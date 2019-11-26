Heritage to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on December 11th

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will present at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 12:40 pm PT in Los Angeles, CA. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via the investor relations section of Heritage's website: investors.heritagepci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

HRTG Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.heritagepci.com

