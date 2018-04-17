Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of Novel "INVELOX" Wind Turbine Patent Portfolio of Former SheerWind Corp.

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks has been appointed by the US Bankruptcy Court, District of Minnesota to auction the Intellectual Property of the former SheerWind Corp. The Intellectual Property consists of SheerWind's worldwide portfolio of wind-turbine Granted Patents and Patent Applications. The portfolio will be sold as one auction lot to the highest bidder, subject to Bankruptcy Court confirmation.

INVELOX System

The substantial portfolio includes Granted Patents and Patent Applications from patent offices around the world including: USA, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Denmark, the European Patent Office and the World Patent Office.

SheerWind Inc developed its patented INVELOX technology to increase wind speed to facilitate generation of clean energy in areas where there had previously been insufficient wind-speed to make traditional column-mounted wind turbines spin. The technology was designed to capture and funnel wind to increase the wind-speed and harvest energy from multiple turbines housed safely near the ground, while simultaneously reducing the danger to birds posed by the traditional column-mounted wind turbines.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global, "This is a perfect example of a novel technology living on after a corporate shutdown and ideally being purchased by an entity capable of realizing the full inherent potential of this environmentally friendly wind-power generation technology."

Doug Berman, Director of Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks, added, "This is an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs to either add to their existing Alternative Power technologies or to jump-start their entry into Wind Energy with the benefit of bypassing the time and cost required for research and development as well as the costs of the patent process itself."

Full SheerWind Auction Details

About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL) (CSE: HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. It's "APEX" – "Affordable Patent Exchange" is a platform for corporations to monetize:

Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives

Patents which have never been commercialized and for which there are no plans to do so

Orphan Patents acquired in mergers and acquisitions that are non-core and not needed

Unwanted patents representing ongoing cost but whose market value declines with every year of non-use

