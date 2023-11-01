HERITAGE PROVIDER NETWORK EXCELS IN NATIONS TOP HEALTHCARE SURVEY

ALL MEDICAL GROUPS EARN HIGHEST ELITE STATUS

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Provider Network (HPN) one of the nations most experienced and innovative physician led value-based care organizations, and its family of medical groups earned distinguished top Elite status from the America's Physician Groups (APG) annual Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) survey for 2023. All nine medical groups in the HPN family received the top ranking in the country. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

"The continued recognition we've achieved with Elite status across all our medical groups year after year is a direct reflection of the outstanding commitment, hard work and standards of excellence providing healthcare to millions we've seen from each member of the HPN team," said Dr. Richard Merkin, President and CEO of HPN. "They are the ones I want to congratulate, this Elite status belongs to them, as they define and distinguish excellence in healthcare delivery, making HPN a standout."

"Achieving SOE elite status demonstrates that APG member organizations are high-performing, risk-bearing organizations, and are meeting all of the necessary federal and state qualifications, quality performance requirements, and accreditations," said APG President and CEO Susan Dentzer. "As a testament to the value that our members place on the SOE program, this year we had the highest numbers of total participants and a record number of new participants that achieved Elite status."

The elite 5-star status is the highest possible honor awarded by the nation's leading association for physician organizations practicing
coordinated care. Elite 5-star Status in all categories of the survey was achieved by all nine of HPN's family of medical groups including:

  • Affiliated Doctors of Orange County
  • Heritage Sierra Medical Group
  • Regal Medical Group
  • Lakeside Medical Group
  • Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group
  • High Desert Medical Group
  • Desert Oasis Healthcare
  • Coastal Communities Physician Network
  • Bakersfield Family Medical Group

APG is the country's leading organization representing physician groups practicing coordinated care. APG's Standard of Excellence™ (SOE®) Elite award for patient care includes five rigorous categories-population health management, accountability and transparency, patient-centered care, health information technology and advanced primary care.

ABOUT HPN: HPN is one of the largest physician founded and physician owned managed care organizations in the country dedicated to value-based healthcare delivery improvements. HPN develops and manages coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offer some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care, and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, and Arizona, providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare with over one million patient members. HPN is dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first.

