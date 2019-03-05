Heritage Parts Launches Master Distribution Agreement with Kelvinator Commercial

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Parts announced today that it has entered into a master distribution agreement with Kelvinator Commercial Refrigeration to offer efficient delivery of genuine Kelvinator Commercial parts to customers throughout the United States.

The partnership with Heritage benefits Kelvinator Commercial customers by providing industry-best customer service, convenient online ordering, a large inventory of 100 percent genuine Kelvinator Commercial parts and same-day shipping as late as 8 PM EST. All Authorized Kelvinator Commercial Service Agents will continue to receive a discount on spare parts purchased through Heritage Parts.

"We are excited to add Kelvinator Commercial to our growing roster of master distribution agreement partners and to further our commitment to being a one-stop source 100 percent Genuine OEM parts for our customers throughout the foodservice industry," said Tom Szafranski, Heritage Executive Vice President, OEM Relationships. "Heritage is committed to supporting our partners with dedicated parts expertise, advanced technology solutions and logistics excellence — which not only benefits the manufacturers, but our shared customers as well."

Kelvinator Commercial authorized service agents will continue to enjoy the benefits of buying direct, plus the added convenience of 24/7 access to parts via the Heritage mobile app. Through the app, they can quickly reference equipment manuals and parts diagrams and use Heritage's Expert ID360 with state-of-the-art viewing technology that provides 360 degrees of rotation for greater confidence in part selection. For end-user customers, the added parts availability will allow them to more efficiently minimize equipment downtime while also enjoying the Heritage customer-centric platform that keeps them connected to their Parts Expert via phone, email, text and chat.

Master distributor agreements offer an innovative supply chain solution for foodservice equipment manufacturers to manage their parts supply. Heritage's master distributor partners benefit from the added value of aftermarket insights, dedicated inventory management and customer service expertise. Stocking parts from more than 800 OEM partners, Heritage supplies the original part that was specifically designed for critical commercial kitchen equipment, lowering maintenance demands and increasing efficiencies.

For decades, the Kelvinator brand has been synonymous with quality and performance. The Kelvinator Commercial refrigeration line includes stainless steel door refrigerators and upright freezers, high-performance chest freezers and glass top ice cream display freezers, designed to provide years of trouble-free service in demanding commercial applications. All Kelvinator Commercial refrigerators and freezers meet NSF / ANSI 7 standards for food service application. To learn more about Kelvinator Commercial, visit https://www.kelvinatorcommercial.com/.

Founded in 1987, Heritage Parts is North America's leading provider of 100% Genuine OEM replacement parts for commercial and institutional kitchen equipment. The success of the Heritage Parts Expert team sets it apart due to its unmatched customer service and evolution of technology solutions for the foodservice industry. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company's continued mission is to provide the highest quality personal care ensuring a positive service experience, and to promote OEM partnerships through extension of the OEM's brand and service reach beyond existing networks. For more information, visit https://www.heritageparts.com/.

