Increasing Demand for Justice Fuels Herman Law Headquarters Expansion in Boca Raton, Florida

As sexual abuse cases increase nationwide, Herman Law expands its headquarters, strengthening legal access and survivor support

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Law, a nationally recognized law firm exclusively representing survivors of sexual abuse, has significantly expanded its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, nearly doubling its footprint. This expansion comes as the law firm continues to see an increasing demand to provide legal services to survivors of child sexual abuse.

Herman Law's Boca Raton office serves as the law firm's nerve center and operational hub, hosting the infrastructure to support more than 200 employees and eight offices including Manhattan, NY, Buffalo, NY, Princeton, NJ, Sacramento, CA, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Boca Raton, FL and opening soon in Baltimore, MD. As a vital resource for survivors of sexual abuse, the office's growth underscores a rising call for expanded legal support and justice across the country.

"When the demand for justice grows, we know the best way to continue serving our communities is by bolstering the support we can offer to survivors," said Jeff Herman, founding attorney and CEO at Herman Law. "Whether it's advocacy on the West Coast or increased legal support on the East Coast, our job has always and will always be to stand by survivors as they seek justice and begin their healing journey."

Herman Law's expansion allows the firm to continue its mission of providing compassionate legal support and advocacy for survivors to promote healing. Investing in this expansion provides additional space for litigation and client support teams as the firm takes on an increase in cases nationwide. This investment strengthens Herman Law's national infrastructure, meeting the need for experienced, trauma-informed representation.

"This expansion isn't just about size, but about recognizing a growing need from survivors to have their voices heard," said Roger Herman, Chief Business Officer at Herman Law. "As more survivors find courage to come forward, more institutions need to be held accountable. We are standing with survivors as they reclaim their voice and find the healing they deserve, and that's what matters."

Since 1997, Herman Law has advocated for the communities they serve using a survivor-first approach. Experienced litigation teams empower survivors by pursuing accountability from institutions such as schools, foster care systems and religious institutions that have enabled and silenced abuse.

The expanded Florida office is now fully operational in Boca Raton. To learn more or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit HermanLaw.com.

About Herman Law

Herman Law is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of child sexual abuse. Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by guiding them through civil litigation with compassion and integrity. For more information, visit HermanLaw.com.

