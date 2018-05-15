Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of Skin Care Patents and Trademarks of Cosmederm Bioscience Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks has been appointed by the US Bankruptcy Court to auction the Intellectual Property of Cosmederm Bioscience Inc. The Intellectual Property consists of Cosmederm's worldwide Skin Care patent and trademark portfolio. The portfolio will be sold as one auction lot to the highest bidder, subject to Bankruptcy Court confirmation.

Cosmederm Bioscience Inc.

Cosmederm Bioscience was a specialty pharmaceutical company that manufactured and marketed pharmaceuticals in the cosmeceutical and OTC drug categories. During its corporate existence it offered topical dermatological skin creams and products under the Cosmederm and Refinity brand names. The company was founded in 1999 and based in San Diego, CA and was a subsidiary of Evofem, Inc.

Cosmeceuticals are considered a hybrid of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and are skin care products containing biologically active compounds thought to have a pharmaceutical effect on the skin.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global stated, "The huge global demand for natural skin care products is evidence that consumers are seeking skin care products without synthetic chemicals and the Cosmederm Bioscience patents and trademarks should help provide entry into that global marketplace."

"This is an exceptional opportunity to add to existing Cosmeceutical patent portfolios or to jump-start entry into this sector. The buyer of this portfolio will be bypassing the time and money required for R&D, as well as the time and money required for the patent process itself," added Doug Berman, Director of Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks.

About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL)(CSE:HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. It's "APEX" – "Affordable Patent Exchange" is a platform for corporations to monetize:

Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives

Patents which have never been commercialized and for which there are no plans to do so

Orphan Patents acquired in mergers and acquisitions that are non-core and not needed

Unwanted patents representing ongoing cost but whose market value declines with every year of non-use

