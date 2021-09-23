Heritage-inspired, Soulfully Designed Clothing Brand ParrishLa Debuts Luxury Cashmere And Knitwear Collection This Fall

"I am beyond thrilled to be a part of such an incredible female-founded brand with such a strong message about connectivity and family," said Rachel Zoe, CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., CURATEUR and The Zoe Report. "ParrishLA was created for all women and men who want to feel casually chic while still looking effortlessly styled."

ParrishLA's unique brand embodies the texture of life's memories paired with the ease and comfort of what it feels like to be wrapped up in a luxurious sweater. Each garment is exquisitely designed to create a connection to the wearer's own warmth serving as a constant reminder that while life isn't always easy, what is wrapped around us can be. Each garment is uniquely woven with a signature red cashmere thread on the right-hand shoulder as a reminder of the woven relationships of family that are always present.

"Looking to the asymmetry in the relationships that shaped me into the person I am today, my mission with ParrishLA rests in surrounding loved ones in knitwear to create a connection to their own warmth, confidence and willingness to simply be," said Lauren Parrish Walker, Founder and Creative Director of ParrishLA. "My collection provides real luxury with an elevated aesthetic, and every detail and woven obscurity tells the story of my life as a reminder that beauty exists in imperfection."

The brand's launch collection offers women, men and unisex options in a variety of styles and colorways including cardigans, pullovers, oversized sweaters, hoodies, loungewear separates, and more available in sizes XS through XL. Designed for an effortless fit, garments are available exclusively for purchase at ParrishLA.com, priced from $78 - $298 for the fall 2021 collection.

In celebration of its debut, ParrishLA is offering 20% off your first purchase including a cashmere comb to maintain your garments and envelope yourself in ParrishLA love throughout every season. Visit ParrishLA.com to shop and learn more, or follow @theparrishla on Instagram and @parrishla on Facebook.

About ParrishLA

ParrishLA is a Los Angeles-based luxury women's knitwear brand created by fashion veteran Lauren Parrish Walker. The luxe brand is built on the foundation of family and inspired by Walker's own life journey as a true creative expression of love. Each garment is uniquely characterized with the ParrishLA signature – a single cashmere strand of red thread to signify the woven relationship of family. With Lauren Parrish Walker at the helm, ParrishLA comes together with fashion authority and Brand Advisor Rachel Zoe to incubate a brand with a soul and elevated style in the most luxurious yarns at an accessible price. With a mission to surround loved ones in knitwear to create a connection to their own warmth, confidence and willingness to simply be, the heritage-infused brand retails on ParrishLA.com .

About Lauren Parrish Walker, Founder + Creative Director

Threaded through my life is the story of my FAMILY with origins in a small North-East town...mostly during the cold WINTER months, in our car, with the windows open just a crack to feel the cold air on my face, MILES DAVIS coming through the radio and my dad behind the wheel. These are my most comforting memories. My design ethos EMBODIES how I perceive that comfort; the TEXTURE of my life's memories, both wild and sweet. The sensuality of my musings, missteps and my WILLINGNESS to rise after each fall. My love of clothing and passion comes from my mother, Dale. My mom wasn't always easy -- we didn't always see eye to eye, but she was always my first, my TOUCHSTONE, my comfort. Her LOVE was fierce. As was her impeccable style and her PASSION. She had a multitude of mysteries and I still learn from her every day...how to always be TRUE to myself. This collection is inspired from more than where I come from and the distinct and STRONG personalities that shaped me. It is my evolution and CREATIVE expression of love, imperfect but strong; tumultuous but abiding. To SURROUND others in sweaters that create a CONNECTION to their own warmth is an acknowledgment that life isn't always easy, but what we WRAP around us, can always be. I am LAUREN PARRISH WALKER. This is my passion and my gift to the world. This is PARRISH.

SOURCE ParrishLA

