Heritage Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Fourth quarter 2018 net income of $3.9 million ( $0.15 per diluted share); full year 2018 net income of $27.2 million ( $1.04 per diluted share).

( per diluted share); full year 2018 net income of ( per diluted share). Retired $155.4 million of debt, while borrowing $114.2 million at a lower interest rate, resulting in over $7 million of annual pre-tax interest savings and lower financial leverage. Quarter-to-date in first quarter 2019, repurchased an incremental $5.8 million principal amount of convertible notes and paid down $10.0 million of revolving credit facility debt, further reducing interest expense and financial leverage; 83% of the convertible notes issued in 2017 have been repurchased, leaving only $23.4 million in principal amount outstanding held by third parties.

of debt, while borrowing at a lower interest rate, resulting in over of annual pre-tax interest savings and lower financial leverage. Quarter-to-date in first quarter 2019, repurchased an incremental principal amount of convertible notes and paid down of revolving credit facility debt, further reducing interest expense and financial leverage; 83% of the convertible notes issued in 2017 have been repurchased, leaving only in principal amount outstanding held by third parties. Expanded Commercial residential product to New Jersey , reflecting revenue synergy associated with NBIC acquisition.

, reflecting revenue synergy associated with NBIC acquisition. Launched partnership with Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual Company, to provide discounts for bundled coastal homeowners and auto policies with NBIC.

Focus on underwriting profitability drove a 2.0% year-over-year premiums-in-force reduction to $923.7 million at fourth quarter 2018.

at fourth quarter 2018. $1.3 million of favorable prior year reserve development in the quarter.

of favorable prior year reserve development in the quarter. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, bringing total dividends declared to $6.4 million and total capital returned to shareholders to $8.4 million for the full year.

Bruce Lucas, the Company's Chairman and CEO, said, "In the fourth quarter, we enhanced our capital structure, meaningfully reducing interest expense, our debt-to-capital ratio and short interest in our shares. We also received an investment grade issuer rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, reflecting our balance sheet strength and favorable operating results. These moves make us a stronger competitor in the markets we operate in, allowing us to more nimbly respond to new business opportunities as they arise, while reducing volatility for our shareholders. Overall, 2018 was an impressive year – we achieved solid profitability despite experiencing three hurricanes and substantial winter storm activity across our multi-state footprint, and incurring non-core charges related to our business acquisition, debt refinancing and NBIC headquarters relocation activities. Our vertically integrated structure continues to serve as an attractive hedge in storm years and our underwriting initiatives are bearing fruit. In 2018, we also became licensed in two new states and expanded Contractors' Alliance Network and our commercial residential products to the northeast. Our underwriting efforts in areas prone to assignment of benefits (AoB) abuse are benefiting claims trends and we continue to pursue rate increases across our platform where necessary to achieve appropriate margins. I am pleased to report that we launched our much anticipated partnership with Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual Company, in the Northeast where we will provide discounts for bundled home and auto policies in coastal zones. I believe we are well positioned to execute our organic growth strategy in 2019 and look forward to the year ahead."

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,







2018



2017



Change





2018





2017



Change



























































Revenue $

124,879

$

108,618





15

% $

480,171



$

406,623





18

% Net (loss)/income $

3,928

$

(5,048)



NM



$

27,155



$

(1,119)



NM



Per share $

0.15

$

(0.18)



NM



$

1.04



$

(0.04)



NM



















































































































Book value per share $

14.43

$

14.67





(2)

% $

14.43



$

14.67





(2)

% Return on equity



3.9

%

(1.5)

%

5.4

pts



6.7

%



(0.3)

%

7.0

pts























































Underwriting summary





















































Gross premiums written $

221,706

$

169,720





31

% $

923,349



$

625,565





48

% Gross premiums earned $

234,028

$

183,279





28

% $

926,326



$

643,304





44

% Ceded premiums earned $

(115,396)

$

(81,551)





42

% $

(472,144)



$

(263,740)





79

% Net premiums earned



118,632





101,728





17

% $

454,182



$

379,564





20

%























































Ceded premium ratio



49.3

%

44.5

%

4.8

pts



51.0

%



41.0

%

10.0

pts























































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:





















































Loss ratio



50.3

%

44.0

%

6.3

pts



52.3

%



53.1

%

(0.8)

pts Expense ratio



36.1

%

40.0

%

(3.9)

pts



38.1

%



41.0

%

(2.9)

pts Combined ratio



86.4

%

84.0

%

2.4

pts



90.4

%



94.1

%

(3.7)

pts

*NM stands for not meaningful

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio. Our ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Gross loss ratio. Our gross loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio. Our net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Gross expense ratio. Our gross expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses ("G&A") as a percentage of gross premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of policy acquisition costs and G&A expenses.

Net expense ratio. Our net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of policy acquisition costs and G&A expenses.

Combined ratios. Our gross combined ratio represents the sum of ceded premiums, net losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and G&A expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned. Our net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The combined ratio is the key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

Net income (loss) for fourth quarter 2018 was $3.9 million compared to $(5.0) million for the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects a $34.1 million non-cash, non-deductible charge associated with convertible debt in the prior year quarter and income from hurricane mitigation activity in the current year quarter, partly offset by higher retained catastrophe losses ($17.7 million pre-tax in fourth quarter 2018 vs. $0.4 million in the prior year quarter) and $11.3 million of previously disclosed pre-tax non-core expenses in the current year quarter.

Gross premiums written were $221.7 million in fourth quarter 2018, up 30.6% from $169.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from inclusion of a full quarter of Narragansett Bay Insurance Company ("NBIC"), acquired on November 30, 2017, partly offset by a decrease in Florida premiums related to exposure management efforts aimed largely at the Tri-County region.

Gross premiums earned were $234.0 million in fourth quarter 2018, up 27.7% from $183.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written.

The ceded premium ratio was 49.3% in fourth quarter 2018, up 4.8 points from 44.5% in the prior year quarter. The increase is attributable to inclusion of a full quarter of NBIC, which has a higher ceded premium ratio than the legacy Heritage entities due to its quota share reinsurance agreements. Excluding NBIC, the Company's ceded premium ratio would have improved by 2.6 points year-over-year in fourth quarter 2018, reflecting reinsurance synergies and exposure management efforts.

The net loss ratio was 50.3% in fourth quarter 2018, up 6.3 points from 44.0% in the prior year quarter. The increase relates primarily to a higher ceded premium ratio in the current year quarter due to inclusion of a full quarter of the NBIC quota share reinsurance program, higher retained catastrophe losses and a more conservative initial accident quarter loss pick, partially offset by better reserve development and higher hurricane mitigation income.

The net expense ratio was 36.1% in fourth quarter 2018, down 3.9 points from 40.0% in the prior year quarter. The decrease relates primarily to the benefit of a full quarter of ceding commission income related to the NBIC quota share reinsurance program and lower incurred expenses in the current year quarter.

The net combined ratio was 86.4% in fourth quarter 2018, up 2.4 points from 84.0% in fourth quarter 2017. The increase stems from a higher net loss ratio, partly offset by a lower net expense ratio, as described above.

The 41.4% fourth quarter 2018 effective tax rate is above prevailing statutory tax rates in our operating jurisdictions due to the combined impact of permanent differences and limited pre-tax income.

Full Year Financial Results

Net income (loss) was $27.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $(1.0) million for the prior year. The increase primarily reflects net income associated with inclusion of a full year of NBIC, income from hurricane mitigation activity and the prior year's inclusion of a $42.2 million non-cash, non-deductible charge related to convertible debt, partly offset by $17.9 million of non-core pre-tax charges and higher retained weather losses in the current year. Gross premiums earned were $926.3 million in 2018 compared to $643.3 million in 2017. The net combined ratio was 90.4% for 2018 compared to 94.1% in 2017.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased 1.6% to $14.43 at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior year.



As Of

Book Value Per Share December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017



December 31, 2016

Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity $ 425,333



$ 379,816



$ 357,959

Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding

29,477,756





25,885,004





28,840,443

Book Value Per Common Share $ 14.43



$ 14.67



$ 12.41



Conference Call Details:

Monday, March 4, 2019 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com/. This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





December 31,





2018



2017

ASSETS















Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value

$ 509,649



$ 549,796

Equity securities, available for sale, at fair value



16,456





17,217

Total investments



526,105





567,013

Cash and cash equivalents



250,117





153,697

Restricted cash



12,253





20,833

Accrued investment income



4,468





5,057

Premiums receivable, net



57,000





67,757

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims



317,930





357,357

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



233,071





227,764

Income taxes receivable



35,586





37,338

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



73,055





41,678

Property and equipment, net



17,998





18,748

Intangibles, net



76,850





101,626

Goodwill



152,459





152,459

Other assets



11,821





19,883

Total Assets

$ 1,768,713



$ 1,771,210

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 432,359



$ 470,083

Unearned premiums



472,357





475,334

Reinsurance payable



166,975





17,577

Long-term debt, net



148,794





184,405

Deferred income tax



7,705





34,333

Advance premiums



20,000





23,648

Accrued compensation



9,226





16,477

Accounts payable and other liabilities



85,964





169,537

Total Liabilities

$ 1,343,380



$ 1,391,394



















Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 30,083,559 shares

issued and 29,477,756 outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 26,560,004 shares issued

and 25,885,004 outstanding at December 31, 2017



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



325,292





294,836

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,527)





(3,064)

Treasury stock, at cost, 7,214,797 shares at December 31, 2018 and 7,099,597 shares at

December 31, 2017



(89,185)





(87,185)

Retained earnings



195,750





175,226

Total Stockholders' Equity



425,333





379,816

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,768,713



$ 1,771,210



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited)











































































Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017





2018



2017

REVENUE:

































Gross premiums written

$ 221,706



$ 169,720





$ 923,349



$ 625,565

Change in gross unearned premiums



12,322





13,559







2,977





17,739

Gross premiums earned



234,028





183,279







926,326





643,304

Ceded premiums



(115,396)





(81,551)







(472,144)





(263,740)

Net premiums earned



118,632





101,728







454,182





379,564

Net investment income



3,576





3,122







13,280





11,332

Net realized (losses) gains



(1,242)





(447)







(2,477)





564

Other revenue



3,912





4,215







15,186





15,163

Total revenue



124,878





108,618







480,171





406,623

EXPENSES:

































Losses and loss adjustment expenses



59,650





44,754







237,425





201,482

Policy acquisition costs



26,499





17,806







84,666





83,892

General and administrative expenses



16,377





22,887







88,544





71,714

Total expenses



102,526





85,447







410,635





357,088

Operating income

$ 22,352



$ 23,171





$ 69,536



$ 49,535

Interest expense, net



4,584





5,047







20,015





13,210

Other non-operating loss, net



11,069





35,334







10,527





42,217

Income (loss) before taxes

$ 6,699



$ (17,210)





$ 38,994



$ (5,892)

Provision for income taxes



2,771





(12,162)







11,839





(4,773)

Net income (loss)

$ 3,928



$ (5,048)





$ 27,155



$ (1,119)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

































Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments



1,904





(2,633)







(8,014)





5,688

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses (gains)



2,170





447







2,477





(564)

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive

income



(1,017)





(456)







2,232





(3,170)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ 6,985



$ (7,690)





$ 23,850



$ 835





































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic



26,350,098





24,280,095







25,941,253





26,798,465

Diluted



26,363,457





24,280,095







26,095,874





26,798,465





































Earnings per share

































Basic

$ 0.15



$ (0.18)





$ 1.05



$ (0.04)

Diluted

$ 0.15



$ (0.18)





$ 1.04



$ (0.04)











































About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) our ability to execute our organic growth strategy for 2019; (ii) our expectations related to our business strategy; (iii) our beliefs regarding our underwriting guidelines; (iv) our expectations regarding the benefits of our debt restructuring; and (v) our diversification expectations. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance and the collectability of reinsurance; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.heritagepci.com

