Heritage home redefined: A case study in sustainable renovation

News provided by

Architecture for London

17 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture for London, a prominent architecture and interiors firm focused on sustainable and energy-efficient designs, has unveiled a groundbreaking renovation of a heritage house. The house is transformed into a model of comfort, energy efficiency, and minimal interior design.

Continue Reading
Heritage home redefined: A case study in sustainable renovation
Heritage home redefined: A case study in sustainable renovation

The ambitious project was a testament to the potential of existing structures to be innovatively renovated, honoring their heritage while meeting contemporary standards. The approach revealed and celebrated the original structure's modest beauty, whilst achieving an impressive 80% energy saving compared to standard homes of comparable size.

The project champions the sustainable refurbishment of historic homes on a constrained budget. Key low energy design features include triple glazing, a continuous airtight layer, and insulation enveloping the entire building. The original heritage facade was insulted internally using wood fiber.

In keeping with the firm's commitment to green practices, walls were retained to avoid energy-intensive steel box frames. Throughout the renovation, preference was given to natural materials such as stone, timber, and lime plaster over cement-based products.

"Simple steps can greatly enhance a home's sustainability. As my Passive House mentor suggested, 'target the low-hanging fruit.' Just sealing our front door created a draught-free space. Imagine the impact if every homeowner followed suit."
- Ben Ridley, Director, Architecture for London.

About Architecture for London

Architecture for London is a leading architecture and interiors firm dedicated to creating beautiful, well-considered buildings with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Their work aims to positively transform the built environment, contributing to a more sustainable future. Architecture for London works in the UK & internationally.

architectureforlondon.com

Contact: Ben Ridley, mail@architectureforlondon.com, +44(0)20 3637 4236

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187307/Architecture_for_London.jpg

SOURCE Architecture for London

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.