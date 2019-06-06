Heritage to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 9:45 am ET in Boston, MA. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via the investor relations section of Heritage's website: investors.heritagepci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

