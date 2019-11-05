Heritage Senior Center Receives Contributions from Local Senior Living Communities for New Facility

DOVER, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Senior Center of Dover was proud to partner with Providence Place Senior Living (Dover, PA) and Country Meadows Retirement Community (Shiloh, PA) to raise funds for their new building on Donwood Road. The upgraded center is due to start construction in 2020.

Heritage Senior Center is a non-profit organization which currently operates on Davidsburg Road in Dover. The center is funded in part by the York County Area Agency on Aging as well as local business partners, including Country Meadows. The mission of the organization is to provide programs and services for those community members 60 and over to combat loneliness and boredom, as well as enhance self-esteem and personal growth. This is done through involvement in the community and programs with peers.

The new proposed center is in the planning and fundraising phase and the new facility will help them better serve their area seniors. Daily services include a hot lunch (weekdays), Meals-on-wheels, health screenings, produce vouchers, community outreach projects and fundraisers.

Providence Place Senior Living and Country Meadows Retirement Community are family-owned senior living companies founded by former Pennsylvania governor George M. Leader. The companies and the Leader family have strong and long-standing ties with York County. They were proud to support this project and the greater senior community in the area. Both communities donated $10,000 to Heritage Senior Center.

"The Leader family is extremely happy to support the Heritage project to improve and expand the Senior Center. We hope to continue our support for this outstanding organization," said David Leader, President & CEO of Providence Place.

For more information on Heritage Senior Center, please visit www.HeritageSrCenter.org

