Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor Patent

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buyer of this patent will control the technology underlying the "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor. What makes this technology "Smart" is the technology's ability to differentiate between the opening of the garage door by an authorized user vs the opening of the door by intruders – this enables the system to always be in a fully-armed state and provide maximum security and protection to the homeowner.

The "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor will not activate the alarm if the gate is opened by the residents using a garage opener (wall button, remote control, pin pad, etc.), but it will immediately activate an alarm when the gate is forced open without the use of the gate opener by an intruder. The "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor allows the alarm to be in an "always-armed" mode to protect the residents when they are at home.

The "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor technology provides a much-needed home security solution designed to work with a number of garage openers and activators. The siren can be programmed to activate the moment the garage door or gate is forced open by an intruder, increasing the deterrent factor of the alarm siren. The alarm system includes a powered entrance barrier position sensor, and a detector circuit coupled with a powered entrance barrier opener power supply.

Who would be most interested in acquiring this patent?

Alarm and Security Companies

Alarm System and Sensor Manufacturers

Garage Door Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Independent Entrepreneurs who see the possibilities inherent to the owner of this patent.

Entrepreneurs and Patent Professionals whose independent Due Diligence might lead them to believe this patent is presently being infringed upon.

According to "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor Inventor Bart Mika, "The garage is the most vulnerable point of intrusion into the home. Most garages have no security system, but those that do can be very cumbersome for the homeowner to arm and are therefore prone to false alarm. The "Smart" Garage Alarm Sensor patent succeeds where other alarm sensors have come up short by providing user-friendly convenience to arm and protect the last remaining unprotected area of the home."

About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL)(CSE: HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a platform for corporations to monetize:

Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives

Patents which have never been commercialized and for which there are no plans to use

Orphan Patents acquired in mergers and acquisitions that are non-core and not needed

Unwanted patents representing ongoing cost but whose market value declines with every year of non-use

