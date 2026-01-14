Heritage Meets Innovation: Yachtwear.com and Smallwood's Yachtwear Launch Premier Online Coastal Apparel Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yachtwear.com and Smallwood's Yachtwear, a renowned maritime uniform supplier, have partnered to launch the world's first dedicated online marketplace for premium coastal and yachting apparel, delivering a unique, curated shopping experience tailored to coastal customers and yachting enthusiasts.

Lucid tie shirt and pants at Yachtwear.com Musto sailing jacket at Yachtwear.com

With deep roots in Fort Lauderdale — the yachting capital of the world — Yachtwear.com offers one convenient destination for more than 1,500 products from marine brands, including Musto, Gill, Helly Hansen, Saint James, established over 130 years ago and shaped by generations at sea, and Johnnie-O, known for breathable fabrics, clean lines, and details optimized for long days on the water.

The global sailing apparel market stood at approximately $1.8 billion in 2024, with steady growth projected through 2033. Yet coastal enthusiasts have long navigated fragmented sources like individual brand sites, local chandlers, and regional retailers to find high-quality gear suited to salt, sun, onboard demands, and seamless transitions from deck to marina to resort.

Yachtwear.com centralizes this historically offline category into a modern digital marketplace, offering curation and convenience to enjoy life at sea.

"It never made sense that you had to scour multiple sites for the perfect outfit for one trip," said Rafael Brandão, CEO of Yachtwear.com. "Coastal lifestyles deserve a single, curated destination with exceptional service."

"Smallwood's has always represented craftsmanship and quality," said Helen Smallwood, President of Smallwood's Yachtwear. "This partnership with Yachtwear.com brings our legacy into the digital era, blending oceanic expertise with marketplace vision."

Founded in 1981 in Fort Lauderdale, Smallwood's Yachtwear is a trusted global supplier of crew uniforms to superyachts, with showrooms in Fort Lauderdale, Antibes, and Barcelona serving captains, crews, resorts, and yacht operations worldwide.

The launch aligns with a wider trend of heritage brands teaming with digital specialists to define new categories, fueled by rising demand for premium performance and resort apparel in affluent coastal regions and for experiential travel.

About Yachtwear.com

Yachtwear.com is a curated online marketplace for premium apparel inspired by life at sea. Rooted in yachting and maritime performance, it connects coastal consumers, yacht owners, and charter guests to top global brands through a refined, purpose-built shopping experience.

Media Contact:

Victor Aimi

9543034761

[email protected]

SOURCE Yachtwear.com