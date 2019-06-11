Heritage Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement on Its Recent Resolution with the United States Department of Justice

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the following statement regarding its recent agreement with the United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division ("DOJ") that was announced on May 31, 2019:

"Heritage Pharmaceuticals would like to clarify that the Company was not required to enter, and did not enter, a guilty plea as a part of the recent agreement with the DOJ. In addition, the separate settlement with the United States Department of Justice, Civil Division includes a determination by the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services ("OIG-HHS") that Heritage will not be excluded from participating in the federal health care programs. Heritage looks forward to putting these issues behind us as we continue to focus on Heritage's bright future in the generics industry."

About Heritage

Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing of generic and legacy branded pharmaceutical products for the U.S. prescription drug market. Since inception, our customers have experienced the benefits of our continuous product expansion and global alliance network that has produced an impressive portfolio of over 150 products spanning multiple dosage forms. Heritage's products cover several therapeutic categories, including but not limited to: oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, anti-infective, and pain management. Whether it's oral solids or complex injectables, the Heritage portfolio is poised to continue to rapidly expand and deliver the Value Driven Medicine required to keep our customers competitive in the marketplace. Let our formula of high quality and consistent supply work for you as we continue to provide affordable healthcare solutions to the U.S. consumer.

