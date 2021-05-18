Heritage Paper Company Names Greer Hill as the Company's New CEO

DENVILLE, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Paper Company announced today that Greer Hill has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Charles McCampbell, who has served as CEO of the company since he founded the business in 1980.

Mr. McCampbell will assume a new position as Chairman of the company's board, providing counsel and guidance to HPC's leadership and support for the ongoing successful execution of the company's long-term strategic plan.

"Greer has prepared most of her life to be an entrepreneur. She has spearheaded successful business development programs and managed thriving teams," said Charles McCampbell. "Her strong drive for success, organized nature, vast imagination, intelligence, and visionary talent will serve Heritage Paper Company exceptionally well. I am most grateful and excited for her to join the company and lead us forward."

"I am very excited to join the Heritage Paper Company organization, and I am honored to work alongside a fantastic team to deliver on our mission to provide high-quality paper products, office supplies, and personal protective equipment to our customers," said Greer McCampbell-Hill. "I look forward to expanding our product and service solutions for our customers and growing the company's business."

Heritage Paper Company, Inc. (HPC) was founded in 1980 by Charles McCampbell, a retired service-connected disabled veteran, and began operating as a fine paper distributor for International Paper Company.

Heritage Paper company has continually grown and expanded product and service offerings in response to customer demand changes. In 2005, this expansion led HPC to sign a contract with the GSA (GS02F0078R) to provide Schedule 75 Office Solutions.

Heritage Paper Company will continue as a full-service Veteran-Owned office products dealer. We aim to be large enough to be a single source for all your business needs while remaining small enough to provide outstanding personal service.

