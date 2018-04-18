Heritage Pharma Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Mr. Marth previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, until January 2018. From 1999 until 2012, Mr. Marth played a key role in establishing Teva Pharmaceuticals as a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in increasingly important positions, and serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Teva Americas until his retirement in 2012, remaining as a senior advisor to Teva until December 2013.

Heritage also today announced that John W. Denman has joined as the President of Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Denman is an experienced leader with deep expertise in the commercial side of generic pharmaceuticals, including customer related agreements, programs, and third-party payors, product portfolio selection, product launch, and product life cycle management.

Mr. Denman joins Heritage from Renaissance SSA LLC, a proprietary drug product manufacturer based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, where he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Sterile Products division. Previously, in his more than 16 years in the generic pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Denman worked for Renaissance Pharma Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Sandoz Inc., where he held a variety of leadership roles, with responsibility for commercial operations, sales and marketing, and global customer service.

Marvin Samson, Chairman of the Heritage Board of Directors commented, "We are very pleased that Bill Marth and John Denman have decided to join our team. Bill is a recognized leader in the pharmaceutical industry who possesses invaluable expertise in formulating and executing strategic initiatives that have transformed pharmaceutical businesses. John is another great addition to the leadership team, having worked closely with Bill during his tenure with Teva."

Mr. Marth commented, "I am very pleased to accept the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, North America and Europe for the Company during this exciting time. The Emcure family, Mr. Samson, and the entire Heritage team have built a very successful company and I look forward to continuing that tradition of success by executing on the current strategies, as well as identifying new opportunities to create additional value for Heritage."

Mr. Marth earned his B.Sc. in Pharmacy from the University of Illinois in 1977 and his MBA in 1989 from the Keller Graduate School of Management, DeVry University. He is a licensed pharmacist and serves on various public and private boards and committees. Previously Mr. Marth served as the Chairman of the Board for the Association for Accessible Medicines (formerly known as GPhA) in 2008 and 2009 and the American Society for Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in 2010.

Mr. Denman earned his B.Sc. in Pharmacy from the Rutgers University, College of Pharmacy in 1984 and his J.D. in 1987 from Widener University, Delaware Law School. He is a licensed pharmacist in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

About Heritage:

Heritage Pharma Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Emcure) and the global parent company for Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Heritage).

Emcure is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products globally including APIs, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Emcure, headquartered in Pune, India, has operations in India, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Russia, and other emerging markets. For more information about Emcure, please visit our website at www.emcure.co.in.

Heritage is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of generic and legacy branded pharmaceutical products for the U.S. prescription drug market. For more information about Heritage, please visit our website at www.heritagepharma.com.

