Heritage Valley Health System Enters New Era as part of Allegheny Health Network

Affiliation agreement between organizations, announced in October, formally approved by regulators

BEAVER, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Heritage Valley Health System today announced the finalization of an affiliation agreement between the organizations, bringing two Heritage Valley hospitals, dozens of clinical locations, and hundreds of physicians into the expansive western Pennsylvania-based network.

Allegheny Health Network and Heritage Valley Health System today announced the finalization of its affiliation agreement Post this With the affiliation now complete, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley will be rebranded AHN Beaver Hospital – Heritage Valley and AHN Sewickley Hospital – Heritage Valley.

The formal approval of the AHN and Heritage Valley affiliation by state and federal regulators this week marks a major milestone for both organizations and helps to ensure that those who live and work in the many communities served by Heritage Valley will have continued access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services for generations to come.

The two organizations will now turn their full focus to the integration of operations and clinical programmatic synergies that will drive the affiliation's success and further enhance the services provided by Heritage Valley to the residents of Beaver County, Allegheny County and surrounding communities.

"In October, when we announced our intention to become part of AHN and Highmark Health, the excitement among our leadership, our caregivers, and across the broader community was palpable. That enthusiasm has only grown stronger in the ensuing days, and we could not be happier with the news today that we are now formally part of this great organization," said Norm Mitry, Heritage Valley president and CEO.

"This affiliation secures the future of Heritage Valley, by not only preserving, but significantly strengthening the tradition of caring and clinical excellence that has defined our health system, and its people, for more than a century."

With the affiliation now complete, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley will be rebranded AHN Beaver Hospital – Heritage Valley and AHN Sewickley Hospital – Heritage Valley. The two additional hospitals expand AHN's footprint to 16 full-service, acute-care inpatient facilities across the greater western Pennsylvania region.

AHN will also add 36 Heritage Valley physician offices and seven multi-specialty outpatient "neighborhood" facilities in Beaver County and western Allegheny County that provide express care and primary care; diagnostic imaging services, including mammography, lab draws, cardiac care; physical rehabilitation; and women's care, among other services.

Heritage Valley employs approximately 3,000 people, all of whom will become AHN team members, including approximately 500 employed and affiliated physicians on its medical staff. Post-affiliation, AHN now employs about 27,000 people.

"Of the many important benefits this affiliation will bring to our organization, the opportunity to welcome so many outstanding additional caregivers into the AHN family, and in doing so further expand the reach of our many exceptional clinical programs, is what excites us most," said Mark Sevco, AHN president. "Over the decades, and throughout their careers, these incredibly talented, compassionate professionals at Heritage Valley have shown an inspiring commitment to those living in the Ohio River valley, and we are eager to collaborate with them, learn from them, and demonstrate through them the value of our transformative Living Health model."

AHN is part of Highmark Health, a $32.4 billion healthcare enterprise whose diverse family of companies also includes Highmark Inc., a multi-state Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance licensee; United Concordia, a dental insurance company; enGen, a health care IT solutions company; and HM Insurance Group, which offers stop-loss solutions. Headquartered in Pittsburgh and employing 44,000 people, Highmark Health's core markets are Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, New York, and Missouri, with 40 million customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across all business lines.

Together, Heritage Valley, AHN and Highmark Health have committed roughly $285 million over the next 10 years to bolster Heritage Valley's clinical services and invest in facility and IT infrastructure improvements. One of the first big investments will be the installation of the Epic electronic health record system across all Heritage Valley inpatient and outpatient sites, allowing for a seamless integration of all patient touchpoints via digital charts and records.

Highmark Inc. has thousands of insured members who receive care at Heritage Valley each year, and the finalized affiliation ensures those members will continue to have access to Heritage Valley care teams and facilities indefinitely.

AHN and Highmark Health have invested more than $2.5 billion over the past decade to improve access to high quality, innovative health care services across western Pennsylvania and beyond, through the construction of new hospitals and outpatient facilities, major expansion and renovations of existing facilities and investments in leading edge technologies and programs.

"In today's healthcare environment, strategic affiliations and collaborations are essential to preserving affordable, quality access for the patients, members and communities we serve," said David Holmberg, CEO of Highmark Health. "As we grow, we prioritize relationships with organizations that share our values, our mission, and our goals of reinventing healthcare and creating remarkable health experiences. For these reasons, and many more, Heritage Valley Health System is a perfect fit for our organization."

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 24,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network