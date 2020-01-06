Heritage's Chief Pharmacy Officer Kevin James, RPh, MBA, CCHP, Achieves Professional Certification

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. (Heritage) is pleased to congratulate our Chief Pharmacy Officer Kevin James, RPh, MBA, CCHP, who has earned a professional certification in the field of correctional health care on 1/1/2020. To become a Certified Correctional Health Professional (CCHP), Kevin demonstrated mastery of national standards and the knowledge expected of leaders working in this field. He joins over 4,200 correctional health care professionals nationwide who have earned this distinction, two of which are also part of the Heritage Team - Vice President of Operations Joanna Garcia, CCHP and Account Manager, USMS Programs Courtney Nicholson, CPhT.