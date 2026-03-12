Heritage to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Ernie Garateix, CEO, and Kirk Lusk, CFO, will participate at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. In addition to participating in one-on-one investor meetings, management is scheduled to present at 3:15 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast and replay of the presentation on the events section of the Company's investor website at investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines.

