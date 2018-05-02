Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Sets May 8, 2018 for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Call

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Zephyr Insurance Company and NBIC Holdings, Inc., write personal and commercial residential premium through a large network of experienced agents in Florida, Hawaii, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, and also in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island with the recent acquisition of Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, headquartered in Rhode Island. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is led by a seasoned senior management team with an average of 30 years of insurance industry experience.

