Herman Law Secures $18 Million Verdict in Landmark Child Victims Act Trial Against New York City Public Schools

The verdict marks a significant Child Victims Act trial victory and holds New York City accountable for institutional failures that enabled abuse

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Law, the nation's leading law firm exclusively representing victims of child sexual abuse, announced today that a New York jury has returned a verdict of justice for survivors, awarding $18 million in a landmark Child Victims Act verdict against the City of New York.

This case, led by Herman Law founder and nationally recognized trial attorney Jeff Herman, is considered the first Child Victims Act lawsuit in New York to reach a verdict by trial, serving as a historic milestone for New York's legal landscape for both survivors of childhood sexual abuse and institutional accountability. The New York Child Victims Act allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to pursue civil claims that were previously time-barred by the state.

This case, led by Jeff Herman, is considered the first Child Victims Act lawsuit in New York to reach a verdict by trial Post this

A jury in the Supreme Court of Kings County found that the City of New York acted recklessly in connection with the sexual abuse of survivor A.P. while he was a student at P.S. 15 Patrick F. Daly School in Brooklyn in the early 1970s. He was abused by public school music teacher John Clark. Evidence showed that school officials were aware of prior reports involving Clark but failed to take action to protect students.

Herman, who has represented survivors in high-profile abuse cases across New York, has been a leading voice in holding institutions accountable for victims of childhood sexual abuse.

"This result is a historic acknowledgment that survivors deserve justice," said Herman. "When warning signs are ignored by schools and institutions, children are left unprotected. That harm stays with survivors, and verdicts like this serve as a reminder that survivors deserve to be believed, supported and given a path to justice through the legal system."

For Herman Law, this verdict reflects the firm's deep commitment to representing survivors, giving a voice to victims to support their healing process as they pursue justice through accountability for the institutional negligence that allows sexual abuse to occur.

The verdict also demonstrates the role civil litigation plays in exposing systemic failures, ensuring institutions responsible for caring for children are held accountable for their lack of oversight and action, ultimately protecting future generations of children.

The outcome of this landmark case reinforces Herman Law's continued leadership in representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse and its dedication to pursuing cases that not only achieve justice for survivors but also help define accountability standards across the state. The voices of survivors stand at the forefront of every case Herman Law takes on, turning decades of silence into historical accountability in court.

To learn more about Herman Law, visit HermanLaw.com.

About Herman Law

Since its founding in 1997, Herman Law has exclusively represented victims of sexual abuse and has won over one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for survivors. Herman Law's experienced team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by giving them a voice through civil litigation. The firm's practice areas include sexual abuse within religious institutions, foster care systems, schools, healthcare facilities, camps, daycare centers and other organizations. Herman Law has represented thousands of survivors, securing significant verdicts and settlements to support their journey toward justice and healing. To learn more, visit HermanLaw.com.

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SOURCE Herman Law