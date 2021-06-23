Herman Law Firm, P.A.: New York Child Victims Act Window Closing August 14

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After almost two years of being in effect, the statute of limitations extension created by the New York Child Victims Act (CVA) is ending. Survivors have until Aug. 14, 2021, to file any potential claim for damages related to previously time-barred cases.

After Aug. 14, 2021, those claims that could have been filed under the extension or otherwise had passed their statute of limitation could be barred from seeing their day in court.

"The CVA is a historic opportunity for victims to seek justice and time is running out," said attorney Jeff Herman, one of the nation's leading advocates for victims of child sex abuse. "We have heard from thousands of New Yorkers who were sexually abused as children and, for the first time in their lives, they are able to have a voice."

Victims are encouraged to contact a skilled, licensed attorney to discuss their options for preserving their case before this opportunity to file comes to a close.

How Herman Law Can Help

At Herman Law, the firm only represents victims of sexual abuse. Herman Law attorneys believe that it is their duty to provide a voice for the victims while supporting and advocating for justice on their behalf. The firm's experience advocating for survivors provides it with a wealth of resources and tools. Herman Law provides these resources and tools to its clients as they navigate the often emotional and difficult process of recovering from sexual abuse.

Founder Jeff Herman is recognized as one of the country's foremost advocates for child victims of sexual abuse.

"Most of our clients were abused by Catholic priests, foster fathers and school teachers," Herman said. "Time is running out for others who have not yet come forward for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to seek justice."

Herman Law has represented over 1,000 survivors of sexual abuse and recovered over $200 million in damages for its clients. It is the firm's mission to empower victims of sexual abuse so they can take back their lives and begin their healing process. "We are here to help these survivors throughout the legal process."

What is the New York Child Victims Act?

The New York Child Victims Act was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2019. It extends the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file claims in the state of New York. The CVA extends the time for a victim to press both criminal charges and civil claims for monetary damages. The CVA also allows for lawsuits to be filed against institutions that may have been involved in the abuse.

All claims that had previously expired under the old statute of limitations are potentially able to be filed under this special extension that expires Aug. 14, 2021.

