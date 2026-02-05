Heritage Meets Refinement

Saddleback Leather Co. Unveils the Silverback Collection: For When Refined is Required

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddleback Leather Co., the brand that made rugged luxury a category all its own, proudly announces the launch of its new Silverback Collection—a bold step into elevated design without compromising the raw authenticity that built its name.

17" Silverback Oxblood Leather Briefcase

Known for indestructible leather goods built to outlast their owners, Saddleback's new collection takes the brand's iconic DNA and refines it—think James Bond in Monaco, but a James Bond that bleeds. The Silverback Collection features an Italian leather that is one of the tightest and smoothest vegetable tanned leathers in the world that is lined with strong and buttery goatskin.

The sleeker, smoother silhouettes are built with the old-world craftsmanship and the no-shortcuts construction that customers swear by.

"This is what happens when Indiana Jones trades in his whip for a tux," says founder Dave Munson. "It's still overbuilt. It's still got soul. But it's dressed for the embassy now."

From Raven Black and Oxblood briefcases to slim English Tan portfolios to minimalist wallets and laptop-ready satchels, each piece is designed to fit in effortlessly when cufflinks are expected.

Highlights include:

Buttery smooth and strong Italian leather and goatskin

Crisp and highly polished specialty 316 Stainless Steel hardware

Simple and sophisticated lines, presentation and edges

With only a limited quantity released in each style, the Silverback Collection is crafted for those who demand elegance without compromise.

The full line is available now at https://saddlebackleather.com/silverback. Saddleback Leather Co. continues to stand behind every product with its famous 100-Year Warranty.

Media Contact:

Heather Wing

817-402-4550

[email protected]

SOURCE Saddleback Leather Co.