Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of 2018

First Quarter Highlights

Book value per share increased 19.1% quarter-over-quarter to $15.09 as of March 31, 2018

as of Operating income of $24.8 million

$1.6 million of dividends paid in Q1 2018

of dividends paid in Q1 2018 Q1 2018 net income of $14.8 million and earnings per share of $0.58

and earnings per share of Net combined ratio declined to 82.2% in Q1 2018 from 94.8% in Q1 2017

Stockholders' equity of $388.9 million at March 31, 2018

at Premiums in force increased by 48% to $923.3 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $622.4 million at March 31, 2017

at compared to at Repurchased 115,200 shares of our common stock in Q1 for an aggregate purchase price of $2 million

Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.06 per share

per share Hurricane Irma

Closed 92% of approximately 32,000 Irma Claims



Vertically integrated repair division continues to perform services related to Hurricane Irma claims

Bruce Lucas, the Company's Chairman and CEO, said, "We believe our diversified business plan is paying off, as evidenced by our results. Year-over-year, our consolidated gross loss ratio declined 6.8 points to 23.4%. Our vertically integrated claims model and diversification away from AOB prone areas are favorably impacting our consolidated loss ratio, and were key factors in lowering our net combined ratio from 94.8% to 82.2% year-over-year. We are taking active steps to expand Contractors Alliance Network to all states, which we believe will positively impact future consolidated loss ratios. Additionally, we began an initiative in 2015 to diversify our business, which has been highly successful. We are no longer a Florida-only insurer and have transformed the company into a Super Regional Insurer, which is evident when looking at our consolidated total insured value by region, especially Florida, where the percentage of Florida TIV declined from 70.1% to 31.8% year-over-year. Finally, we have completed our 2018-2019 reinsurance program with favorable results. Year-over-year, our reinsurance costs only increased less than 1% on a risk adjusted basis, substantially better than our initial projections."

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

Change

Revenue













Gross premiums written $

204,366

$

142,235





44%

Gross premiums earned $

227,163

$

154,608





47%

Ceded premiums $

(121,055)

$

(62,432)





94%

Net premiums earned $

106,108

$

92,176





15%



























Total revenues $

112,026

$

99,293





13%

Operating income $

24,817

$

11,890





109%

Income before income taxes $

19,997

$

9,709





106%

Net income $

14,829

$

5,983





148%



























Per Share Data:























Book value per share $

15.09

$

12.67





19%

Earnings per diluted share $

0.55

$

0.21





162%



























Return on average equity - Net Income



15.4%





6.7%





8.7 pts

























Ratios to Gross Premiums Earned:























Ceded premium ratio



53.3%





40.3%





13.0 pts Gross loss ratio



23.4%





30.2%





(6.8) pts Gross expense ratio



15.0%





26.4%





(11.4) pts Combined expense ratio - Gross



91.7%





96.9%





(5.2) pts

























Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:























Net loss ratio



50.0%





50.6%





(0.6) pts Net expense ratio



32.2%





44.2%





(12.0) pts Combined expense ratio - Net



82.2%





94.8%





(12.6) pts

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio. Our ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Gross loss ratio. Our gross loss ratio represents losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoveries as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio. Our net loss ratio represents losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Gross expense ratio. Our gross expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of policy acquisition and general and administrative costs.

Net expense ratio. Our net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs plus general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of policy acquisition and general and administrative costs.

Combined ratios. Our combined ratio on a gross basis represents the sum of ceded premiums, losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned. Our combined ratio on a net basis represents the sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned.

The combined ratio is the key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $14.8 million compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase is attributable to inclusion of Narragansett Bay Insurance Company ("NBIC"), which we acquired on November 30, 2017, coupled with an increase in net income from our legacy Heritage companies.

Gross premiums written were $204.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $142.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase is due to inclusion of NBIC premiums, partially offset by the impact of selective underwriting and exposure management at Heritage P&C aimed at improving Florida underwriting results.

Gross premiums earned were $227.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $154.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of NBIC gross premiums earned, partially offset by selective underwriting and exposure management aimed at improving underwriting results in Florida.

Ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned were 53.3% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 40.3% for the first quarter of 2017. The increase is a result of the quota share reinsurance agreements that NBIC has in place. Excluding the results of NBIC, the Company's ceded premium ratio would have been 38.3% for the first quarter of 2018.

The loss ratio on a net basis was 50.0% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 50.6% for the first quarter of 2017. While the net loss ratio was relatively consistent, we did experience higher loss ratios at Heritage P&C and NBIC, which was mitigated by profitability arising from utilization of our vertically integrated affiliate, Contractors Alliance Network.

The Company's expense ratio on a net basis was 32.2% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 44.2% for the first quarter of 2017. The first quarter of 2018 expense ratio benefited from ceding commission income earned by NBIC. We have included NBIC's first quarter ceding commission earned of approximately $19.0 million from its quota share agreements as a reduction to policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income. Excluding the impact of NBIC, the expense ratio increased slightly to 45.5% in the first quarter of 2018 from 44.2% for the first quarter of 2017.

Our combined ratio on a gross and net basis for the first quarter of 2018 was 91.7% and 82.2%, respectively. Our combined ratio on a gross and net basis for the first quarter of 2017 was 96.9% and 94.8%, respectively. The decrease in the gross and net combined ratios relates primarily to a lower loss ratio and a lower expense ratio driven by the favorable impact of ceding commission income on operating expenses.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share increased 19.1% to $15.09 at March 31, 2018 compared to March 31, 2017.



As of

Book Value Per Share March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017



March 31, 2017

Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity $ 388,893



$ 379,816



$ 360,831

Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding

25,769,806





25,885,006





28,479,232

Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.09



$ 14.67



$ 12.67



Conference Call Details:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. EDT

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com/. This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data and per share)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS

(unaudited)







Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized

cost of $496,812 and $552,458 in 2018 and 2017, respectively)

$ 486,678



$ 549,796

Equity securities, available for sale, at fair value (cost of $17,395 and

$17,548 in 2018 and 2017, respectively)



16,235





17,217

Total investments



502,913





567,013

Cash and cash equivalents



193,641





153,697

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



20,836





20,833

Accrued investment income



4,241





5,057

Premiums receivable, net



66,734





67,757

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims



553,823





357,357

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



164,061





227,764

Income taxes receivable



17,523





37,338

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



53,862





41,678

Property and equipment, net



18,417





18,748

Intangibles, net



94,999





101,626

Goodwill



152,459





152,459

Other assets



22,902





19,883

Total Assets

$ 1,866,411



$ 1,771,210

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 547,735



$ 470,083

Unearned premiums



452,537





475,334

Reinsurance payable



56,008





17,577

Long-term debt, net



185,138





184,405

Deferred income tax



18,280





34,333

Advance premiums



37,738





23,648

Accrued compensation



7,328





16,477

Accounts payable and other liabilities



172,754





169,537

Total Liabilities

$ 1,477,518



$ 1,391,394



















Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

26,569,806 shares issued and 25,769,806 outstanding at March 31, 2018 and

26,560,004 shares issued and 25,885,004 outstanding at December 31, 2017



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



297,112





294,836

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,649)





(3,064)

Treasury stock, at cost, 7,214,797 shares at March 31, 2018 and 7,099,597

shares at December 31, 2017



(89,184)





(87,185)

Retained earnings



188,611





175,226

Total Stockholders' Equity



388,893





379,816

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,866,411



$ 1,771,210



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except share data and per share) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 REVENUES:















Gross premiums written

$ 204,366



$ 142,235

Change in gross unearned premiums



22,797





12,373

Gross premiums earned



227,163





154,608

Ceded premiums



(121,055)





(62,432)

Net premiums earned



106,108





92,176

Net investment income



3,302





2,502

Net realized (losses) gains



(227)





771

Other revenue



2,843





3,844

Total revenues



112,026





99,293

EXPENSES:















Losses and loss adjustment expenses



53,091





46,647

Policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commission income of $14.3

million and $0, respectively



12,187





23,442

General and administrative expenses, net of ceding commission income

of $4.7 million and $0, respectively



21,931





17,314

Total expenses



87,209





87,403

Operating income



24,817





11,890

Interest expense, net



4,820





2,181

Income before income taxes



19,997





9,709

Provision for income taxes



5,168





3,726

Net income

$ 14,829



$ 5,983

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(6,478)





3,981

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses (gains)



227





(771)

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive

income



1,823





(1,236)

Total comprehensive income

$ 10,401



$ 7,957

Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic



25,727,553





28,806,709

Diluted



26,732,019





28,806,709

Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.58



$ 0.21

Diluted

$ 0.55



$ 0.21



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Zephyr Insurance Company, and Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, had combined premium in force at March 31, 2018 of approximately $923 million. This includes personal and commercial residential premium which is written through a large network of experienced agents. The Company is currently writing property and casualty insurance policies in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is led by a seasoned senior management team with an average of 25 years of insurance industry experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance and the collectability of reinsurance; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Investor Contact:

Kirk Lusk, CFO

727-362-7211

klusk@heritagepci.com

or

Joseph Peiso, Vice President - Compliance

727-362-7261

jpeiso@heritagepci.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-insurance-holdings-inc-reports-financial-results-for-first-quarter-of-2018-300643987.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.heritagepci.com

