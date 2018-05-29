Heritage Texas Properties Selects Adwerx To Power Automated Listing Advertising

The new listing ads will launch once a property is publicly listed for sale and will appear on popular websites, mobile apps and social media. The advertisements will be automatically branded to the individual agent and will target the local area. Each ad campaign can be customized and extended by the agent as they choose.

"Our over 300 agents and their clients rely on us to select the technology that will accomplish our objectives. Adwerx does this by creating a program that instantly markets our listings, reaching potential buyers with effective online advertising campaigns," said Chairman and CEO, Owner Broker Robin Mueck of Heritage Texas Properties.

Online advertising continues to be one of the most reliable ways to reach consumers. With people spending more time on mobile devices and online, a comprehensive digital strategy is a must for today's real estate professional. The Adwerx Enterprise program provides real estate brokers with a smart solution which is now in wide adoption by innovative brokerages across the United States.

"Heritage Texas Properties is an outstanding brokerage with a long history of excellence in the Houston area and beyond," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are proud to be powering their listing advertising program."

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

About Heritage Texas Properties

Heritage Texas Properties, led by one of Houston's most recognized real estate leaders, Chairman & CEO, Broker/Owner Robin Mueck, is the largest independently owned residential real estate firm in the markets we serve; recognized for providing distinguished residential and commercial brokerage services and a tradition of integrity since 1976. The company employs more than 300 licensed real estate professionals selling homes from 17 office locations across nine counties, within the greater Houston, Galveston, nearby hill country, and surrounding lake communities.

