgeon with tactile feedback and enhanced control
- Prevents over-resection minimizing inadvertent damage to nearby bone and tissue
- Increases efficiency resulting in reduced Operating Room time and costs
With over 6 million arthroscopies performed annually the market potential of this patent is enormous, and the buyer of this patent will gain unique entrée into this lucrative and fast-growing market segment.
About The Beta Group LLC www.betagroupllc.com
The Beta Group is a privately held company focusing on strategic innovation in partnership with individuals, venture capitalists, and corporations. The Beta Group develops technologies to meet existing market needs, often starting with only an idea. Products have been successfully developed for diverse markets, including medical devices, advanced materials, ophthalmic, consumer, logistics, and electronics.
About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com
Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL)(CSE:HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.
About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks
Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a platform for corporations to monetize non-commercialized, non-core, and non-strategic patents representing only ongoing costs - but whose market value deteriorates with every year of non-use.
Media Contact:
Doug Berman
707.245.4417
219010@email4pr.com
SOURCE Heritage Global Patent & Trademarks
