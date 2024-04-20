Heritage Restaurant Group Acquires Brick Alley Pub in Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I., April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph & Pat Plumb, owners of the Brick Alley Pub, announced today that they've entered into an agreement to sell the Brick Alley Pub to The Heritage Restaurant Group, formerly 1899 Ventures, a Newport Rhode Island based restaurant group.

The Brick Alley Pub is a Newport landmark for over 40 years and in that time has been voted both "Best Restaurant" and "Best Bar" in Rhode Island. A family establishment, both in its approach to its customers and in its multigenerational management team, is currently led by Matt Plumb, son of Ralph & Pat.

The Heritage Restaurant Group not only intends to keep all front and back of house staff onboard, but also plans to retain all senior management including General Manager, Kim Dwyer.

"Over the last 43.5 years our time as business owners here in Newport has been one of our greatest joys. We have had the pleasure of serving and getting to know so many incredible customers, many of whom have become lifelong friends. The same can be said of our amazing team over the years. We have laughed, cried, shared wins and losses alongside our team that has become more like family. Our goal when we started Brick Alley was to build a restaurant that could be a place for everyone to enjoy. Retiring is never an easy or simple decision, however we feel incredibly fortunate that the next owners of Brick Alley are keeping the entire team in place, including our son Matt, who has been a member of the Brick Alley team for over 20 years. We are proud that Brick Alley now has the ability to serve the Newport community for another 40+ years!" Said Ralph and Pat Plumb founders of Brick Alley.

"Brick Alley is a cherished spot for locals and a must-see for visitors, thanks to its prime location and reputation as a community landmark. The Plumb family and the staff's commitment is clear in every aspect of the restaurant, from the high standards for service, the rave reviews online, the decor reflecting decades of Newport history, and the word-of-mouth acclaim it receives.

Our strategy is straightforward, don't fix what isn't broken. Instead, provide the resources to enable Brick Alley Pub to achieve new levels of customer service and staff support. Our investment is aimed at adding value where it's needed without changing the core of what makes the Brick Alley a beloved landmark. This includes supporting the restaurant's successful operations and exploring expansion opportunities, such as adding a refreshed back patio and increasing marketing efforts. Our goal is to improve efficiency and ensure every team member feels appreciated and productive.

Together, we look forward to finding and leveraging the amazing opportunities ahead of us," said Michael Anderson, spokesman for The Heritage Restaurant Group.

SOURCE Heritage Restaurant Group