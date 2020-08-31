Heritage to Participate in LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the LD Micro virtual investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 through Friday, September 4th, 2020.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually.

HRTG Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.heritagepci.com/

