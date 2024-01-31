Heritage Management Services Expands Portfolio, Assumes Management of Two Area Communities

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Management Services is pleased to announce its newest venture in collaboration with American Healthcare REIT. Beginning March 1, Heritage Management Services will take the reins as the management company for two Omaha-area communities, Ridgewood and Fountain View, totaling 221 apartments.

Ridgewood, located in Bennington, NE, has been serving the community for an impressive 12 years, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. With a rich history and commitment to quality care, Ridgewood boasts 106 apartments, providing a nurturing environment for residents.

Fountain View, nestled in Omaha, NE, has been a cornerstone of senior living for an impressive 25 years. Offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care, Fountain View stands as a testament to longevity and excellence in senior care. With 115 apartments, it has been a cherished home for residents over the years.

Heritage Management Services is honored to introduce these communities under their existing brand: Ridgewood by Heritage and Fountain View by Heritage. This transition signifies not only a change in management but also a commitment to upholding the legacy of care and community that both Ridgewood and Fountain View have built over the years.

Furthermore, Heritage Management Services will fully integrate existing staff and residents into its dedicated team, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the high standard of care both communities are known for.

American Healthcare REIT, a global leader in healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts, recognizes the expertise and commitment to excellence that Heritage Management Services brings to the table. With a diverse portfolio spanning medical buildings, skilled nursing facilities, and senior housing communities, American Healthcare REIT continues to prioritize the well-being of residents across its properties.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter with Ridgewood and Fountain View," said Amy Birkel, COO at Heritage Management Services. "Our team is dedicated to preserving the unique identity and community spirit of each location, while also introducing the exceptional care and services that Heritage Management Services is known for."

Heritage Management Services operates Heritage Communities. 2024 marks their twenty-second year in business and the opening of their 15th community. They operate communities in Nebraska, Iowa, Arizona, and Texas, offering a mix of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Respite Care.

